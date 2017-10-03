The New Year's Eve Playbook: Rooftop blowouts and sexy Tiki parties

San Francisco New Year's Eve is almost upon us, and you've completely planned everything out, and know exactly what you're gonna be doing you're completely unprepared and have no idea what you're gonna be doing. Luckily for you, we've got a bunch of badass parties you can get in on that still aren't sold out. (Or at least, they weren't five seconds ago. Hurry dude!)
Maven's Wallet-Friendly, Family-Style Dinner with Cocktail Pairings: Possibly the most affordable option at $40/person, this dinner menu has Chinatown duck sliders and Rocky’s chicken with an optional (hahahaha) fudgesicle sundae for $7, and a less-optional-if-you-wanna-have-a-fun-New-Year's-Eve cocktail pairing for $40, which will come with four cocktails including the What Ale’s You (rum, Asian pear, ginger, lemon, saison beer). Reservations available from 5-9p
El Techo's Latin Street-Food Feast: For $150/person, you can get an all-inclusive NYE at El Techo de Lolinda that'll entail two cocktails, a DJ, and a Latin dinner with a carving station, pork chops, and ribeye, and you get to do it all on a sheltered rooftop in The Mission. Yup. 8p-1a. View the full menu and buy tickets
Audio's Oontz-Oontz NYE Dance Party: Inaugurating the New Year with its very own... um... inaugural New Year's Eve party, Audio will hook up apps from Bergerac (connected downstairs), plus a house DJ with a vaguely punny name, all for just $35/person, or $75/person for open bar... which, in all honestly, seems like a pretty awesome deal. Email here to also reserve a VIP table for the New Year’s Eve bash. Tickets sold separately here and need to be purchased in addition to the table
Hi-Lo's Whole-Hog Roast: Hi-Lo is BBQ-ing its way into 2014 with a whole (darn) hog roast that'll (along with the aforementioned pig) include sides like mac 'n cheese and an open bar until 2a for $90... swine not? Check out more info here
Foreign Cinema's Sexy Tiki Party: If you feel like having a slightly classier NYE, you can make reservations at FC for a "Sexy Tiki Party" (whatever that means), that'll include a four-course menu, Polynesian-themed music/entertainment, and Blue Hawaii starring Elvis Presley playing in the background, thank you very much. Reservations can be made from 6p-11p. Click here to book online, or call 415.648.7600.
CLIFT's Big Chair NYE Bash: Not just the place to celebrate Halloween and take pictures in that ginormous chair in the lobby (we look so small!!), CLIFT is also a great spot for ringing in 2014 with passed hors d'oeuvres, DJs, go-go dancers (probably), and if you want, you can try and grab a table for bottle service too. Do the New Year right.