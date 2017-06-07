DC's Master Outdoor Movie Calendar for Summer 2017

The outdoor movie scene in DC this summer has something for everyone, from classic oldies to more recent rom-coms. Pack your picnic blanket, some snacks, and maybe even smuggle in a little booze for a chill evening under the stars in the nation’s capital.
Jun 8 Thu
Me Before You Bring your tissues.
Capitol Riverfront
Jun 8 Thu
Field of Dreams What’s more representative of summer than baseball, cornfields, and Kevin Costner?
NoMa Summer Screen
Jun 9 Fri
500 Days of Summer Two ridiculously good-looking people have a whirlwind summer romance.
Golden Cinema Series
Jun 13 Tue
The Matrix Freedom Plaza’s theme this summer “Can I Kick It?” featuring martial arts films.
Freedom Plaza
Jun 14 Wed
The American President Michael Douglas. Annette Bening. Politics. Sparks fly, drama ensues.
NoMa Summer Screen
Jun 15 Thu
Sister Act Whoopi Goldberg joins a convent and leads a talented group of singing nuns.
Capitol Riverfront
Jun 20 Tue
The Last Dragon Another martial arts flick karate chops its way onto the screen.
Freedom Plaza
Jun 22 Thu
Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch has to choose between a life of riches and status or becoming a powerful sorcerer and saving the world. Tough choice.
Capitol Riverfront
Jun 23 Fri
The Princess Bride This quirky cult-classic fairytale.
Golden Cinema Series
Jun 27 Wed
Big Trouble in Little China Kurt Russell plays an all-American truck driver caught up in an centuries-old battle in Chinatown.
Freedom Plaza
Jun 29 Thu
Secret Life of Pets Ever wonder what your pets do when you leave the house? Catch this flick to find out.
Capitol Riverfront
Jun 30 Fri
Dirty Dancing Make sure nobody puts you in a corner and arrive early for a good seat.
Golden Cinema Series
Jul 5 Wed
Love & Friendship The first event in Dumbarton’s Jane Austen Film Festival stars Kate Beckinsale as Lady Susan Vernon.
Dumbarton House
Jul 5 Wed
All the President's Men Timely.
NoMa Summer Screen
Jul 7 Fri
Coming to America Eddie Murphy’s classic tale of an African prince trying to find love in New York.
Union Market DC
Jul 7 Fri
Ghostbusters (2017) An all-female cast fighting ghosts with a Bill Murray cameo -- need we say more?
Golden Cinema Series
Jul 11 Tue
A League of Their Own There’s still no crying in baseball.
Georgetown Sunset Cinema
Jul 12 Wed
Man of the Year Pay tribute to the dearly departed Robin Williams with this film about a talk show host who makes fun of American politics.
NoMa Summer Screen
Jul 12 Wed
Sense and Sensibility This movie is second only to Love, Actually when it comes to boasting a powerhouse British cast.
Dumbarton House
Jul 13 Thu
Raiders of the Lost Ark Settle in for two hours of adventure with the first of the storied franchise.
Mitchell Park Films in the Field
Jul 14 Fri
Finding Dory One of the most lovable fish in the sea, Dory is back in the sequel to Finding Nemo.
Golden Cinema Series
Jul 26 Wed
Pride and Prejudice This is one book-to-movie adaptation everyone should see.
Dumbarton House
Jul 28 Fri
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Join Ferris, Cameron, and Sloane as they try to escape Principal Rooney.
Golden Cinema Series
Aug 1 Tue
Erin Brockovich America’s sweetheart graces the screen as a single-mom-turned-legal assistant-turned millionaire.
Georgetown Sunset Cinema
Aug 2 Wed
The Ides of March George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, political intrigue.
NoMa Summer Screen
Aug 3 Thu
La La Land Gosling and Emma Stone dance a bunch in the (almost) Best Picture winner.
Capitol Riverfront
Aug 9 Wed
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde Elle Woods is back, but she's left Harvard for DC.
NoMa Summer Screen
Aug 10 Thu
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Harry Potter fans can get their wizardly fix with this spin-off.
Capitol Riverfront
Aug 10 Thu
Ratatouille Adults and kids alike can enjoy this Pixar creation about a gourmet chef who just happens to be a rat.
Mitchell Park Films in the Field
Aug 16 Wed
Lee Daniels' The Butler Another one set in our great city, Forest Whitaker shows that life as a White House butler isn't all fun and games.
NoMa Summer Screen
Aug 17 Thu
Beauty and the Beast The live-action remake of the classic Disney tale.
Capitol Riverfront
Aug 23 Wed
White House Down The final showing in this politically themed series sees the nation’s government dissolve into chaos. Why does that sound so familiar?
NoMa Summer Series
Sep 1 Fri
Days of Thunder Kick off Labor Day weekend in a very American way with Tom Cruise and a heated NASCAR rivalry.
Union Market DC Drive-In
