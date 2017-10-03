You’re Invited: Enter to win tickets to the Oakland/SF Station to Station Concert

What: Thrillist wants you to enter to win FREE tickets and a Levi's® Bus to and from Oakland for Station to Station: a public art project made possible by Levi’s® in the form of a cross-country train where every passenger is an insanely interesting cultural juggernaut. The souped up locomotive is stopping at 16th Street Station to host a concert by Dan Deacon, Lia Ices, No Age, Savages, Sun Araw and The Congos, Twin Shadow and others. Beyond the music, there’ll also be art by Kenneth Anger, Evan Holm, and more
If you’re among the lucky ones, you’ll also get a Levi's® gift bag, snacks, and beverages. That’s because you’re awesome
When: Saturday, Sep 28th, 6:00p PDT/MST
Where: 16th Street Station
