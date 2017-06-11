You've heard of Union Market, now hear very loud noise coming from Union Market. Hit the shindig with DJs spinning all afternoon, food & drink from over 20 vendors (from Hill Country, to The Source, to Pearl Dive), an 85ft-long moonbounce, giant water slides, and misting tents, which'll likely become misting up tents when they realize everyone would rather cool off on the giant water slides
Photo by Shauna Alexander
Summer Picnic Spectacular
