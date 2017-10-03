Lifestyle

A pop-up beer garden near a T-Rex, plus burgers and IPAs

By Published On 02/06/2014 By Published On 02/06/2014
Tim Williamson

San Francisco Freebie of the Week
Helping you get your pre-Valentine's Day on, Cal Academy's NightLife event on the 13th is all about humanity's cravings, and they're satisfying yours with a pop-up beer garden, talks about human sexuality (eyebrow raise!), an R-rated planetarium show, and even a kiss cam. Luckily for your wallet, we scored five pairs of tickets for the thing; just tweet THIS for a shot at winning.

Reveille Coffee Co/Instagram

Friday, February 7th: Check out the newest addition to the coffee scene in the Castro, with Reveille Coffee Co's second brick-and-mortar location. There's good coffee (obviously), lunch options, and a flatbread menu for dinner that actually looks pretty delicious. Check it Continue Reading

Friday, February 7th: Oakland mainstay Hawker Fare is going through a menu evolution (menulution?), where instead of individual rice bowls (don't worry, during lunch they'll still have 'em), everything will be meant to be shared. Among the new menu items you gotta try? Whiskey-marinated BBQ pork. You know you want some


Saturday, February 8th: Because they really like the opera (or something?), Presidio Bowling Center is offering an evening of free bowling on a first-come, first-serve basis, along with a photo booth with opera props. They suggest getting your Viking hat on, though "fat lady singing" is presumably optional. More deets here

Monday, February 10th: Remember, SF Beer Week is going on this week (!!), and tonight, The Abbot's Cellar's chef is celebrating by inviting fellow cleaver-wielders from Merrigan's, T-Lish, NOPA, Craftsman & Wolves, and the upcoming Chino for a "Burger and IPA" throwdown, where each'll make their own unique burg and pair it with a list of killer IPAs... which everyone loves... right? Seriously, you can't miss this. Find out more here

