The Weekend Playbook: Early Thanksgiving and NY 'za in Palo Alto

San Francisco
Must-Get Thing of the Week
With Thanksgiving only a few weeks away, Luke's Local has started taking orders for a delivery T-Giving meal that can either come as a complete set with smoked-and-brined BN Ranch Turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, classic stuffing, Brussels sprouts, creamed collards, Josey Baker bread, and shrubs from Bar Jars, or you can order items individually (all-pie meal, anyone?). Either way, both will definitely impress and take no actual cooking know-how on your part; all you gotta do is order.
Saturday, November 9th: Turkey Day's coming early, Lower Haightians, with an event where one ticket'll get you three cocktails from Maven, a couple of bites from 4505 Meats' not-yet-open BBQ spot, and some Three Twins Ice Cream. How can you not get a ticket? Continue Reading
Saturday, November 9th: Normally we wouldn't talk about pizza so far away, but Oak & Rye in Los Gatos is run by the former pizzaiolo of renowned Brooklyn pizza joint Roberto's, and his fiance, a veteran of Mario Batali's Otto. Technically, it's a way closer drive for NY pizza than you'd normally expect, so check it out.
Saturday, November 9th: Oakland's trendy Rockridge neighborhood is getting a new restaurant in the form of the Sichuan-focused Osmanthus, which, aside from sounding like the villain in Watchmen boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant alum and delicious items like two types of wings and a five-spice short rib, PLUS much more.
Sunday, November 10th: Just in time to coincide with the holiday rink, Off the Grid is returning to Justin Herman Plaza, meaning you can get your Johnny Doughnuts and The Chairman on while watching people spectacularly fall on the ice. Find out who'll be popping up.