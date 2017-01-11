12 Things You Must Do in DC This March

Tap-it-ology at City Tap House In honor of March Madness, City Tap House is hosting a beer tournament that pits 16 brews against each other based on number of pints sold, with the winner being crowned Friday night. Beers still in the running will be priced at $5 and food specials will fuel you. Pick up a bracket before the tournament starts and be there for the final round to see if your bracket wins you a happy hour tab for 10 people. Experience the action Thursday, 12-11pm and Friday, 12-8pm.

Downtown

Tap-it-ology at City Tap House Downtown In honor of March Madness, City Tap House is hosting a beer tournament that pits 16 brews against each other based on number of pints sold, with the winner being crowned Friday night. Beers still in the running will be priced at $5 and food specials will fuel you. Pick up a bracket before the tournament starts and be there for the final round to see if your bracket wins you a happy hour tab for 10 people. Experience the action Thursday, 12-11pm and Friday, 12-8pm.