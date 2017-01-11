6 Can't-Miss Events for Capital Fringe Festival Virgins

Look, we get it: the Fringe Festival can feel totally intimidating. But sometimes, you have to step outside your comfort zone and go for experiencing something genuine, unusual, and genuinely unusual, or you're not really living life, you know? Do yourself a favor and check out at least one of the performances at DC's Capital Fringe Festival this year. There are over 100 shows taking place at 20 venues throughout the city… so not participating is basically for chumps. Plus, the festival is a great way to make contacts (or find dates).

"Coming from Philadelphia, I found it hard to meet people outside of fancy cocktail hours," says Julianne Brienza, one of the Fringe's founders and its current president and CEO. "Working with the Fringe Festival in Philly, I thought DC needed an outlet for people to gather without having to attend those same parties... and so in 2005, we launched the Capital Fringe Festival."