The Weekend Playbook: A Treasure Island after-party and a Berlinetta pop-up

Freebie of the Week El Rio (that lower, lower Mission bar with a great backyard) is turning 35 on Saturday, and to celebrate they're hosting a big party with no cover, free BBQ, half-off drinks from 3-5p, five bands, and burlesque. Thursday, October 17th You still have a chance to register for the Glow after-dark bocce league which, much like Dr. Manhattan, has glow-in-the-dark balls. Hit up McTeague's to get your Twang on. It's a country line-dancing party with $2 Shiner Bock bottles and $1 pulled pork, chicken, and carne asada tacos. Friday, October 18th To celebrate the completed remodeling of their Union Square location, Goorin Bros. is hosting a customer appreciation party from 1-5p today, complete with free drinks and a raffle for their super swanky hats. The guys from Big are starting a Friday pop-up in the Berlinetta Lounge, so if you've been missing amazingly crafted cocktails, now's your chance to get 'em. Saturday, October 19th Make sure to RSVP to the official Treasure Island Music Festival after-party, otherwise you won't know the secret location. If you've been looking for a chance to try out all the restaurants popping up in Jack London Square, what better excuse than a classic car show? Little-known fact about art studios: when they have open houses (like today and tomorrow in North Beach and the Haight), they usually provide free booze.
- San Francisco
-
Near Me
Discover Bars & Restaurants