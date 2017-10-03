Here're SF's 5 best lunch delivery services

San Francisco Chances are, it's going to be pouring outside for the next few days, and since we're about as cool with water as the Wicked Witch of the West, we've rounded up the five best delivery services so you can eat a delicious lunch, warm and dry, while laughing at everyone else outside (that last part's optional).
GrubHub Seamless
Services: Anywhere in the city; sometimes for a fee, sometimes just an order minimum.
Offerings: Pretty much every darn restaurant you can think of.
Best Option: Rosamunde's!
GoGoodLunch
Services: Minimum $60 order for SF delivery; $100 for South Bay.
Offerings: A ton of different restaurants they say aren't available elsewhere, like Out the Door, Ozumo, Limon Rotisserie, etc.
Best Option: Ike's!
Caviar
Services: All of SF and Treasure Island (??) for a flat $9.99 delivery fee.
Offerings: A bunch of restaurants not on other sites' delivery options (Wise Sons, Little Star, etc.).
Best Option: Brenda's Soul Food!
L. Condom
Services: SF.
Offerings: Screw lunch (ha!), get a one-hour condom delivery instead.
Best Option: Being at home, so you don't have to explain a lot of things to HR.