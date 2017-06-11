Lifestyle

L'Enfant Cafe Block Party and French Maid Race

The 8th annual B-Day party & French Maid Race has added a full-time celeb DJ, and a raffle for two round-trip tickets to Paris. So sit back and watch the 40, lacy-apron'd competitors sprint up Vernon Street as you chow on eats from The Cajunator, CapMac, and PORC, and sip beer like Stella Artois and Leffe whilst screaming at the bartender "off with its head!"

1. L'Enfant Cafe Block Party and French Maid Race 2200 18th St, NW, washington, dc, DC 20009 (Adams Morgan)

