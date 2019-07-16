The Most Creative Entries From Porsche’s Thrills Per Hour Challenge

When Porsche asks thrill-seekers to live their best lives for a chance to get behind the wheel of a summer dream ride, there’s no need to think twice about it. Over the course of the Thrills Per Hour competition on June 29-30th, hundreds of entries across the country were shared on Instagram for 36 hours straight. The mission was simple: complete six of 12 challenges, post them on Instagram, and be in the running for a chance to win a 90-day test drive of a Porsche Macan. And judging by the entries, there was absolutely no shortage of summer thrills.
From eating your state’s signature dish, to snapping breathtaking skyline shots, to finding every color of the rainbow, these challenges inspired Porsche fans to get creative with their thrill-seeking. Here are a few of our favorite entries documenting all the “thrilling” ways people found summer fun -- all thanks to the Porsche Macan.