14 things you MUST do in DC this November

Pop-ups of good things to come, Godzilla’s birthday, and a whole lot of beer should keep you busy (and full) this month. Here are 14 can’t-miss November opportunities.
Nov 6-9
Godzilla’s Birthday at Daikaya 2014 marks the 60th anniversary of a certain beloved monster, so celebrate monstrously at Daikaya. Katsuya Fukushima’s cooking up bites all weekend long, including deep-fried alligator that he’s calling "Gozira Karaage". Of course it’s served with a fire-breathing dipping sauce. Also look out for Godzilla-themed desserts and cocktails.
Downtown
Nov 7-8
Pepita Pop-Up at G Mike Isabella is on an opening spree. Next up from the restaurateur is Pepita, a Mexican cantina coming to Ballston. Try it well before the doors open at G by Mike Isabella on November 7th and 8th. A four-course meal costs $40, but feel free to supplement it with cocktails from Pepita’s Beverage Director Taha Ismail. Seating is offered from 6-9:30pm. Call for reservations.
14th Street
TBA
Buttercream Bakeshop Pop-Up You know Tiffany MacIsaac for her sweet work with Neighborhood Restaurant Group (read: you’re addicted to her doughnuts at GBD). Now she’s struck out on her own with Buttercream Bakeshop. You can taste her latest recipes at a pop-up at Cork Market & Tasting Room on two dates in November. Think coffee-raspberry marshmallows, Fruity Pebbles-Rice Krispies treats, and her famous beet red velvet cake. Visit from 11am-7pm.
14th Street
Nov 8 Sat
DC Beer Festival The DC Beer Festival is for big league beer lovers. That’s because it takes place in Nationals Park -- on the damn field! Grab a seat in the outfield and get ready to try beer from 80+ craft breweries. Fall seasonal beers will be in focus. Along with suds, grab food from popular DC food trucks like Red Hook Lobster and The Big Cheese. Tickets are $40 for general admission (1-4pm) and $60 for VIP (noon-4pm), and include unlimited tastings.
Nov 8 Sat
Rock the Core Cider Festival Beer festivals are a dime a dozen, but beer’s sweet little sister deserves some attention too. Enter the Rock the Core Cider Festival put on by Drink The District. The event brings 30 ciders, 20 beers, food trucks, live music, and lawn games to Dock 5 at Union Market. Three sessions guarantee less lines: 12-3pm, 4:30-7:30pm, and 9pm-12am. Tickets include unlimited samples.
Nov 9 Sun
Washington Capitals at City Tap House Those who rock red will dig getting a drink poured by John Carlson, Karl Alzner, and Troy Brouwer at City Tap House. These Washington Capitals will be guest bartending from 5-7pm. A $20 entrance fee covers a complimentary beverage and $10 more gets you autographs. Proceeds benefit Foundation 4 Heroes. Also check out the silent auction loaded with hockey memorabilia and signed guitars.
Downtown
Nov 9 Sun
Bad Saint Pop-Up Get a taste of the buzzed-about Filipino restaurant slated to open this winter in CoHi. Bad Saint is setting up in the Dolcezza Factory near Union Market for one afternoon only. They’ll serve snack food like sweet potato & shrimp fritters, crispy spring rolls, and sautéed mung bean noodles. The project is from three rad Filipino-Americans, including Nick Pimentel, who you know from Room 11. Stop by from 3:30-6pm.
Dolcezza Gelato Factory & Coffee Lab
Nov 10 Mon
Speed Rack Bartending Competition Find out how fast your favorite female bartenders can make a drink at Speed Rack — an all-female bartending competition that raises money for breast cancer. It’s going to be fast, rowdy, and probably soaked in booze. Come cheer on your favorite gals from Hank’s Oyster Bar, Kapnos, The Partisan, Jack Rose, Founding Farmers, The Gibson, and more as they compete in timed heats. It goes down at The Howard Theatre starting at 6pm. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door.
Nov 15 Sat
SuperCLAW 2014 If watching girls arm-wrestle is more your thing, this event’s for you. Yes, this sounds like something Stefon would say. SuperCLAW 2014 is a showdown of lady arm-wrestlers (with names like Helga Hammerfist) from across the country. The fun starts at 7pm, and $20 ticket sales benefit Miriam’s Kitchen.
Nov 15 Sat
Brewery Tours at Denizens Brewing Co. The area’s newest brewery launched tours this month, which means you can get some science in you before you tackle some pints. Small group tours take you around the Denizens Brewing Co. space before a curated tasting session of five house brews. We checked it out with a beer expert and can attest to its awesomeness. The tour and sip fest will cost you $10, and it lasts about an hour.
Silver Spring
Nov 15-16
The Emporiyum A foodie festival designed to cross off a lot of checks on your Christmas list is coming to Dock 5. While you shop, stuff your face. Big local names will be there like Erik Bruner-Yang, Bryan Voltaggio, and Spike Gjerde, plus a team from Momofuku Milk Bar! If you’re REALLY into food, you can also sign up for a ramen-making class or Pie 101. Regular tickets are $20 or VIP it up for $40.
Dock 5 at Union Market
Nov 17-23
RAMW Cocktail Week Ready yourselves, because 55+ restaurants are going all in for RAMW’s Cocktail Week. Participating spots will serve a signature cocktail and one food pairing for a prices that hover in the $12-$20 range. Hank’s Oyster Bar in Dupont Circle, for example, will serve "The Akuma", made with Junmai Ginjo sake, Dolin Dry vermouth, cranberry-corn syrup, and a habanero extraction. It’s paired with kabocha-pumpkin tempura with honey goat cheese & pear relish ($14 for both).
Multiple locations
Nov 19 Wed
Bacon & Bourbon: A Whiskey Festival Bacon and bourbon is the undisputed best pairing on the planet, which makes your attendance at Washington City Paper’s Bacon & Bourbon festival nearly mandatory. A ticket includes unlimited tastes of 30 whiskeys from around the world and bacon-centric dishes from local restaurants. Live bluegrass adds to the cool factor. The party at Penn Social runs from 6-9pm. Get tickets before 11/11 to pay $60 instead of $75.
Nov 22 Sat
DC Craft Beer Festival Winter Harvest Love on 150 taps at the Winter Harvest edition of this popular beer sampling festival. Most will be beer, of course, but cider and mead will also make an appearance. 75 craft breweries will be represented, including local favorites. General admission tickets ($49) include unlimited two-ounce tasters. Session one runs from 2-4:30pm and session two from 7-9:30pm. If you want to VIP it up, there are packages for that, too.
Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Mt. Vernon Square
