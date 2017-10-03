The Weekend Playbook: A party with Chubbies, and Clift's Halloween

Freebie of the Week
Want to check out some super-indie local bands that you may or may not have heard of? What if you can tell your hipster friends off while also taking advantage of a free, hosted happy hour? Yeah, RSVP here for The City's concert tonight and get over there for free drinks
Thursday, October 24th That awesome SF-based shorts company that sells short-shorts for bros has rolled out their new Mountain Weekend Collection and is having a launch party tonight at Bloodhound where they'll be buying guys in Chubbies drinks. Yep. Chubbies party
Tonight the Yacht Block micro-hood in the Marina is throwing a party with The Bold Italic that includes a bunch of free/discounted gifts from the local shops, including a free cupcake with purchase of a cocktail from American Cupcake. Say "Yes, please!" here
If you were planning on hitting up the Tattoo Convention with your awesome dolphin ankle tat, you should hit up the pre-party at everyone's favorite, surly beer garden, Zeitgeist
Saturday, October 26th It's cold out, so why not hit up this Clam Chowder Competition with all the chowder you can eat, for just a few clams
The Treasure Island Flea Market is debuting a bar, and to celebrate the opening you can grab two-for-one Moscow Mules from 10a-12p
Thursday, October 31st Okay, it's a little far away, but you better RSVP now to the Clift Hotel's Zombiewood Halloween Party so you can dance with sexy cats until 2a. Find out how right here.
