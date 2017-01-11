9 Can't-Miss Seattle Events This March

Real Seattle locals know that spring really starts the first time it's warm enough to wear shorts (aka, like, 60 degrees), and that happened almost two weeks ago (!), so instead of thinking about March as the start of the slightly-less-rainy season, think of it as the perfect time to hit these nine can't-miss Seattle events...
Date
Event
Location
Feb 28-Mar 1
Issaquah International Film Festival Hit Cinebarre and screen gems like an Italian flick from 2013 called Still Life. Admission is free so feel free to load up on popcorn and Sprite at this sweet Eastside theater.
Issaquah International Film Festival Cinebarre Hit Cinebarre and screen gems like an Italian flick from 2013 called Still Life. Admission is free so feel free to load up on popcorn and Sprite at this sweet Eastside theater.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 28-Mar 1
Seattle Bike Show This two day event is your chance to check out the latest biking products, take part in interactive biking events, hang in the beer garden, and then buy a fixie, obviously. Tickets are just $10.
CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle Bike Show CenturyLink Field Event Center This two day event is your chance to check out the latest biking products, take part in interactive biking events, hang in the beer garden, and then buy a fixie, obviously. Tickets are just $10.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 1 Sun
Dine Around Seattle From the 1st to the 31st, 63 restaurants, including Marjorie, RAVISH, and Pomerol will be part of Dine Around Seattle. Nab a three-course pre fixe dinner for $33 and a three course pre fixe lunch for $18.
Various locations
Dine Around Seattle Various locations From the 1st to the 31st, 63 restaurants, including Marjorie, RAVISH, and Pomerol will be part of Dine Around Seattle. Nab a three-course pre fixe dinner for $33 and a three course pre fixe lunch for $18.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 7 Sat
Seattle Bourbon & Bacon Fest Be sure to wear your stretchy pants to this badass three-hour eat & drink fest, where $65 gets your eight sips of bourbon and eight bacon-based bites.
Seattle Bourbon & Bacon Fest Fremont Foundry Be sure to wear your stretchy pants to this badass three-hour eat & drink fest, where $65 gets your eight sips of bourbon and eight bacon-based bites.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 14 Sat
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Get your green on and hit the streets for the annual Seattle St. Patrick’s Day Parade; things start at 12:30pm around 4th and Jefferson and roll by Westlake Park before ending at Seattle Center at 2pm.
4th and Jefferson
St. Patrick’s Day Parade 4th and Jefferson Get your green on and hit the streets for the annual Seattle St. Patrick’s Day Parade; things start at 12:30pm around 4th and Jefferson and roll by Westlake Park before ending at Seattle Center at 2pm.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 14 Sat
Irish Festival From noon-6pm on Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday this free festival celebrates the finest of Irish culture, including music, dancing, cultural exhibits, and much more. Much more = food.
Seattle Center Armory
Irish Festival Seattle Center Armory From noon-6pm on Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday this free festival celebrates the finest of Irish culture, including music, dancing, cultural exhibits, and much more. Much more = food.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19-Apr 12
Moisture Festival This unpredictable comedy/variety show, runs into April, with highlights including standup as well as clowns, acrobats, aerialists, and more. Tickets are $25 a pop.
Moisture Festival Hale’s Palladium This unpredictable comedy/variety show, runs into April, with highlights including standup as well as clowns, acrobats, aerialists, and more. Tickets are $25 a pop.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 22 Sun
Gaelic Games Field Day From hurling to camogie, there are a number of Irish sports you might not even be familiar with. Acquaint yourself at the Gaelic Games Field Day. Keep an eye on GG’s Facebook page for game schedules and hit the after-party after the big game.
Magnuson Park
Gaelic Games Field Day Magnuson Park From hurling to camogie, there are a number of Irish sports you might not even be familiar with. Acquaint yourself at the Gaelic Games Field Day. Keep an eye on GG’s Facebook page for game schedules and hit the after-party after the big game.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 28 Sat
Cask Beer Festival For $40 you get a tasting glass and up to 25 samples of one-of-a-kind handcrafted cask-conditioned suds. Designated drivers get in for just $5.
The Seattle Center Exhibition Hall
Cask Beer Festival The Seattle Center Exhibition Hall For $40 you get a tasting glass and up to 25 samples of one-of-a-kind handcrafted cask-conditioned suds. Designated drivers get in for just $5.