Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Seattle This Winter

Hello winter our old friend. If you haven’t been observing the continual gray skies, the way the sun goes down before 5pm, and that your favorite polar fleece isn't warm enough to wear every day even though you totally want to, winter has wrapped its icy arms around Seattle (sidenote: here is how to survive the season like a pro). It may be dreary out, but we’ve scrambled together a list of toasty events that’ll keep your calendar filled up for the next couple of months. Here’s everything you need to do this winter in Seattle.
Thursday - Monday
Feb 1-26
Various locations
Each week this month at Li'l Woody's a different chef -- starting with Holly Smith from Cafe Juanita -- will create a different limited edition burger you really shouldn't miss. Especially since if you try all four, they hook you up with a handsome Burger Month apron.
Cost: $8-$10
Thursday
Feb 1
Brouwer's Cafe
The fourth annual Washington Hop Mob Triple IPA Roadshow Kickoff event celebrates the release of over 50 "giant" takes on Washington's signature style of beer. Lucky for you the majority of these IIIPAs will be on tap at the same time for one night only.
Cost: Whatever a handful of beers and an Uber home costs, 'cause you’re definitely not driving after this
Friday
Feb 2
Eat root pies from 10 different Belltown restaurants
Various locations
There's a touching backstory about the late Belltown Cafe and its bell-shaped pan, but here's everything you really need to know about Root Pie Day: From 4-6pm, 10 of Belltown's best restaurants are serving savory root vegetable pies for you to try.
Cost: You can pick up a free pass at Bell Street Park
Saturday
Feb 3
Various locations
Full Tilt is celebrating Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with a "pajama party" featuring waffles a la mode, and a freezer stocked with breakfast flavored ice creams. Oh, and everyone who actually wears pajamas will be entered to win a special prize pack.
Cost: Not much on the day, but you may need a gym membership afterwards
Saturday
Feb 3
Golden Gardens
The crew at Mobile Food Rodeo is bringing eight of Seattle's best food trucks (Ezell's, Charlie's Buns 'N Stuff, etc.) and a heated beer garden stocked with Rainier Beer to Special Olympics' Polar Plunge. But guess what? You don't have to get wet to get fed or support a good cause.
Cost: It depends on how much you eat, and if you donate to the plunge
Thursday
Feb 8
Brouwer's Cafe
One of Seattle's best beer bars is hosting "BEERlesque," during which the idea is to drink and watch some of the city's best adult entertainers, including Sailor St. Claire, Maggie McMuffin, Sara Dipity, and more.
Cost: $20 pre-purchase. More at the door.
Saturday
Feb 10
Showbox SoDo
Scandinavian singers MØ and Cashmere Cat are bringing their MEØW tour to the Showbox and it'd be a catastrophe if you missed it.
Cost: Starting at $28
SPONSORED
Sunday
Feb 11
Give the GIF that keeps on giving at the Lunar New Year Celebration
Chinatown-International District
Get ready to play and dance at this multi-stage festival featuring dragon and lion dances, plus taiko drumming that draws on Seattle’s essential Japanese heritage. Bring all your friends, and then jump in the U.S. Bank GIF photo booth to send Lunar New Year-themed GIFs of yourselves to grandma, then reassure her you’re making plans to build up your finances.
Sunday
Feb 11
International District
The ID's Lunar New Year celebration features a range of entertainment options (traditional dance, martial arts demonstrations, taiko drums, etc.) between 11am and 4pm, as well as a $3 food walk featuring food from some of the 'hood's best restaurants.
Cost: Depends on how many $3 bites you buy.
Sunday
Feb 11
Eat good chocolate. Drink good beer... and whiskey... and wine.
Pike Brewing Company
Over 50 breweries, wineries, distilleries, restaurants, cheese makers, bakers & chocolatiers are posting up at Pike Chocofest, which'll feature rare beers, and all kinds of food, made with -- or made to go with -- everyone's favorite ingredient: chocolate. The event is for those 21+ and proceeds go to Puget Soundkeeper -- an organization dedicated to preserving the waters of the Sound.
Cost: $60, and that includes 10 drink tickets and unlimited bites
Wednesday
Feb 14
Capitol Cider
They might be serving romantic dinners upstairs, but down in the basement Capitol Cider is hosting a Cards Against Cupid game night featuring 50 Shades of Pink cider, prizes, and a chance to play The Mailbox Game so you can send messages to people who catch your eye.
Cost: Free!
Friday - Thursday
Feb 16-22
SIFF Cinema Egyptian
SIFF's Noir City film festival is screening 18 films during this week-long fest, some of which have been newly restored, and all of which are just about as dark as it is around 4:30 in the afternoon around this time of year. In other words, very.
Cost: Single admission tickets: $15. Festival passes: $150
Saturday
Feb 17
Chungee's Drink 'N Eat
Its name means Stupid Pig in Chinese, and you'd be stupid not to pig out on the traditional food they're serving at their eighth birthday party/Chinese new year celebration.
Cost: We not sure, but probably less than seeing a live Lion Dance performance is worth
Thursday - Saturday
Feb 22-24
Various locations
The Seattle Food and Wine Experience is basically three phenomenal food events -- a casual comfort food-based affair (mac & cheese, fried chicken, beer, etc.), an upscale evening of seafood and sparkling wine (oysters, specialty cocktails), and a "Grand Tasting" that’s pretty damn grand (you literally taking an immersive walking tour where you’ll eat and drink the best of the best).
Cost: $55 will get you into the cheapest event. Or you could spend up to $220 on all three.
Saturday
Feb 24
Various locations
Well, at least in theory. That's how many Washington breweries are opening their doors for a statewide open house between noon and 5pm, when they'll be talking about beer, pouring new creations, and serving food. Check the list out to create your itinerary.
Cost: Free to enter… beers will cost ya
Thursday
Mar 1
Washington State Convention Center
Emerald City Comic Con is like the Goldilocks of Seattle geek conventions: Pax is too serious, Sakura-Con is too niche, but ECCC is just right. There’s a slew of comic illustrators for the real fans, actors from Supernatural, Firefly, and Harry Potter for everyone else, plus a cosplay competition, live music, and more.
Cost: $30 - $50, and some serious embarrassment when someone overhears your complaining that that dude who plays Castiel on Supernatural didn't show up. He lives in Bellingham, how hard could it be?!
