The Weekend Playbook: Lebowski Fest and a trip through Mexico

Freebie of the Week
Get your inner child on at the new Exploratorium digs this Sunday the 13th for free, meaning you get to check out all the cool exhibits and... what's that about a full bar? Yeah, Sunday looks like it's gonna be a fun day.
Thursday, October 10th Salumeria opened a second location at 1550 Bryant, meaning you finally don't have to Lyft all the way down to deep Mission/Potrero Hill to get in on paninis with fior di latte, charred onion, and Calabrian chile
Thank God California Academy of Sciences isn't federally funded, because it'd be a shame to miss the Otherworldly NightLife about aliens. There'll be a screening of E.T., talks from an SETI Institute senior astronomer, and, well, booze.
Friday, October 11th Did you know that there was such a thing as the Lebowski Fest? Well, now you do, and it kicks-off tonight with a movie party and culminates with a bowling party, so get your tickets here, dude
Saturday, October 12th A new monthly market called Jack of All Trades is starting in (appropriately) Jack London Square, with a ton of different indie designers, antiques, and apparels your GF can check out while you're noshing on delicious food and craft beer. Plus, if you RSVP, you're entered to win a $100 shopping spree
Sunday, October 13th Get your Italian heritage (or possibly just Italian food) on at the 145th annual Columbus Day Parade with live bands and open-air dining/wine specials from all those North Beach establishments
From 11a-4p today, Berkeley is shutting down 17 blocks for Sunday Streets with basically every activity/show imaginable, and a ton of restaurants doing special dishes plus brewery tours.
Tuesday, October 15th The ever-amazing Tango & Stache is launching a travel series on Mexico via a four-course dinner paired with cocktails made by rotating guest bartenders (this time it's the guys behind Big!!) plus, best of all, they're giving Thrillist readers 15% off! Get your delicious Mexican cuisine on now.
