The Weekend Playbook: Not-oberfest and free mac 'n cheese

Published On 09/19/2013

Freebie of the Week Everyone's favorite Oakland mac 'n cheese spot, Homeroom, has launched a cookbook, and to celebrate they're doing signings with FREE SAMPLES at Omnivore this Friday. Friday, September 20th Guys! Guys! Guys!! Oktoberfest is starting and you need to get your tickets to Oktoberfest by the Bay right now. And also get you tickets to Almanac's Not-oberfest, because it's going to be insane with all kinds of brews from more than 14 local breweries and meats provided by 4505. Seriously. The A's are having a post-game fireworks show with a Star Wars theme... nerd. Saturday, September 21st You can hit up the free Polk St Blues Festival. Or just enjoy the festival in-between Polk St bars. Embarcadero Center is having Top Chef Ryan Scott demonstrate grilling with samples (!!) for freezy, so long as you RSVP... eezy. [As sung by Adele] Tonight in Dolores Park they're playing the movie Skyfaaaaaallllll, you don't wan't to miss iiiiiiiiiiiit. Sunday, September 22nd Ever seen real sumo wrestling? Well, now you can.

