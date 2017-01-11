14 things you MUST do in DC this November

Sat

DC Craft Beer Festival Winter Harvest Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Mt. Vernon Square Love on 150 taps at the Winter Harvest edition of this popular beer sampling festival. Most will be beer, of course, but cider and mead will also make an appearance. 75 craft breweries will be represented, including local favorites. General admission tickets ($49) include unlimited two-ounce tasters. Session one runs from 2-4:30pm and session two from 7-9:30pm. If you want to VIP it up, there are packages for that, too.