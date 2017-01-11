16 Things to Do in DC This February

Not one of these 16 things to do in February involves candy-hearts with little love notes, or Russell Stover for that matter. Instead, you’ll find a way to win Japanese whiskey, a bottomless beer Super Bowl party, and an event you can bring your pup to.
Feb 1 Sun
Bottomless Beer Super Bowl Party at City Tap House City Tap House is throwing quite the Super Bowl party. For $35 (before tax and gratuity) you can order unlimited drafts from 40 beer lines and two beer engines throughout the game (6:30-10:30pm). Unfortunately, it’s limited to one draft selection per customer, so choose wisely. Food specials include Philly cheesesteaks, beef fajita nachos, Buffalo chicken & ranch pizza, and more priced at $6-$10.
Downtown
Feb 1-28
Win a whiskey locker at Daikaya Daikaya Izakaya is launching a new Japanese whiskey "bottle keep" program. The idea of having your own bottle waiting for you at the bar is common in Japan. In Daikaya’s case, bottles range from $160 (hmm, maybe) to $600 (BALLER!). In February, every purchase of a 40ml pour of Nikka from The Barrel ($35) includes a raffle ticket entry to win a bottle of 21-year-old Nikka Taketsuru (valued at $410) to be kept at Daikaya for you and you alone. The winner will be drawn February 28.
Chinatown
Feb 2 Mon
Orange Anchor opening Finally, a restaurant with a view of the water and 40 types of rum! Orange Anchor is set to open in Georgetown’s Washington Harbour on February 2nd with a full-on nautical theme. Expect small plates with proteins ranging from game meat to lobster tail and tuna steaks. In addition to being obsessed with rum, the drinks team has an obvious crush on all things orange.
Georgetown
Feb 4 Wed
Sugar & Champagne This event is a must-hit for dog lovers, because your four-legger can accompany you to try dessert from some of the best pastry chefs in the city. There will be puppy-safe treats for them too, spread throughout the Reagan Building from 7-9pm. It’s a mega-fundraiser for the Washington Humane Society, so the price is hefty ($90). But if you believe in the cause, and can’t get enough sugar, it’s worth it.
Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center
Feb 4 Wed
Port City Brewing Fourth Anniversary Party at Jackson 20 Port City Brewing Company is celebrating its fourth anniversary at Jackson 20. On February 4th, they’ll take over all of the restaurant’s taps. Hit them up for happy hour, or participate in a four-course tasting menu ($44) with beer pairings offered throughout the evening. The menu stars some slightly wild dishes, like crispy fried bologna on white bread with Amish cheddar, and a "Frosted Hog" for dessert with corn flakes & Fried Bacon Bumpy Ride ice cream.
Old Town Alexandria
Feb 6 Fri
Anju at Mandu The Korean bar-food pop-up that has everyone waiting in line on the first Friday of every month is going all-out February 6th. The cast of characters includes Mike Friedman and Sebastian Zutant from The Red Hen, plus Haidar Karoum (pictured) from Estadio/Doi Moi/Proof and Adam Bernbach, who’s behind the drinks at 2 Birds 1 Stone. They’ll churn out Korean takes on tasty food and drink starting at 10pm at the K Street NW location of Mandu.
Mt. Vernon Square
Feb 14 Sat
Love Potions Class at BOURBON STEAK A not-lame Valentine’s Day option: BOURBON STEAK bartender Duane Sylvestre is teaming up with Buttercream Bakeshop’s Tiffany MacIsaac for an afternoon of spirits and sweets dubbed "Love Potions." From 11:30am-2pm you’ll learn how to make (and taste) things like marshmallows and macarons while Duane keeps the buzz going with cocktail pairings. The class is $60 per person and you’ll leave with all kinds of tips.
Georgetown
Feb 14 Sat
Chocolate and beer pairings at Denizens Brewing Company Denizens Brewing Co. is going to make a case for chocolate and beer pairings this Valentine’s Day with a cool event at the brewery from 7-9pm. You’ll visit five craft beer stations, each with a different type of chocolate from local chocolatier Puja Satiani. Peeps from The BBQ Bus, which serves food regularly at the brewery, will pass around snacks. The event costs $35.
Silver Spring
Feb 14 Sat
Get Over It at Eat The Rich The ever-clever Eat The Rich is flipping a bird to Valentine’s Day this year by throwing a Get Over It shindig starting at 11pm. Show up toting your ex’s favorite sweatshirt, t-shirt, whatever, and you’ll be presented with a shot of house-made cinnamon whiskey. All shunned clothing will be donated to So Others May Eat (SOME). Expect $1 oysters plus $7 Boh and O combos, too.
Shaw
Feb 15 Sun
Guerilla Drinks Two DC bartenders from Bar Pilar and Hanks on the Hill have teamed up to do the impossible: bring great bars from other cities to DC for one night only. First up is beloved Chicago Tiki bar, Three Dots and a Dash. The Cafe Saint-Ex basement will house the pop-up bar from 7pm-2am. Expect to see 10 different drinks for about $10 with full Tiki fanfare.
14th St
Feb 15-16
A two-night Albright Special pop-up Get your first taste of Albright Special -- a forthcoming seafood counter/market from Brittany Frick and Greg Kakaletris. They’re holding a two-night pop-up inside 2 Birds 1 Stone, with a 6:00pm & 8:30pm seating on both nights. The nine-course feast is $47 per person, and will showcase ocean treasures like oysters, crab claws, clam chowder, and grilled octopus. Only 15 can participate per seating, so get your ticket quickly.
14th Street
Feb 17 Tue
Bayou Gras Block Party from Bayou Bakery Like a good New Orleans party, this Mardi Gras celebration spills out onto the street. Fortunately, a block-long heated tent makes battling the temps a lot more feasible. Drink Abita beer from 6-9pm alongside free Rappahannock River oysters. A Krewe de Roux food ticket includes a choice of three dishes for $30; a Krewe de Booze drink ticket includes three cocktails for $25; and finally, Krewe de Brewe gets you three beers for $15.
Arlington, VA (Courthouse)
Feb 17 Tue
Mardi Gras at Acadiana Downtown’s center-of-all-things-Big Easy is hosting an all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink Mardi Gras party from 6-10pm. Live New Orleans jazz will play as you feast on charbroiled oysters, deviled eggs, shrimp & grits, gumbo, jambalaya, and so much more. Did we mention the raw bar? Drink options include beer, wine, and cocktails, plus a bourbon tasting & martini bar. Tickets are $100.
Mt. Vernon Square
Feb 21 Sat
Chili cook-off at Hill Country BBQ Didn’t get your fill of chili during the Super Bowl? One event will fix that: Hill Country BBQ’s second annual chili cook-off. You’ll taste your way through 10 chili recipes from teams of amateur cooks. A panel of judges will evaluate the contenders, as will guests. The event runs from 1-3pm and $10 tickets (cash only) are available at the door. Proceeds from the event benefit MicroGreens.
Downtown
Feb 23 Mon
Willett Whiskey Dinner at The Partisan The Partisan’s cocktail man Jeff Faile couldn’t be more excited about this whiskey dinner. Willett has always been a favorite -- so much so that he put it on tap. Chefs Ed Witt and Nathan Anda have devised a menu worthy of the tasty spirits for this dinner, including aged hams, whiskey-braised pork belly, and ginger-banana bread pudding. Sips range from a 7-year-aged rye to a 21-year-aged single barrel bourbon. It’ll cost you $95 before tax and gratuity. Dinner starts at 7pm.
Penn Quarter
Feb 24 Tue
BYT’s Parks & Recreation Finale Party Do it up big in honor of the last episode of Parks & Rec. Thanks to Brightest Young Things, you’ll watch the finale on a giant 13.5ft screen while noshing on breakfast for dinner paired with booze. Later, there will be Parks & Rec trivia with prizes and a Li'l Sebastian tribute. If you have a Swanson-stache, you could win a prize. Doors open at The Howard Theatre at 6:30pm.
Shaw
