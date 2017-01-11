DC's Biggest Landmarks, Ranked by How Frequently They're Destroyed in Hollywood Movies

8. The Jefferson Memorial

Times destroyed: 1

Movies: X-Men: Days of Future Past

In X-Men: Days of Future Past, Magneto goes on a rampage in the third act of the film, in which we witness him really unleashing his mutant power. That power -- the ability to manipulate metallic items -- is in full effect as he throws cranes, cars, and monuments into the wind, damaging the Jefferson Memorial, arguably our city's prettiest. Eventually, he moves RFK Stadium, twisted up like red vines, and lands it on and around the White House. It’s... impressive.

7. The Capitol Hill Parking Lot

Times destroyed: 2

Movies: Clear and Present Danger, Live Free or Die Hard

Good riddance, honestly; this parking lot is a genuine eyesore. The lot where our representatives park, on the eastern side of the National Mall and right in front of the Capitol building, is a total a travesty. It was destroyed most notably in Live Free or Die Hard, when terrorists decide that bazookas, C4, and machine gun fire is the way to bring chaos to the nation’s capital. Timothy Olyphant’s pre-Heath Ledger try at the madcap villain is good, but you know he’s going to lose. It’s likely the fourth best Die Hard movie, but that’s not to say it’s bad -- the over-the-top action is still intense.