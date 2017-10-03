Lifestyle

Exploring a new 'hood this weekend: Dogpatch

By Published On 02/20/2014 By Published On 02/20/2014

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Mad Pooper Is Sorry For Repeatedly Pooping on Colorado Family's Lawn

related

Taco Bell Is Making Special Taco Gift Boxes for National Taco Day

related

The Best U.S. Cities for a Totally Free (and Kickass) Weekend

San Francisco Been hearing some good stuff about Dogpatch, but were too afraid to venture there because you're pretty sure it's just a breeding ground for pirate dogs? Well, relax, because it's not... or is it?? To help you see just how not-filled-with-pirate dogs it is (plus have some drinks/awesome chorizo while you're at it), here're four ways to pwn an evening in D-patch this weekend.

Dogpatch Boulders

1. Work up a sweat (and preemptively burn-off drinks) at Dogpatch Boulders, an in-city indoor rock-climbing gym with bouldering... which is like rock climbing, but without ropes or harnesses. Like a boss.
Continue Reading

2. Enjoy pre-burned-off drinks at Dogpatch Saloon (and make sure you sit by the working gas fireplace), because nothing says "workout recovery" like having a beertail called "Blackheart" in a bar that's been around for over 100 years.

3. Time to do dinner at Gilberth's, where you can get opposite-of-North-American eats. Make sure to either grab 1) their burger, because it involves lamb, chorizo, and Gruyere, or 2) the sliders, because they involve venison, ostrich, and alligator.

Kristian Melom

4. Snag a bar seat at Third Rail -- the place from the same folks behind Range. The cocktails are on point, plus they have a jerky bar! Sure, you just ate, but no one's judging.

Stuff You'll Like