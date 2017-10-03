Lifestyle

The Weekend Playbook: An Outside Lands after-party and 400lbs of Wagyu beef

By Published On 08/08/2013 By Published On 08/08/2013
Black Crystal Wolf Kids

Event of the Week Friday, Black Crystal Wolf Kids -- LA's top (and only) indie-rock cover band -- is reuniting with its original guitarist for their SF debut with an Outside Lands after-party at 50 Mason that you can't miss. Speaking of which... Freebie of the Week Tweet out "Seriously @ThrillistSF, just give me the tickets to @blkcrstlwlfkds tribute to Outside Lands Aug 9 @50_mason" and we'll pick whichever tweeter looks the hottest in their profile picture one tweeter totally at random and hook 'em up with a free ticket for them and a date (ooo! Hot date!). Thursday, August 8th Free DJ'd, in-store party at Amoeba? Check! Saturday, August 10th Broke-Ass Stuart found a party at Showdown called "The Sh*t Show" with a free beer with cover, $1 beers after, and free tacos/hot dogs as long as they last, and it's all presented by F*** Off. We sh*t you not. Or hit up the 49ers Fan Fest at Candlestick Park. Sunday, August 11th If you like just absurd amounts of spit-fired meat, you should go to Cochon Heritage Fire at the Charles Krug Winery, where, among other things, the chef from Goose and Gander will be roasting a 120lb sturgeon and making chicharrones from the skin. Mmmmmm. WHERE ARE MY DRAGON (boats)?! They're at Lake Merritt in a crazy dragon boat competish, of course.

