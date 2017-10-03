Lifestyle

The Weekend Playbook: Poolside bourbon and free bottomless mimosas

By Published On 09/12/2013 By Published On 09/12/2013
Chambers Eat + Drink

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Freebie of the Week Berkeley's classy hotel/resort/place-where-they-filmed-the-drive-by-fruiting-scene-in-Mrs.-Doubtfire, The Claremont, is hosting a poolside BBQ on Tuesday along with Angel's Envy Bourbon, which'll ply you with cocktails like the Hard Road to Heaven (bourbon, lemon juice, peach, mint) and four different dining stations featuring stuff like slow-roasted tri-tip with Angel's Envy Bourbon BBQ SAUCE, and the best part is we've got tickets for a lucky Thrillister and a guest

Friday, September 13th Drinking Olympics and $2 beers with an RSVP in North Beach? Seems legit
Or they're playing Back to the Future in the park in Oakland. You should BART, because where we're going, we don't need roads

Saturday, September 14th Ever wanted to learn how to make absolutely insane sandcastles so you can totally show up other 10yr-olds? Here's an event where you can learn how

Chambers Eat & Drink has started a new weekend brunch with free bottomless mimosas with the purchase of an entree, which may or may not include egg in the hole with brioche toast. Mmmmm

Summersalt is hosting a block party in Potrero, so grab tickets here to get your Saturday rave on.

Sunday, September 15th If you're looking for the most comedians for your buck, go to Golden Gate Park today for a free comedy day featuring 40 funny dudes

Wednesday, September 18th Head to The Cellar for Broke-Ass Stuart's crazy-awesome '90s jams party, which has beer specials, free snacks, and, best of all, free coloring books!!

Stuff You'll Like