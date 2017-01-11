13 things you must do in DC this January

Mon

China Chilcano opening You may not be able to say it or spell it right the first time, but the wait is over for José Andrés’s latest and greatest — China Chilcano. The restaurant doors will swing open the first full week of January. Prepare to feast on a menu inspired by Peruvian, Creole, Chinese, and Japanese cuisines and sip on one of the largest pisco collections in the US.

Penn Quarter

