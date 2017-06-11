What happens when you load a 3hr cruise with unlimited beer and 500 partiers? If you're the Minnesota Vikings: misdemeanors. If you're you, though: misdemeanors, but ones that are well worth your fantastic memories aboard the DC Beer Week Craft Beer & Dinner Cruise
The normally semi-reserved Odyssey's being transformed into an all-out suds-ship, with a comfort food buffet, DJ'd dance floor, and unlimited sampling of 50 craft beers from 40 breweries. "Unlimited", of course though, refers to the fact that you take what you want before they run dry, so here's the top four ABV-ers you need to sample early on in order to make the most of your cruise
Unita Labyrinth Black Ale - At a staggering 13% ABV, its "intermingling of black licorice and toasted oak" qualify it as a "multi-dimensional brew". Also, your head will feel like you're in a parallel, way more spinny universe. 3 Stars Pandemic Porter - Weighing in at a heavy 9.6%, the American Imperial incorporates lots of chocolate and roasted malt flavors up front, and finishes w/ a "coffee nose". Breckenridge 471 IPA - This small batch 9.2% ABVer combines "Pale, Munich, and Caramel 30 malts" for a "sweet mouthfeel", as if there was any other kind! Sixpoint Resin - This is actually the easiest of the group at 9.1%, and unlike you at this point, can be described as "concentrated yet balanced"
And while it's not particularly potent, you also ought to try a special concoction created by eight local breweries (Mad Fox, 3 Stars, ... six more), all of whom contributed elements of their farmhouse ale to create the "Solidarity Saison"; just be careful you don't end up like that Vikings team, and get in trouble off-Saison.
40 breweries are on a boat
