10 Seattle Events You Can't Miss This Spring

Fri

Sakura Con Seattle’s preeminent comic book festival returns for its 18th year. It’s hard not to take note of all the decked out people (BEST people watching event of the year!) filling the streets, so why not just check it out yourself? From a full on masquerade ball to cosplay chess, you definitely won’t run out of things to get into.

Washington State Convention Center

