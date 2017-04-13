The Washington, DC Bucket List: 28 Things to Do in the Capital Before You Die

Whether you’re a lifelong resident of DC, or someone who’s living here temporarily because of school, an internship, a political job, etc., there are some things that you absolutely must do before you can truly say you’ve experienced the city to its fullest. From museums and restaurants to sporting events and government buildings, here’s everything you need to do and see in Washington before it’s too late.
1. Take a boozy late-night monument tour
There’s something both invigorating and spiritual about walking through the monuments late night while they’re empty and taking in our nation’s history. There’s something even better about doing it with just a little bit of a buzz on. Helps you get really introspective.
2. Brave the line at Rose’s Luxury
If you’ve lived in the District for any amount of time, you know about Rose’s. Actually, even people outside the District have often heard of Rose’s, as Chef Aaron Silverman’s Capitol Hill restaurant has garnered a deluge of well-deserved national attention, including a Michelin star. There are a few ways to experience Rose’s Luxury: Get there at least an hour before it opens at 5pm or book one of the four indoor tables -- or the spot on the roof -- to enjoy the tasting menu (reservations open up at 11am on Mondays). Either way, make no mistake: It will be worth it, especially if you get the lychee salad.
3. Grow some pot!
Weed is legal (for now!) in DC. You can grow up to six plants in your house without any threat of punishment, so it’s time to get working on that green thumb and stock up before the government changes its mind and confiscates your stash.
4. Attend a black-tie event
You’re in DC, this shouldn’t be hard. You probably will have been invited to three by the time you finish reading this sentence. Get dressed up and pretend you’re classy for a night.
5. Venture to the Gold Cup
Continuing the theme of dressing and drinking like you’re a classier person than you actually are, go to the Virginia Gold Cup! Located about an hour west of Arlington, the Gold Cup gives you the perfect opportunity to drink whiskey, pretend you know things about horses, and dress like you got lost in a Vineyard Vines warehouse while on an acid trip.
6. Sign up for a kickball league
Kickball leagues are ubiquitous in the nation’s capital. Every spring, the National Mall is filled with kickball/softball players, and it’s easy to see why: It combines the beauty of the monuments in springtime with booze and a mild workout. So join a team, have some fun, and please, don’t be that guy who takes it way too seriously. Nobody likes that guy.
7. Take in some jazz in the garden
Every Friday in the summer, the Sculpture Garden at the National Gallery of Art is flooded with great jazz from 5:30-8:30pm. Pick a day with nice weather, show up after work, and grab a couple drinks to get your weekend started properly.
8. Go to Nats Park
You’ll notice this doesn’t say “attend a Nationals game” because, sorry Nats fans, it rarely seems like the crowd particularly cares about the game. What it does care about is having a good time, and Nationals Park is one of the best stadiums in America in that regard. Show up early, pregame, and stop by the Red Porch once you head in. If you actually decide to follow the game closely, you’re in luck: The Nationals are poised to compete for the division title again this year.
9. Stop by Blues Alley
Blues Alley, the historic Georgetown jazz haunt, has hosted so many musical greats in its 50 years it’s mind-boggling. Everyone from Wynton Marsalis to Jimmy Rushing to Dr. John has graced its stage, yet it has never lost its original charm. With live music more than 300 nights a year, you can stop by almost any day and hear world-class jazz.
10. Go camping in a national park
There is an absurd amount of national parks within driving distance of the capital. So pick one, hop in your car, and make it a weekend. Whether you want to take in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Shenandoah or the wild horses at Assateague, it’ll be worth it.
11. Paddle the Potomac
Whether by kayak or paddleboard, go paddling on the Potomac River. Sure, you probably don’t want to fall into the water, but nothing beats the feeling of paddling with views of the monuments on a nice summer day.
12. Wait in line late night at Oohh’s and Aahh’s
The DC area offers some fantastic soul-food joints, and while Oohh’s and Aahh’s may not be the best in the area (that honor goes to Margaret’s in Shirlington), it’s definitely the most iconic. Late at night the line can seem to last forever, but the wait is worth it. Nothing hits the spot quite like 3am fried chicken after a night of drinking on U St.
13. Do the same thing at Ben’s Chili Bowl
Same basic concept as above. Just replace “Oohh’s and Aahh’s” with “Ben’s,” “Margaret’s” with “Weenie Beenie,” and “3am fried chicken” with “3am chili cheese dogs.”
14. Visit all the Smithsonian Museums and the National Zoo
Everyone knows that DC is a great town to take in a few museums, but it’s only truly impressive if you can manage to see all 19 of the Smithsonian Museums. Given that they’re all free, make it a point to visit them all in a year’s time. You can do it!
15. Join a workout cult class
DC, as you might have heard, is one of the fittest cities in the world. People are obsessed with working out, so join a fitness class. Just like cults, they’re a great way to meet new people, and once you join one, it’ll be all you ever talk about. Try the November Project; it’s free, they meet early on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and on Wednesdays they workout on the steps of the Lincoln.
16. Boo Dan Snyder at a Redskins game
If you want to attend at least one game of every professional sports team in the city, but you’re worried about how you’re going to afford Redskins tickets, you’re in luck. The team is terrible, so you can normally find seats for around 40 bucks. Plus, if you’re a fan of the opposing team, there’s a good chance they’ll win, and you can bond with the local fans by saying terrible things about owner Dan Snyder.
17. Get a more personal tour of Capitol Hill
You can book a tour through the Capitol Visitor Center, but you should try to get a reservation to have one of your senator’s or representative’s staffers lead the way (it’ll probably be an intern, but still, there’s a more direct connection). You’ll see the 40-column crypt, the Rotunda, a bunch of statues, some more modern interactive exhibits, and once you’re done, it's worth popping over to the Library of Congress and Botanic Garden.
18. See the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery
America, man.
19. Experience brunch at La Boum
Hey, you had a couple mimosas at brunch last Sunday? That’s cute. La Boum is like that, but on steroids. It’s reservation-only, and reservations are filled weeks in advance, but it’s totally worth it. Champagne flows like water. Burlesque dancers make appearances. Shit gets wild.
20. Tour DC Brau Brewery
DC is slowly but surely becoming a brewing town, and DC Brau is the best brewery in the capital. Get an up-close-and-personal look.
21. Catch a show at 9:30 Club
There’s a reason it’s consistently rated as one of the best music venues in the country. It attracts everyone from A-Trak to J. Roddy Walston and you feel like you’re in the front row no matter where you are.
22. Eat too many Astro donuts
Whether you visit its store on G Street, or catch its food truck (follow @Astrodoughnuts), you need to have an Astro donut. Or five. Or six.
23. Become a Screaming Eagle for a Day
Even if you’re not really into soccer, you’ll get caught up in the enthusiasm of this DC United fan club when you sit in “The Nest,” the nickname for sections 132-134 at RFK. The pregame tailgates are a great place to make new friends -- before you know it you’ll be chanting and jumping with the hardcore supporters (though you might find yourself drenched in beer).
24. Experience a DC festival
Everyone knows about the Cherry Blossom Festival, and while it’s undoubtedly a good time, try the DC Jazz Festival or Smithsonian Folklife Festival instead. The Folklife Festival celebrates DC’s multiculturalism unlike anywhere else.
25. Go to a speakeasy
The capital has continued the only good tradition of the Prohibition era: the speakeasy. DC has no shortage of options. The Gibson, PX, and The Columbia Room are all fine choices, but for the best move, try Dram & Grain. Located under Jack Rose, it offers one-off cocktails and incredible service.
26. Go to a think tank discussion
You live in the nation’s capital, so educate yourself. Think tanks like the Brookings Institution and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace constantly host intriguing and informative discussions. Find an issue you’re interested in and get some knowledge. The fact that many of the discussions have open bar receptions afterwards does not hurt.
27. Enjoy craft spirits and brews
DC is a great craft beer town, but there’s some hard stuff to be found, too. There are plenty of great brewers to support, and if you want to make the most of an afternoon, head to Ivy City for a great tour twofer. In one building, you’ll find the Jos. A. Magnus Distillery, which makes bourbon and gin based on a pre-Prohibition family recipe, and downstairs there’s Atlas Brew Works and its 2600sqft taproom. Just remember that old adage about liquor before beer.
28. Bowl at the White House
OK, so it's actually in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, but this two-lane bowling alley built for Harry Truman is still technically on the White House grounds. The Secret Service doesn't allow walk-ins, so you'll have to be invited by a White House staffer and pass a few background checks to score access to this retro recreational spot.
