12 Things You Must Do in DC This March

Hope you’re thirsty DC, because March is going to be boozy. We have St. Patrick’s Day to thank for that, plus a host of beverage festivals and beer dinners. Here are twelve you'd be foolish to miss:
Date
Event
Location
Mar 4-26
Yona Pop-Up at G by Mike Isabella You don’t have to wait until Yona opens to try Jonah Kim’s creations. G by Mike Isabella will host a month-long pop-up preview of what to expect at the forthcoming Ballston Japanese restaurant. We’re talking "Miso Porky Ramen," dry-fried wings, steamed buns, and Korean beef tartare. Make a reservation Wed-Sun from 6-10pm.
14th St
Yona Pop-Up at G by Mike Isabella 14th St You don’t have to wait until Yona opens to try Jonah Kim’s creations. G by Mike Isabella will host a month-long pop-up preview of what to expect at the forthcoming Ballston Japanese restaurant. We’re talking "Miso Porky Ramen," dry-fried wings, steamed buns, and Korean beef tartare. Make a reservation Wed-Sun from 6-10pm.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 7 Sat
Whisky Live DC 2015 Whiskey Live attempts to save you thousands of dollars in traveling the globe to try the world’s best whiskey by gathering them into one peaty place. Sample rare and highly sought-after tipples (plus some old favorites) from 6-10pm inside the Grand Hyatt Washington. A $129 ticket gets you a tasting glass, dinner buffet, and entertainment like live music.
Whisky Live DC 2015 Grand Hyatt Whiskey Live attempts to save you thousands of dollars in traveling the globe to try the world’s best whiskey by gathering them into one peaty place. Sample rare and highly sought-after tipples (plus some old favorites) from 6-10pm inside the Grand Hyatt Washington. A $129 ticket gets you a tasting glass, dinner buffet, and entertainment like live music.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 7 Sat
Leprechaun Lap You’ve been practicing all year with little do-it-yourself bar crawls all to prepare for the return of the Leprechaun Loop. Okay, maybe not, but you can still try to hit 15+ participating bars clustered around Dupont Circle from 1-9pm. You bet there will be roving bagpipers, giveaways, and beer specials.
Dupont Circle
Leprechaun Lap Dupont Circle You’ve been practicing all year with little do-it-yourself bar crawls all to prepare for the return of the Leprechaun Loop. Okay, maybe not, but you can still try to hit 15+ participating bars clustered around Dupont Circle from 1-9pm. You bet there will be roving bagpipers, giveaways, and beer specials.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 8 Sun
New Belgium Presents: The Slow Ride Sessions You can learn how to pickle, braise meat, and shoot photos while drinking a tasty IPA from New Belgium Brewing at Slow Ride Sessions. The event is in honor of the brewery’s new session brew, Slow Ride IPA. A $45 ticket gets you two beers, a biscuit sandwich, a slow-cooked meat tasting, take-home goodies, chef demonstrations, and more. Move on to Brookland Pint for an after party.
Edgewood
New Belgium Presents: The Slow Ride Sessions Edgewood You can learn how to pickle, braise meat, and shoot photos while drinking a tasty IPA from New Belgium Brewing at Slow Ride Sessions. The event is in honor of the brewery’s new session brew, Slow Ride IPA. A $45 ticket gets you two beers, a biscuit sandwich, a slow-cooked meat tasting, take-home goodies, chef demonstrations, and more. Move on to Brookland Pint for an after party.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13 Fri
Hardywood Dinner at Art & Soul Craft-brewer Hardywood Park is teaming up with the culinary team at Art & Soul for a beer dinner featuring five of its brews, including a raspberry stout and bourbon-barrel barley wine. The evening starts with passed bites followed by a multi-course dinner. Think ceviche, curry, and mole. Tickets are $70 including tax and gratuity.
Hardywood Dinner at Art & Soul Art & Soul Craft-brewer Hardywood Park is teaming up with the culinary team at Art & Soul for a beer dinner featuring five of its brews, including a raspberry stout and bourbon-barrel barley wine. The evening starts with passed bites followed by a multi-course dinner. Think ceviche, curry, and mole. Tickets are $70 including tax and gratuity.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 14 Sat
Erin go Bragh Irish Whiskey Class Feel a little intimidated by Irish whiskey? Fix that at a Southern Efficiency class focused on the tasty spirit that stands up well in many cocktails like The Tipperary. Expect to taste some Irish whiskeys neat, plus some cocktails, and St. Patrick’s Day snacks. There’s really nothing better you can do for yourself at 3pm on a Saturday. Tickets are $47.
Erin go Bragh Irish Whiskey Class Southern Efficiency Feel a little intimidated by Irish whiskey? Fix that at a Southern Efficiency class focused on the tasty spirit that stands up well in many cocktails like The Tipperary. Expect to taste some Irish whiskeys neat, plus some cocktails, and St. Patrick’s Day snacks. There’s really nothing better you can do for yourself at 3pm on a Saturday. Tickets are $47.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19-20
Tap-it-ology at City Tap House In honor of March Madness, City Tap House is hosting a beer tournament that pits 16 brews against each other based on number of pints sold, with the winner being crowned Friday night. Beers still in the running will be priced at $5 and food specials will fuel you. Pick up a bracket before the tournament starts and be there for the final round to see if your bracket wins you a happy hour tab for 10 people. Experience the action Thursday, 12-11pm and Friday, 12-8pm.
Downtown
Tap-it-ology at City Tap House Downtown In honor of March Madness, City Tap House is hosting a beer tournament that pits 16 brews against each other based on number of pints sold, with the winner being crowned Friday night. Beers still in the running will be priced at $5 and food specials will fuel you. Pick up a bracket before the tournament starts and be there for the final round to see if your bracket wins you a happy hour tab for 10 people. Experience the action Thursday, 12-11pm and Friday, 12-8pm.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 21 Sat
“Spring Seasonal” DC Craft Beer Festival Winter- and spring-release beers steal the show at this installation of the DC Craft Beer Festival held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Close to 75 breweries will showcase two pours, meaning you’ll be navigating your way through 150 brews. This is a great event for limited-release and rare-find junkies. The event is split into Session 1 (2-4:30pm) and Session 2 (7-9:30pm), with VIP opportunities for early entry.
Mt. Vernon Square
“Spring Seasonal” DC Craft Beer Festival Mt. Vernon Square Winter- and spring-release beers steal the show at this installation of the DC Craft Beer Festival held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Close to 75 breweries will showcase two pours, meaning you’ll be navigating your way through 150 brews. This is a great event for limited-release and rare-find junkies. The event is split into Session 1 (2-4:30pm) and Session 2 (7-9:30pm), with VIP opportunities for early entry.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 21 Sat
ShamrockFest If SNL’s Stefon were to recommend this event at RFK Stadium he would tell you it has EVERYTHING: girls in green, meat on a stick, 30+ music acts (think Celtic and alternative rock) or DJs, dudes in skirts with pipes, Jenga, and children who probably should have stayed home. Ticket prices escalate as time marches on, but they top out at $34.99 for general admission and $89.00 for VIPs. The party starts runs from 3-11pm.
ShamrockFest RFK Stadium If SNL’s Stefon were to recommend this event at RFK Stadium he would tell you it has EVERYTHING: girls in green, meat on a stick, 30+ music acts (think Celtic and alternative rock) or DJs, dudes in skirts with pipes, Jenga, and children who probably should have stayed home. Ticket prices escalate as time marches on, but they top out at $34.99 for general admission and $89.00 for VIPs. The party starts runs from 3-11pm.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 22 Sun
Cochon 555 You want to be in the room when DC’s top chefs go head-to-head with heritage-breed pig dishes at Cochon 555 — a traveling pork event that we look forward to all year long. Five chefs will prepare a maximum of six dishes in the hopes of being crowned the King or Queen of Porc. Make it your mission to try them all. In between bites of pork bliss, visit the pop-up butcher shop so you can take home something cool. Additions this year include a TarTare Bar and a "perfect Manhattan experience." VIP ticket holders enter at 4pm ($200); general admission at 5pm ($125).
Cochon 555 Union Market You want to be in the room when DC’s top chefs go head-to-head with heritage-breed pig dishes at Cochon 555 — a traveling pork event that we look forward to all year long. Five chefs will prepare a maximum of six dishes in the hopes of being crowned the King or Queen of Porc. Make it your mission to try them all. In between bites of pork bliss, visit the pop-up butcher shop so you can take home something cool. Additions this year include a TarTare Bar and a "perfect Manhattan experience." VIP ticket holders enter at 4pm ($200); general admission at 5pm ($125).
Date
Event
Location
Mar 24 Tue
Green Hat Dinner at Roofers Union Try Green Hat’s newly released Navy Strength gin at a special dinner celebrating the local distiller. Chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley will dish up four courses to pair with four gin cocktails showcasing Green Hat’s range of gins, including the spicy Ginavit. The dinner runs from 7-11pm and costs $65 per person including tax and gratuity.
Green Hat Dinner at Roofers Union Roofers Union Try Green Hat’s newly released Navy Strength gin at a special dinner celebrating the local distiller. Chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley will dish up four courses to pair with four gin cocktails showcasing Green Hat’s range of gins, including the spicy Ginavit. The dinner runs from 7-11pm and costs $65 per person including tax and gratuity.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 25 Wed
2015 in 2015! Unless you live under a rock (or like vodka) you know that Jack Rose Dining Saloon has one of the biggest collections of whiskey in the world. On March 25, its commemorating getting its hands on its 2015th bottle with a big party from 6-9pm. It'll be unveiling an exclusively bottled, cask-strength Jack Rose/Willet bourbon and Willett’s master distiller will be on hand. Everyone gets a complimentary taste, and there will drink specials throughout the evening.
2015 in 2015! Jack Rose Dining Saloon Unless you live under a rock (or like vodka) you know that Jack Rose Dining Saloon has one of the biggest collections of whiskey in the world. On March 25, its commemorating getting its hands on its 2015th bottle with a big party from 6-9pm. It'll be unveiling an exclusively bottled, cask-strength Jack Rose/Willet bourbon and Willett’s master distiller will be on hand. Everyone gets a complimentary taste, and there will drink specials throughout the evening.