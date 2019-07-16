Thrillist
Sponsored

The Most Creative Entries From Porsche’s Thrills Per Hour Challenge

By Published On 07/16/2019 By Published On 07/16/2019
GIC / Stocksy

When Porsche asks thrill-seekers to live their best lives for a chance to get behind the wheel of a summer dream ride, there’s no need to think twice about it. Over the course of the Thrills Per Hour competition on June 29-30th, hundreds of entries across the country were shared on Instagram for 36 hours straight. The mission was simple: complete six of 12 challenges, post them on Instagram, and be in the running for a chance to win a 90-day test drive of a Porsche Macan. And judging by the entries, there was absolutely no shortage of summer thrills.

From eating your state’s signature dish, to snapping breathtaking skyline shots, to finding every color of the rainbow, these challenges inspired Porsche fans to get creative with their thrill-seeking. Here are a few of our favorite entries documenting all the “thrilling” ways people found summer fun -- all thanks to the Porsche Macan.

Eat a uniquely popular dish from your state

Take a group selfie

Show us a sunrise

Share a hidden secret found in nature

Show us style (however you define it)

Get the perfect ‘jump’ photo

Take a photo with every color of the rainbow