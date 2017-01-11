The Most Famous Film Landmarks in Seattle

It’s almost summer blockbuster season, which essentially means we’ll be bombarded with remakes (do we really need another TMNT? Sorry, that was a dumb question. Of course we do). Anyways, what better time than now to take a look back at some of the films that made Seattle the city it is today. While our Canadian neighbor city of Vancouver gets most of the lights and cameras, the Emerald City has been home to dozens of movie sets, starting with Tugboat Annie in 1933.

From rom-coms to horror flicks and everything in between, these 10 famous locations will provide you the backdrop to relive all your favorite scenes.