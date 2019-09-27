The Most Underrated Songs From Every Major Seattle Band

The visceral blasts of anguished punk-rock created by bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden forced the world to pay attention to Seattle in the late 1980s and early 1990s. But aside from grunge, the city has also contributed to the worlds of Americana, hip-hop, and soul. We all know the hits -- tunes like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Black Hole Sun” were probably on permanent rotation in your CD player at one time, as was Macklemore’s “Can’t Hold Us” on your iTunes five years ago. But there’s a body of underrated work from Seattle’s hometown artists that never gets the kind of love it deserves. Until now. Here’s our breakdown some lesser-known jams created by the Emerald City’s most notable sons and daughters. Start updating your playlist now.
Nirvana: “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle” (1993)
Everyone knows the songs that made them big, but the story (and the music) that followed is far more interesting. As frontman Kurt Cobain wrestled with the intrusions and scrutiny of post-Nevermind fame, he began to identify with the rebellious and outspoken Seattle-born actress Frances Farmer, who was blackballed by Hollywood in the 1940s for her behavior, and later institutionalized. The result was channelled into a searing -- and seething -- In Utero album track that captures Nirvana at their very best.
Band of Horses: “The Great Salt Lake” (2006)
Before singer Ben Bridwell moved his band to the country roads of South Carolina, Band of Horses represented Seattle with their debut Everything All the Time. “The Funeral” (famously used in several TV shows and a Ford commercial) was its biggest and most beloved track, but this beauty showed they had plenty more in the tank.
Brandi Carlile: “The Story” (2007)
These days, Carlile is known more for her Grammy-winning 2018 album By the Way, I Forgive You. But newbies would do well to revisit this early Americana relic from her second album, which (with the help of a Grey's Anatomy placement) helped take her from notoriety in the Pacific Northwest to a much wider audience.
Mudhoney: “Here Comes Sickness” (1989)
Many will tell you that Mudhoney never quite bested their first single "Touch Me I'm Sick." They're probably right, but they got damn close multiple times, especially on this deliriously fun track from their eponymous debut album.
Kenny G: “By the Time This Night Is Over” feat. Peabo Bryson (1992)
Hating Kenny G is so 20 years ago. And if you actually listen, there are some smooth, no-shame jams in the sax-machine's extensive back-catalogue, including this soulful workout with impeccable vocals from Peabo "A Whole New World" Bryson.
Pearl Jam: “Do the Evolution” (1998)
The earnestness of Eddie Vedder's voice has always made Pearl Jam instantly recognizable, but on Yield track "Do The Evolution," he sounds practically deranged, growling from the perspective of someone convinced of their biological and technological superiority. Not exactly radio fodder, but it’s one of Pearl Jam's finest moments, and frighteningly relevant more than two decades later.
Temple of the Dog: “Say Hello 2 Heaven” (1991)
The supergroup formed as a tribute to Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood has always been defined by the transcendent "Hunger Strike," but the brilliant, soulful "Say Hello 2 Heaven" (penned by Wood's former roommate Chris Cornell) hits home in an equally devastating way. In more recent times, the song has been used to pay homage to Cornell himself by Miley Cyrus, whose version almost took the roof off the Los Angeles Forum at a 2019 tribute show.
Soundgarden: “Been Away Too Long” (2012)
Chris Cornell's 2017 suicide felt like a gut punch to music fans not only because of Soundgarden's pioneering '80s and '90s output, but because the band's second act was in full swing. They returned in 2012 with King Animal (their first album in 16 years) and this crushing opener showed they were still intent on doing some damage.
Pretty Girls Make Graves: “This Is Our Emergency” (2003)
During the early 2000s, most post-punk fans fixed their eyes and ears on Interpol, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and The Rapture. But this arrestingly panicked single from the underrated Pretty Girls Make Graves showed that the Pacific Northwest had its own answer to the sound of New York City.
Fleet Foxes: “Oliver James” (2008)
The folk-rockers achieved sudden success off the back of their self-titled debut, but it was the sound of Robin Pecknold's beguiling voice that was undoubtedly the main draw. On the final track, all other sounds are stripped away, and he creates a moving moment of beauty all by himself.
Sir Mix-a-Lot: “Posse on Broadway” (1988)
Years before he was shouting out the appeal of women with large bottoms, Sir Mix-a-Lot was almost single-handedly putting Seattle on the hip-hop map, not least with this Golden Age classic, which name-checks a string of hometown locations and landmarks -- including Dick's Drive-In.
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: “Light Tunnels” feat. Mike Slap (2016)
Being nominated for four Grammys -- as Macklemore was in 2014 -- should be a high point in any artist's career. But Macklemore's terrifyingly detailed, six-minute account of music's biggest night from inside the fishbowl sounds anything but glamorous. Many in the rap world have expressed distaste and discomfort at Macklemore's rise, but none more so than the man himself.
Sunny Day Real Estate: “8” (1995)
Sunny Day Real Estate's 1994 debut Diary laid the groundwork for emo rock for the following 10 years, but the band ostensibly split during the recording of 1995's self-titled second album. Despite that, the album still contained some notable marriages of melody and muscle, especially "8," which features some of frontman Jeremy Enigk's most powerful (if unintelligible) vocals.
Heart: “Kick It Out” (1977)
The band's '80s arena rock hits made them stars, but it's their raucous late-'70s work that contains some of the most fun moments in Heart's vast catalogue. On "Kick It Out" in particular, there's not an ounce of fat; just a nifty main riff, some slinky honky-tonk piano, and of course, Ann Wilson's obliterating vocals, all compacted into a three-minute blitzkrieg.
The Jimi Hendrix Experience: “Spanish Castle Magic” (1967)
Hendrix's unmatched talent and prolific output means there are dozens of underrated songs away from the singles that most people know. But Seattle natives hold a special place for this Axis: Bold as Love track, which finds the city's most famous son paying homage to the Spanish Castle -- a legendary Des Moines, Washington, club and ballroom that hosted everyone from Gene Vincent to The Ventures between 1931 and its eventual demolition in 1968. Hendrix playfully shoots lighting from his guitar, while drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding are locked in an impenetrable groove throughout. Even when recording album tracks, there wasn't a band in the world that could touch the Jimi Hendrix Experience.
The Postal Service: “Natural Anthem” (2003)
Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard and producer Jimmy Tamborello teamed up for the first (and so far, only) Postal Service album Give Up in 2003, earning gradual cult status for their warm, genteel electronic indie-pop. But they dispensed with the prettiness for this pulsating, noise-drenched closer, which might have been too wild for most fans, but showed their union had some real punch.
Foo Fighters: “I'll Stick Around” (1995)
The Foos have been Los Angeles-based for more than two decades, but their first (and many would argue, unsurpassed) album was written and recorded in Seattle, almost entirely by Dave Grohl. This early single rarely sees the light of day, but it still slaps hard and captures Grohl's animosity toward Courtney Love for posterity.
Alice In Chains: “What the Hell Have I” (1993)
The 1992 album Dirt had made Alice In Chains international stars thanks to singles such as "Rooster" and "Down in a Hole," but the band was on such a hot streak that they initially shelved "What the Hell Have I." Thankfully, they revisited this engrossingly psychedelic track (complete with a monster Jerry Cantrell riff) for the Last Action Hero soundtrack. Arnold Schwarzenegger was not worthy.
The Presidents of the United States of America: “Mach 5” (1996)
Novelty band? Not a chance. Sure, Presidents of the USA had a quirky sense of humor (as demonstrated with hits like "Lump" and "Peaches") but “Mach 5” proved they could rock as hard as any other band in town.