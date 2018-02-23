must-dos
Sponsored

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Seattle This Winter

By Updated On 02/06/2018 at 10:27AM EST By Updated On 02/06/2018 at 10:27AM EST
Pike Place
Pike Place | Checubus/Shutterstock

Hello winter our old friend. If you haven’t been observing the continual gray skies, the way the sun goes down before 5pm, and that your favorite polar fleece isn't warm enough to wear every day even though you totally want to, winter has wrapped its icy arms around Seattle (sidenote: here is how to survive the season like a pro). It may be dreary out, but we’ve scrambled together a list of toasty events that’ll keep your calendar filled up for the next couple of months. Here’s everything you need to do this winter in Seattle.

related

The 10 Things Seattle's Irrationally Obsessed With
February
Figurehead Brewing Co.
Figurehead Brewing Co. | Ryan Warner/Courtesy of Figurehead Brewing Co.
February
Thursday - Monday
Feb 1-26

Score burgers from 4 of Seattle's best chefs

Score burgers from 4 of Seattle's best chefs
Various locations
Each week this month at Li'l Woody's a different chef -- starting with Holly Smith from Cafe Juanita -- will create a different limited edition burger you really shouldn't miss. Especially since if you try all four, they hook you up with a handsome Burger Month apron.
Cost: $8-$10
Thursday
Feb 1

Try 50 Triple IPAs at once

Try 50 Triple IPAs at once
Brouwer's Cafe
The fourth annual Washington Hop Mob Triple IPA Roadshow Kickoff event celebrates the release of over 50 "giant" takes on Washington's signature style of beer. Lucky for you the majority of these IIIPAs will be on tap at the same time for one night only.
Cost: Whatever a handful of beers and an Uber home costs, 'cause you’re definitely not driving after this
Friday
Feb 2

Eat root pies from 10 different Belltown restaurants

Eat root pies from 10 different Belltown restaurants
Various locations
There's a touching backstory about the late Belltown Cafe and its bell-shaped pan, but here's everything you really need to know about Root Pie Day: From 4-6pm, 10 of Belltown's best restaurants are serving savory root vegetable pies for you to try.
Cost: You can pick up a free pass at Bell Street Park
Saturday
Feb 3

Eat ice cream for breakfast

Eat ice cream for breakfast
Various locations
Full Tilt is celebrating Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with a "pajama party" featuring waffles a la mode, and a freezer stocked with breakfast flavored ice creams. Oh, and everyone who actually wears pajamas will be entered to win a special prize pack.
Cost: Not much on the day, but you may need a gym membership afterwards
Saturday
Feb 3

Check out Bears, Brews & Food Trucks

Check out Bears, Brews & Food Trucks
Golden Gardens
The crew at Mobile Food Rodeo is bringing eight of Seattle's best food trucks (Ezell's, Charlie's Buns 'N Stuff, etc.) and a heated beer garden stocked with Rainier Beer to Special Olympics' Polar Plunge. But guess what? You don't have to get wet to get fed or support a good cause.
Cost: It depends on how much you eat, and if you donate to the plunge
Thursday
Feb 8

Drink beer whilst watching burlesque

Drink beer whilst watching burlesque
Brouwer's Cafe
One of Seattle's best beer bars is hosting "BEERlesque," during which the idea is to drink and watch some of the city's best adult entertainers, including Sailor St. Claire, Maggie McMuffin, Sara Dipity, and more.
Cost: $20 pre-purchase. More at the door.
Saturday
Feb 10

See MØ in SoDo

See MØ in SoDo
Showbox SoDo
Scandinavian singers MØ and Cashmere Cat are bringing their MEØW tour to the Showbox and it'd be a catastrophe if you missed it.
Cost: Starting at $28
Sunday
Feb 11

Ring in the Year of the Dog with $3 bites

Ring in the Year of the Dog with $3 bites
International District
The ID's Lunar New Year celebration features a range of entertainment options (traditional dance, martial arts demonstrations, taiko drums, etc.) between 11am and 4pm, as well as a $3 food walk featuring food from some of the 'hood's best restaurants.
Cost: Depends on how many $3 bites you buy.
Sunday
Feb 11

Eat good chocolate. Drink good beer... and whiskey... and wine.

Eat good chocolate. Drink good beer... and whiskey... and wine.

Pike Brewing Company
Over 50 breweries, wineries, distilleries, restaurants, cheese makers, bakers & chocolatiers are posting up at Pike Chocofest, which'll feature rare beers, and all kinds of food, made with -- or made to go with -- everyone's favorite ingredient: chocolate. The event is for those 21+ and proceeds go to Puget Soundkeeper -- an organization dedicated to preserving the waters of the Sound.
Cost: $60, and that includes 10 drink tickets and unlimited bites
Wednesday
Feb 14

Attend an 'Anti' Valentine's Day party

Attend an 'Anti' Valentine's Day party
Capitol Cider
They might be serving romantic dinners upstairs, but down in the basement Capitol Cider is hosting a Cards Against Cupid game night featuring 50 Shades of Pink cider, prizes, and a chance to play The Mailbox Game so you can send messages to people who catch your eye.
Cost: Free!
Friday - Thursday
Feb 16-22

See some movies as dark as it is outside

See some movies as dark as it is outside
SIFF Cinema Egyptian
SIFF's Noir City film festival is screening 18 films during this week-long fest, some of which have been newly restored, and all of which are just about as dark as it is around 4:30 in the afternoon around this time of year. In other words, very.
Cost: Single admission tickets: $15. Festival passes: $150
Saturday
Feb 17

Celebrate Chungee's 8th anniversary

Celebrate Chungee's 8th anniversary
Chungee's Drink 'N Eat
Its name means Stupid Pig in Chinese, and you'd be stupid not to pig out on the traditional food they're serving at their eighth birthday party/Chinese new year celebration.
Cost: We not sure, but probably less than seeing a live Lion Dance performance is worth
Thursday - Saturday
Feb 22-24

Get some (Food and Wine) Experience

Get some (Food and Wine) Experience
Various locations
The Seattle Food and Wine Experience is basically three phenomenal food events -- a casual comfort food-based affair (mac & cheese, fried chicken, beer, etc.), an upscale evening of seafood and sparkling wine (oysters, specialty cocktails), and a "Grand Tasting" that’s pretty damn grand (you literally taking an immersive walking tour where you’ll eat and drink the best of the best).
Cost: $55 will get you into the cheapest event. Or you could spend up to $220 on all three.
Saturday
Feb 24

Hit 130 different breweries in one day

Hit 130 different breweries in one day
Various locations
Well, at least in theory. That's how many Washington breweries are opening their doors for a statewide open house between noon and 5pm, when they'll be talking about beer, pouring new creations, and serving food. Check the list out to create your itinerary.
Cost: Free to enter… beers will cost ya
March
Emerald City Comic Con
Emerald City Comic Con | Flickr/Slideless in Seattle
March
Thursday
Mar 1

Stop pretending you aren't a geek

Stop pretending you aren't a geek
Washington State Convention Center
Emerald City Comic Con is like the Goldilocks of Seattle geek conventions: Pax is too serious, Sakura-Con is too niche, but ECCC is just right. There’s a slew of comic illustrators for the real fans, actors from Supernatural, Firefly, and Harry Potter for everyone else, plus a cosplay competition, live music, and more.
Cost: $30 - $50, and some serious embarrassment when someone overhears your complaining that that dude who plays Castiel on Supernatural didn't show up. He lives in Bellingham, how hard could it be?!

Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Bradley Foster is a former Thrillist editor who will totally loan you a flannel for Flannel Formal if you need one.