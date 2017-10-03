The Weekend Playbook: Superheroes and brewfests

Freebie of the Week
The California Academy of Sciences is having a free admission day this Sunday which is, A) like, $30 value unless you happen to be under five years old, and B) actually pretty cool to check out, nerds
Thursday, September 26th Three Twins has just launched their Sergio Romo's Mexican Chocolate ice cream, because oh my god that sounds delicious
Watch this video from the Chefs Feed dudes (they've apparently got a web TV show now?) before you decide what you're getting for lunch today
Friday, September 27th Eat Real Fest kicks off today in Jack London Square with, like, a million food trucks/beer vendors for you to try (okay, not a million, but close enough)
Whiskeyfest? Whiskeyfest
Saturday, September 28th Craft Brews On The Block Festival is taking place in Annie Alley, and while admission is free, you can pay a little extra for unlimited tastings (!!)
Jamber is turning one year old today, and to celebrate they're offering $5 drinks from 730p-12a. Get in, get some cheap drinks, and eat a veal & beef Jamburger
Because October's so far from now and that Superman costume is just burning a hole in your drawer, check out the Superhero Street Fair, which will actually be like a huge party with seven stages and 17 different "sound camps"
Tuesday, October 1st La Boulange is starting Breast Cancer Awareness month by offering delicious pink macarons that they'll be donating to charity... so you can feel good about doing good... delicious, delicious good.
