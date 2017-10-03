The Weekend Playbook: Free burlesque and even free-er lunch at Comstock

San Francisco
Event of the Week
If you've been looking for a reason to check out the Brooklyn-ish part of Oakland, hit up Temescal's "First Friday" tonight, where, ostensibly you're there to check out art, but realistically you're there for the free wine and food specials from different shops/restaurants. Get the lowdown here
Friday, January 3rd: Like Comstock Saloon (of course you do!), but always wished it had more than one bar? Well, now it does. Plus, since it's Friday, you can get a free lunch with the two adult beverages you were already planning on buying. More info here Continue Reading
Friday, January 3rd: Free burlesque performance? Yeah, you read that right. Head to Stork Club for a free burlesque show tonight. Get excited
Saturday, January 4th: Get the hell out of dodge and go on a recovery road/camping trip with your friends, thanks to the just-now-in-SF Jucy Rentals, where you get a minivan (boo) outfitted like an RV (woo!), that's actually pretty ridiculously affordable (woohoo!). Get driving
Saturday, January 4th: Oh hey, remember how La Urbana has that super-cool secret garage where you can play dominoes and use an honor bar? Well, now it also serves as the location where you can order happy hour cocktails from the La Urbana bar for crazy-cheap, Tues-Sat. Get on it
Sunday, January 5th: Today is officially your last day to watch puppies and kittens in the Macy's windows... and/or adopt one, depending upon how well puppy dog eyes work on you. If you click here, chances are good they work well