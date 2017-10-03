The Weekend Playbook: Free Goose Island, Steampunk, and Oaktoberfest

Freebie of the Week
Goose Island (arguably
one of Chi-town's best brew s) is "migrating" to San Francisco this week with a Tap Takeover (more on that in a sec) and culminating in a Wild Goose Chase on Saturday that's like an Easter egg hunt, if an East egg hunt ended with you possibly winning a trip for two to Chicago and/or free beer. Best part is? We have two free sets of tickets for a couple of lucky readers who click here
Thursday, October 3rd Goose Island's Tap Takeover (told you it'd only be a sec) is happening tonight from 5-9p at Mad Dog in the Fog, so get there
Peet's is doing a "buy-one-get-one-free" giveaway until Sunday, so get your friend a morning coffee... or just two for you
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is kicking off today. Throw on yer overalls, jug, straw hat (or normal person clothes), and head over
Saturday, October 5th Want to go to a Steampunk Ball? Because that's a thing that could happen
Get discounted tickets to the super snazzy Horizons Gala after-party in the Tonga Room at The Fairmont with an open bar from 9-11p... which you're taking part in for LGBT charity, of course
Can't get enough Oktoberfest? Well, fear not... Oaktoberfest is happening right now
To celebrate their 145th Anniversary, the SPCA is hosting a carnival with a beer garden and... PUPPIES!
Wednesday, October 9th Off the Grid Presidio has launched a pretty sweet evening event with lantern-lit dining cabanas, camp fires, and bar service from 5-9p, so cancel any other plans.
