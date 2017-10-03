A massive pillow fight and free empanadas

San Francisco
For the inaugural opening of the Pisco Sour Amazing Music Happy Hour, Thrillist fave Wes Rowe will be doling out free Pisco chicken empanadas with the purchase of a Pisco Sour at Monarch, starting at 6pm tonight. Check out all the deets on the party and the the rest of the menu (Pisco-braised pork sandwiches!!!) here.
Friday, February 14th: Screw Valentine's Day; head to the Embarcadero instead, for the annual Giant Pillow Fight. Who knows, you might even meet your future love here... by hammering them in the face with a pillow. Here's the info
Friday, February 14th: Why go out on a day like this, when all you really want to do is have a romantic night in? Thanks to Postmates and Kitchit, you can now get delivery chefs to cook you an amazing meal... in your kitchen! With two seatings at 6pm and 9pm, just open the app, find the "Chefs on Demand" store, and select "Three-Course Prix Fixe".
Friday, February 14th: Bergerac is having a pretty sweet party for you unattached people, so put on some pants, put the Three Twins back in the freezer, and head on down for discounted "Love in Vain", "Lonely Teardrops", and "Sealed With a Kiss" cocktails, or "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Let’s Get It On" punchbowls that you probably shouldn't have individually, but no one's judging here. Check out more
Saturday, February 15th: Hey, maybe you should check out the Chinese New Year parade. It's actually pretty awesome, and at least you won't have to talk about what you did for Valentine's Day.
Monday, February 17th: Come meet the three super-handsome sorta-handsome guys behind Thrillist SF (and the super-lovely lady behind Daily Candy SF) at Burritt Room + Tavern on Monday night, where they'll be slinging four different drinks (the Snarky Buck, the Mezpal, the Sarsaparilla Sling, and a Beer & A Four Roses Shot) from 6-8pm. Check the deets.
Saturday, February 22nd: Tickets are going fast for this absolutely amazing dinner at Southpaw BBQ, that has four gourmet BBQ courses paired with five beers chosen by a master cicerone who is one of only seven in the world. Yep, get some now.