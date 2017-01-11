Events

9 Can't-Miss Seattle Events This March

Published On 02/26/2015
Colin Bishop

Real Seattle locals know that spring really starts the first time it's warm enough to wear shorts (aka, like, 60 degrees), and that happened almost two weeks ago (!), so instead of thinking about March as the start of the slightly-less-rainy season, think of it as the perfect time to hit these nine can't-miss Seattle events...

Cinebarre Issaquah 8

Feb 28-Mar 1

Issaquah International Film Festival Hit Cinebarre and screen gems like an Italian flick from 2013 called Still Life. Admission is free so feel free to load up on popcorn and Sprite at this sweet Eastside theater.

Feb 28-Mar 1

Seattle Bike Show This two day event is your chance to check out the latest biking products, take part in interactive biking events, hang in the beer garden, and then buy a fixie, obviously. Tickets are just $10.

Colin Bishop

Mar 1 Sun

Dine Around Seattle From the 1st to the 31st, 63 restaurants, including Marjorie, RAVISH, and Pomerol will be part of Dine Around Seattle. Nab a three-course pre fixe dinner for $33 and a three course pre fixe lunch for $18.

Mar 7 Sat

Seattle Bourbon & Bacon Fest Be sure to wear your stretchy pants to this badass three-hour eat & drink fest, where $65 gets your eight sips of bourbon and eight bacon-based bites.

Irish Heritage Club of Seattle

Mar 14 Sat

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Get your green on and hit the streets for the annual Seattle St. Patrick’s Day Parade; things start at 12:30pm around 4th and Jefferson and roll by Westlake Park before ending at Seattle Center at 2pm.

Mar 14 Sat

Irish Festival From noon-6pm on Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday this free festival celebrates the finest of Irish culture, including music, dancing, cultural exhibits, and much more. Much more = food.

Moisture Festival - Comedy/Varietè

Mar 19-Apr 12

Moisture Festival This unpredictable comedy/variety show, runs into April, with highlights including standup as well as clowns, acrobats, aerialists, and more. Tickets are $25 a pop.

Mar 22 Sun

Gaelic Games Field Day From hurling to camogie, there are a number of Irish sports you might not even be familiar with. Acquaint yourself at the Gaelic Games Field Day. Keep an eye on GG’s Facebook page for game schedules and hit the after-party after the big game.

Washington Cask Beer Festival

Mar 28 Sat

Cask Beer Festival For $40 you get a tasting glass and up to 25 samples of one-of-a-kind handcrafted cask-conditioned suds. Designated drivers get in for just $5.

