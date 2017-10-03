Lifestyle

Which SF neighborhood has the best tippers?

Square

Everyone's favorite mobile credit card payment app, Square, has just released the data they’ve been hoarding on tipping from all transactions made with their app, all over the city... and the results are pretty interesting! It turns out the highest percentage of people who tipped at all were in the TL, at 64%, while the Marina had the largest tips period, at a solid 18%.

Check out the image (click here to enlarge) to find out just how ruthlessly thrifty/obscenely generous your neighborhood really is. Also, seriously, only 64%? What is this, Europe?!

