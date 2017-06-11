Demented Tacoma-based puppeteer Jeremy Gregory has
two names that kinda rhyme! spent the last eight months capturing his gritty pose-able characters (each with their own backstory) in a stop-motion flick called Welcome to the Neighborhood, in which a skater named Jimi hangs with the wrong crowd. Starting Friday, the Bherd gallery will be displaying several of JG's hand-crafted creations, and showing the film, but don't worry, it'll be on a continuous loop so you can still see Jimi if you get stuck in Crosstown Traffic.
At Bherd Gallery: 8537 Greenwood Ave N, Suite 1; Greenwood; 206.234.8348
