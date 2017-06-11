If you ever find yourself saying "I need a hero", immediately stop calling Warm 106.9, Today's Soft Hits, to request Bonnie Tyler songs, and instead repair to the Greenwood Collective, as that's where Urban Light Studios and the Echo Echo Gallery have gathered a global (but Seattle-dominated) group of 75-plus alternative artists for portraits of comic book heroes and villains. A breakdown:
The Greenwood Collective's got your superheroes right here
Trending
Stuff You'll Like
If you ever find yourself saying "I need a hero", immediately stop calling Warm 106.9, Today's Soft Hits, to request Bonnie Tyler songs, and instead repair to the Greenwood Collective, as that's where Urban Light Studios and the Echo Echo Gallery have gathered a global (but Seattle-dominated) group of 75-plus alternative artists for portraits of comic book heroes and villains. A breakdown: