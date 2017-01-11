10 Seattle Events You Can't Miss This Spring

One of the things you have to explain to out-of-towners about Seattle is that summer doesn't really start until July 5th. One of the things you have to explain to locals is how in the heck spring has started already... don't get us wrong, we're not complaining, we're hitting these 10 can't-miss events instead...
Mar 20 Fri
Smash Putt Ahhhh, the first day of spring. Starting on March 20th and running through July, you can putt putt with the best of ‘em at this mega mini golf apocalypse. Get tickets here.
1110 23rd Ave & E Union St
Apr 3 Fri
Sakura Con Seattle’s preeminent comic book festival returns for its 18th year. It’s hard not to take note of all the decked out people (BEST people watching event of the year!) filling the streets, so why not just check it out yourself? From a full on masquerade ball to cosplay chess, you definitely won’t run out of things to get into.
Washington State Convention Center
Apr 8-11
Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland Hit The Triple Door for the seventh season of this fantastical, sexy rendition of a classic tale. Brought to you by Jasper McCann and Lily Verlaine, this show is the perfect way to ring in the beginning of spring. Tickets are going for between $35 and $50.
Apr 12 Sun
Seattle Restaurant Week Over 160 local restaurants will be offering three-course meals at $30 a pop for dinner and two-course lunches for $15 between April 12-16 and 19-23, so go ahead and try a new restaurant or three, but take note: the price doesn’t include tax, drinks, or tip.
Various locations
May 2 Sat
Taco Libre Truck Showdown Now in its second year, the Taco Libre Showdown makes it easy for you to stuff with your face with as many different kinds of tacos as possible all in one place.Take your pick of more than 40 different trucks and chow down -- attendance to this event is free.
International District
May 7 Thu
Seattle Beer Week For 10 hoppy days, a bevy of beer events will be taking place all across town. From an all-day extravaganza at Brouwer's that celebrates sour beer to a firkin battle, celebrate your favorite beverage in style with beer from Silver City Brewery and more.
Various locations
May 9 Sat
West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day Score yourself a deal and soak up the May sun in West Seattle while rummaging through piles and piles of other peoples' stuff.
Various locations
May 22-25
Sasquatch Music Festival Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, and a slew of other world class acts will be at the annual Sasquatch Music Festival at the Gorge, where four day passes are $350. It’s pricy, but you’ll get a chance to check out a ton of performances at one of the coolest music festivals in the US.
Jun 13 Sat
Georgetown Carnival From live music to power tool races, hit one of the city’s coolest neighborhoods and check out this festival. Truly tapping into the weirdness of the city, the Georgetown Carnival is free and always fun.
Georgetown
Jun 19 Fri
Washington Brewer’s Festival This event technically falls the day before the last day of spring, and the same weekend as Father’s Day, so grab your dad and sample brews from up to 100 Washington brewers who will be on site pouring from a selection of more than 350 beers. There will be live music and food trucks there too.
