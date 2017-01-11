The 20 Best Toronto References in Drake Songs, Ranked

16. “This that OVO, that SZN, this that new Toronto”

- “10 Bands,” If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late (2015)

Despite the Johnny Football co-sign, #TOPSZN is a semi-secretive movement that's all about making it to the top. Fitting, as OVO Sound, the record label in which Drake is a co-owner, has officially made it in the rap game.

15. “I’ll tell ‘em link up at the valet at the Hazy”

- “Used To,” If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late (2015)

Everyone’s welcome at Yorkville’s Hazelton Hotel. Except for Meek Mill, of course.

14. “Vaughan Road Academy, star player”

- “Two Birds, One Stone,” More Life (2016)

Drake is still loyal to Vaughan Road Academy, the high school he dropped out from in 2001 to play Jimmy Brooks, the basketball star, on Degrassi: The Next Generation. (He eventually completed his GED in 2012.) This is basically an implicit shoutout to the school's other notable alumni which includes NHLer Brandon Pirri and actresses Ellen Page, Alison Pill, Samantha Weinstein, and Neve Campbell.