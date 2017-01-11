Events

10 Seattle Events You Can't Miss This Spring

Published On 03/17/2015
CHONA KASINGER/Thrillist

One of the things you have to explain to out-of-towners about Seattle is that summer doesn't really start until July 5th. One of the things you have to explain to locals is how in the heck spring has started already... don't get us wrong, we're not complaining, we're hitting these 10 can't-miss events instead...

Flickr/Lee LeFever

Date

Event

Location

Mar 20 Fri

Smash Putt Ahhhh, the first day of spring. Starting on March 20th and running through July, you can putt putt with the best of ‘em at this mega mini golf apocalypse. Get tickets here.

1110 23rd Ave & E Union St

Date

Event

Location

Apr 3 Fri

Sakura Con Seattle’s preeminent comic book festival returns for its 18th year. It’s hard not to take note of all the decked out people (BEST people watching event of the year!) filling the streets, so why not just check it out yourself? From a full on masquerade ball to cosplay chess, you definitely won’t run out of things to get into.

Washington State Convention Center

Lily Verlaine & Jasper McCann Present

Date

Event

Location

Apr 8-11

Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland Hit The Triple Door for the seventh season of this fantastical, sexy rendition of a classic tale. Brought to you by Jasper McCann and Lily Verlaine, this show is the perfect way to ring in the beginning of spring. Tickets are going for between $35 and $50.

The Triple Door

SeattleRestaurantWeek

Date

Event

Location

Apr 12 Sun

Seattle Restaurant Week Over 160 local restaurants will be offering three-course meals at $30 a pop for dinner and two-course lunches for $15 between April 12-16 and 19-23, so go ahead and try a new restaurant or three, but take note: the price doesn’t include tax, drinks, or tip. 

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Taco Libre Truck Showdown Now in its second year, the Taco Libre Showdown makes it easy for you to stuff with your face with as many different kinds of tacos as possible all in one place.Take your pick of more than 40 different trucks and chow down -- attendance to this event is free.

International District

Chona Kasinger/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Thu

Seattle Beer Week For 10 hoppy days, a bevy of beer events will be taking place all across town. From an all-day extravaganza at Brouwer's  that celebrates sour beer to a firkin battle, celebrate your favorite beverage in style with beer from Silver City Brewery and more.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day Score yourself a deal and soak up the May sun in West Seattle while rummaging through piles and piles of other peoples' stuff.

Various locations

Chona Kasinger/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

May 22-25

Sasquatch Music Festival Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, and a slew of other world class acts will be at the annual Sasquatch Music Festival at the Gorge, where four day passes are $350. It’s pricy, but you’ll get a chance to check out a ton of performances at one of the coolest music festivals in the US.

The Gorge

Flickr/Sean O'Neill

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Georgetown Carnival From live music to power tool races, hit one of the city’s coolest neighborhoods and check out this festival. Truly tapping into the weirdness of the city, the Georgetown Carnival is free and always fun.

Georgetown

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Washington Brewer’s Festival This event technically falls the day before the last day of spring, and the same weekend as Father’s Day, so grab your dad and sample brews from up to 100 Washington brewers who will be on site pouring from a selection of more than 350 beers. There will be live music and food trucks there too.

Marymoor Park

