Lifestyle

DC's Master Outdoor Movie Calendar for Summer 2017

By Updated On 06/06/2017 at 06:29PM EST By Updated On 06/06/2017 at 06:29PM EST
DC Outdoor Movie Calendar
Grease | Paramount Pictures

More Like This

related

Lifestyle
12 restaurants guaranteed to make you leave the District

related

Lifestyle
Marjorie Meek-Bradley's late-night picks

related

Lifestyle
What your DC date spot says about you

related

Lifestyle
DC's 11 most important new restaurants from Spring

Trending

related

Walmart’s Huge Robotic Kiosks Let you Pick Up Groceries 24/7

related

Watching the Most Dangerous Rope-Free Mountain Climb Will Make You Dizzy

related

This Thirsty Peacock Destroyed $500 of Booze at a Liquor Store

related

Ed Sheeran Tells His Justin Bieber Dive Bar Story on Carpool Karaoke

Stuff You'll Like

related

Watching Jerry Seinfeld Deny Kesha a Hug is Painfully Hilarious

related

These Nashville Predators Fans Could Not Stop Making Out on Live TV

related

Apple Will Finally Let You Send & Receive Money Like Venmo via Apple Pay

The outdoor movie scene in DC this summer has something for everyone, from classic oldies to more recent rom-coms. Pack your picnic blanket, some snacks, and maybe even smuggle in a little booze for a chill evening under the stars in the nation’s capital.

More Like This

related

Lifestyle
12 restaurants guaranteed to make you leave the District

related

Lifestyle
Marjorie Meek-Bradley's late-night picks

related

Lifestyle
What your DC date spot says about you

related

Lifestyle
DC's 11 most important new restaurants from Spring
500 Days Of Summer
500 Days Of Summer | Fox Searchlight Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 8 Thu

Me Before You Bring your tissues.

Capitol Riverfront

Me Before You Capitol Riverfront Bring your tissues.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 8 Thu

Field of Dreams What’s more representative of summer than baseball, cornfields, and Kevin Costner?

NoMa Summer Screen

Field of Dreams NoMa Summer Screen What’s more representative of summer than baseball, cornfields, and Kevin Costner?

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

500 Days of Summer Two ridiculously good-looking people have a whirlwind summer romance.

Golden Cinema Series

500 Days of Summer Golden Cinema Series Two ridiculously good-looking people have a whirlwind summer romance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Tue

Jaws It’s not summer without a showing of Jaws.

Walter Pierce Park

Jaws Walter Pierce Park It’s not summer without a showing of Jaws.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Tue

The Matrix Freedom Plaza’s theme this summer “Can I Kick It?” featuring martial arts films.

Freedom Plaza

The Matrix Freedom Plaza Freedom Plaza’s theme this summer “Can I Kick It?” featuring martial arts films.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Wed

The American President Michael Douglas. Annette Bening. Politics. Sparks fly, drama ensues.

NoMa Summer Screen

The American President NoMa Summer Screen Michael Douglas. Annette Bening. Politics. Sparks fly, drama ensues.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

Sister Act Whoopi Goldberg joins a convent and leads a talented group of singing nuns.

Capitol Riverfront

Sister Act Capitol Riverfront Whoopi Goldberg joins a convent and leads a talented group of singing nuns.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Fri

Moana One of Disney’s newest animation films, Moana follows a young girl on her epic journey on the sea.

Golden Cinema Series

Moana Golden Cinema Series One of Disney’s newest animation films, Moana follows a young girl on her epic journey on the sea.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Tue

The Last Dragon Another martial arts flick karate chops its way onto the screen.

Freedom Plaza

The Last Dragon Freedom Plaza Another martial arts flick karate chops its way onto the screen.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Tue

Grease Summer lovin’ is in the air.

Walter Pierce Park

Grease Walter Pierce Park Summer lovin’ is in the air.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 21 Wed

Election This movie is full of ‘90s favorites: Reese Witherspoon, Matthew Broderick, and high school hijinks.

NoMa Summer Screen

Election NoMa Summer Screen This movie is full of ‘90s favorites: Reese Witherspoon, Matthew Broderick, and high school hijinks.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch has to choose between a life of riches and status or becoming a powerful sorcerer and saving the world. Tough choice.

Capitol Riverfront

Doctor Strange Capitol Riverfront Benedict Cumberbatch has to choose between a life of riches and status or becoming a powerful sorcerer and saving the world. Tough choice.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

The Princess Bride This quirky cult-classic fairytale.

Golden Cinema Series

The Princess Bride Golden Cinema Series This quirky cult-classic fairytale.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Wed

Big Trouble in Little China Kurt Russell plays an all-American truck driver caught up in an centuries-old battle in Chinatown.

Freedom Plaza

Big Trouble in Little China Freedom Plaza Kurt Russell plays an all-American truck driver caught up in an centuries-old battle in Chinatown.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 28 Wed

Lincoln Arguably Daniel Day-Lewis’ best performance.

NoMa Summer Screen

Lincoln NoMa Summer Screen Arguably Daniel Day-Lewis’ best performance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Secret Life of Pets Ever wonder what your pets do when you leave the house? Catch this flick to find out.

Capitol Riverfront

Secret Life of Pets Capitol Riverfront Ever wonder what your pets do when you leave the house? Catch this flick to find out.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Dirty Dancing Make sure nobody puts you in a corner and arrive early for a good seat. 

Golden Cinema Series

Dirty Dancing Golden Cinema Series Make sure nobody puts you in a corner and arrive early for a good seat. 

A League Of Their Own
A League Of Their Own | Columbia Pictures Corporation

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 5 Wed

Love & Friendship The first event in Dumbarton’s Jane Austen Film Festival stars Kate Beckinsale as Lady Susan Vernon.

Dumbarton House

Love & Friendship Dumbarton House The first event in Dumbarton’s Jane Austen Film Festival stars Kate Beckinsale as Lady Susan Vernon.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 5 Wed

All the President's Men Timely.

NoMa Summer Screen

All the President's Men NoMa Summer Screen Timely.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 6 Thu

Grease If you missed the first screening in Walter Pierce Park, here’s your second chance.

Capitol Riverfront

Grease Capitol Riverfront If you missed the first screening in Walter Pierce Park, here’s your second chance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

Coming to America Eddie Murphy’s classic tale of an African prince trying to find love in New York.

Union Market DC

Coming to America Union Market DC Eddie Murphy’s classic tale of an African prince trying to find love in New York.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

Ghostbusters (2017) An all-female cast fighting ghosts with a Bill Murray cameo -- need we say more?

Golden Cinema Series

Ghostbusters (2017) Golden Cinema Series An all-female cast fighting ghosts with a Bill Murray cameo -- need we say more?

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 11 Tue

A League of Their Own There’s still no crying in baseball.

Georgetown Sunset Cinema

A League of Their Own Georgetown Sunset Cinema There’s still no crying in baseball.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

Man of the Year Pay tribute to the dearly departed Robin Williams with this film about a talk show host who makes fun of American politics.

NoMa Summer Screen

Man of the Year NoMa Summer Screen Pay tribute to the dearly departed Robin Williams with this film about a talk show host who makes fun of American politics.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

Sense and Sensibility This movie is second only to Love, Actually when it comes to boasting a powerhouse British cast.

Dumbarton House

Sense and Sensibility Dumbarton House This movie is second only to Love, Actually when it comes to boasting a powerhouse British cast.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

Raiders of the Lost Ark Settle in for two hours of adventure with the first of the storied franchise.

Mitchell Park Films in the Field

Raiders of the Lost Ark Mitchell Park Films in the Field Settle in for two hours of adventure with the first of the storied franchise.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

Moana Catch this colorful quest again, but this time by the water.

Capitol Riverfront

Moana Capitol Riverfront Catch this colorful quest again, but this time by the water.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Finding Dory One of the most lovable fish in the sea, Dory is back in the sequel to Finding Nemo.

Golden Cinema Series

Finding Dory Golden Cinema Series One of the most lovable fish in the sea, Dory is back in the sequel to Finding Nemo.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 19 Wed

Emma Gwyneth Paltrow stars as matchmaker Emma, long before her Goop days.

Dumbarton House

Emma Dumbarton House Gwyneth Paltrow stars as matchmaker Emma, long before her Goop days.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 19 Wed

First Kid Watch out, Washington: Sinbad is moving into the White House.

NoMa Summer Screen

First Kid NoMa Summer Screen Watch out, Washington: Sinbad is moving into the White House.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 20 Thu

Rogue One Here’s your second chance to watch the Rebel Alliance steal the plans to the Death Star.

Capitol Riverfront

Rogue One Capitol Riverfront Here’s your second chance to watch the Rebel Alliance steal the plans to the Death Star.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

Big Relive your fantasy of being a 30-year-old toy tester with this beloved Tom Hanks flick.

Golden Cinema Series

Big Golden Cinema Series Relive your fantasy of being a 30-year-old toy tester with this beloved Tom Hanks flick.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 25 Tue

Brooklyn Torn between two countries, Ellis must decide between love in American or her home in Ireland.

Georgetown Sunset Cinema

Brooklyn Georgetown Sunset Cinema Torn between two countries, Ellis must decide between love in American or her home in Ireland.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 26 Wed

Pride and Prejudice This is one book-to-movie adaptation everyone should see.

Dumbarton House

Pride and Prejudice Dumbarton House This is one book-to-movie adaptation everyone should see.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 27 Thu

Arrival It's not summer without at least one alien movie.

Capitol Riverfront

Arrival Capitol Riverfront It's not summer without at least one alien movie.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Join Ferris, Cameron, and Sloane as they try to escape Principal Rooney.

Golden Cinema Series

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Golden Cinema Series Join Ferris, Cameron, and Sloane as they try to escape Principal Rooney.

Chef
Chef | Open Road Films

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 1 Tue

Erin Brockovich America’s sweetheart graces the screen as a single-mom-turned-legal assistant-turned millionaire.

Georgetown Sunset Cinema

Erin Brockovich Georgetown Sunset Cinema America’s sweetheart graces the screen as a single-mom-turned-legal assistant-turned millionaire.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 2 Wed

The Ides of March George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, political intrigue.

NoMa Summer Screen

The Ides of March NoMa Summer Screen George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, political intrigue.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 3 Thu

La La Land Gosling and Emma Stone dance a bunch in the (almost) Best Picture winner.

Capitol Riverfront

La La Land Capitol Riverfront Gosling and Emma Stone dance a bunch in the (almost) Best Picture winner.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

Chef Scarlett Johansson, Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr., and more join forces to launch a food truck business.

Union Market DC Drive-In

Chef Union Market DC Drive-In Scarlett Johansson, Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr., and more join forces to launch a food truck business.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 9 Wed

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde Elle Woods is back, but she's left Harvard for DC.

NoMa Summer Screen

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde NoMa Summer Screen Elle Woods is back, but she's left Harvard for DC.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 10 Thu

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Harry Potter fans can get their wizardly fix with this spin-off.

Capitol Riverfront

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Capitol Riverfront Harry Potter fans can get their wizardly fix with this spin-off.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 10 Thu

Ratatouille Adults and kids alike can enjoy this Pixar creation about a gourmet chef who just happens to be a rat.

Mitchell Park Films in the Field

Ratatouille Mitchell Park Films in the Field Adults and kids alike can enjoy this Pixar creation about a gourmet chef who just happens to be a rat.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 16 Wed

Lee Daniels' The Butler Another one set in our great city, Forest Whitaker shows that life as a White House butler isn't all fun and games.

NoMa Summer Screen

Lee Daniels' The Butler NoMa Summer Screen Another one set in our great city, Forest Whitaker shows that life as a White House butler isn't all fun and games.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 17 Thu

Beauty and the Beast The live-action remake of the classic Disney tale.

Capitol Riverfront

Beauty and the Beast Capitol Riverfront The live-action remake of the classic Disney tale.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 23 Wed

White House Down The final showing in this politically themed series sees the nation’s government dissolve into chaos. Why does that sound so familiar?

NoMa Summer Series

White House Down NoMa Summer Series The final showing in this politically themed series sees the nation’s government dissolve into chaos. Why does that sound so familiar?

Days Of Thunder
Days Of Thunder | Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 1 Fri

Days of Thunder Kick off Labor Day weekend in a very American way with Tom Cruise and a heated NASCAR rivalry.

Union Market DC Drive-In

Days of Thunder Union Market DC Drive-In Kick off Labor Day weekend in a very American way with Tom Cruise and a heated NASCAR rivalry.

Sign up here for our daily Nashville email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Music City has to offer.

Brittany Kerfoot is a contributing writer for Thrillist DC. You can view more of her work on her website. Follow her on Instagram at @brittany_kerfoot.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Around the world in 10 DC restaurants
SkynDC

related

READ MORE
The Best Place to Eat & Drink Outside in 15 DC Neighborhoods
SkynDC

related

READ MORE
Tips for tackling these top 5 no-reservation restaurants
SkynDC

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More