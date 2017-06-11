Lifestyle

South Lake Union Block Party

By Published On 08/08/2012 By Published On 08/08/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

The only thing better than a house party is... House Party 2, obviously -- it's a pajama jammy jam! A close second, however, is a block party like the one going down in SLU, where there'll be a shton of eats from the 'hoods' best restos/food trucks, a beer garden, spots like Brave Horse Tavern & Lunchbox Lab competing to make the best burger, and an outdoor screening of House Party 4 Dazed & Confused.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More