Summer Picnic Spectacular

You've heard of Union Market, now hear very loud noise coming from Union Market. Hit the shindig with DJs spinning all afternoon, food & drink from over 20 vendors (from Hill Country, to The Source, to Pearl Dive), an 85ft-long moonbounce, giant water slides, and misting tents, which'll likely become misting up tents when they realize everyone would rather cool off on the giant water slides

