This scavenger hunt'll send you and your four-man team around Georgetown to find clues, and complete physical & mental challenges (When isn't collar popping appropriate?). Finish well, and you'll win prizes like North Face & Sports Zone gift cards or a $2000 prize pack. Finish... at all, and you'll enjoy an after-party at Mr. Smith's, where beers, nachos, and wings are all $3.

1. Georgetown Dash 3338 M St NW , Washington, DC , DC 20007 (Georgetown)

