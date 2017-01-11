13 things you must do in DC this January

Last year was fun, huh? STOP LIVING IN THE PAST! Start 2015 off right by tackling these 15 must-hit events, including one of the biggest openings of year, classes to up your bar game, and dinners you should resolve not to miss.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 5 Mon
Graffiato’s last Industry Takover Night Sloppy Monday fun in Chinatown is coming to an end in January. Help Graffiato’s Industry Takeover Night go out with a bang, with a final blowout party from 10pm-2am. The $10 cover charge benefits Fit To Fight by MIC.
Graffiato’s last Industry Takover Night Graffiato Sloppy Monday fun in Chinatown is coming to an end in January. Help Graffiato’s Industry Takeover Night go out with a bang, with a final blowout party from 10pm-2am. The $10 cover charge benefits Fit To Fight by MIC.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 5 Mon
Warner Williams’s debut at Republic There’s a new (famous!) face taking over Republic’s beloved Blue’s Monday! Starting Jan 5, Warner Williams, a Piedmont-style blues legend, will be playing alongside his musical partner, Jay Summerour. His new role is especially meaningful because Williams is a Takoma Park native.
Warner Williams’s debut at Republic Republic There’s a new (famous!) face taking over Republic’s beloved Blue’s Monday! Starting Jan 5, Warner Williams, a Piedmont-style blues legend, will be playing alongside his musical partner, Jay Summerour. His new role is especially meaningful because Williams is a Takoma Park native.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 5 Mon
China Chilcano opening You may not be able to say it or spell it right the first time, but the wait is over for José Andrés’s latest and greatest — China Chilcano. The restaurant doors will swing open the first full week of January. Prepare to feast on a menu inspired by Peruvian, Creole, Chinese, and Japanese cuisines and sip on one of the largest pisco collections in the US.
Penn Quarter
China Chilcano opening Penn Quarter You may not be able to say it or spell it right the first time, but the wait is over for José Andrés’s latest and greatest — China Chilcano. The restaurant doors will swing open the first full week of January. Prepare to feast on a menu inspired by Peruvian, Creole, Chinese, and Japanese cuisines and sip on one of the largest pisco collections in the US.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 5-31
Morini Mondays Warm up with a big bowl of fancy pasta Monday nights at Osteria Morini. All pasta dishes at the Navy Yard restaurant are $10 on Mondays, including this big bowl of bucatini with crab and sea urchin that’s normally $22. You can also get a bottle of Lambrusco (which is no longer that crappy sweet stuff from the '70s) for $20.
Morini Mondays Osteria Morini Warm up with a big bowl of fancy pasta Monday nights at Osteria Morini. All pasta dishes at the Navy Yard restaurant are $10 on Mondays, including this big bowl of bucatini with crab and sea urchin that’s normally $22. You can also get a bottle of Lambrusco (which is no longer that crappy sweet stuff from the '70s) for $20.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 13 Tue
Goats & Grenache Dinner Poste’s shiny new chef, Kyoo Eom, loves goat so much that he’s designing a dinner around it including goat carpaccio, pappardelle with goat shoulder, a roasted goat leg, and of course, goat cheese cheesecake. Goat, it turns out, goes great with Grenache, so that’s what you’ll be drinking. Call for reservations.
Goats & Grenache Dinner Poste Poste’s shiny new chef, Kyoo Eom, loves goat so much that he’s designing a dinner around it including goat carpaccio, pappardelle with goat shoulder, a roasted goat leg, and of course, goat cheese cheesecake. Goat, it turns out, goes great with Grenache, so that’s what you’ll be drinking. Call for reservations.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 13 Tue
Knob Creek dinner at Roofers Union Roofers Union is partnering with Knob Creek for a four-course dinner including beef brisket, lamb ribs, venison carpaccio, and s’mores. Each course is paired with bourbon, rye, or barrel-aged beer. Call for reservations.
Knob Creek dinner at Roofers Union Roofers Union Roofers Union is partnering with Knob Creek for a four-course dinner including beef brisket, lamb ribs, venison carpaccio, and s’mores. Each course is paired with bourbon, rye, or barrel-aged beer. Call for reservations.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 15 Thu
The Root Cellar launch party Be among the first to sip something at The Root Cellar Whiskey Bar at a launch happy hour from 5-8pm. The new bar is replacing the former Bar 515 located inside the W.
Downtown
The Root Cellar launch party Downtown Be among the first to sip something at The Root Cellar Whiskey Bar at a launch happy hour from 5-8pm. The new bar is replacing the former Bar 515 located inside the W.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 16 Fri
Ditch Your Resolutions Party The Black Squirrel is hosting a party with Bell’s Brewery, during which you'll try 10 specialty beers paired with resolution-wrecking dishes like duck confit cigarette spring rolls, a belly-buster burger, and pork belly mac & cheese.
Ditch Your Resolutions Party The Black Squirrel The Black Squirrel is hosting a party with Bell’s Brewery, during which you'll try 10 specialty beers paired with resolution-wrecking dishes like duck confit cigarette spring rolls, a belly-buster burger, and pork belly mac & cheese.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 17 Sat
Smoke & Brine class Eat The Rich will walk you through classic pairings and recipes related to smoking and brining at a 3pm class. Think Scotch with oysters or a Mezcal cocktail made with a salt tincture. You’ll be feasting on oysters and ribs during class.
Smoke & Brine class Eat the Rich Eat The Rich will walk you through classic pairings and recipes related to smoking and brining at a 3pm class. Think Scotch with oysters or a Mezcal cocktail made with a salt tincture. You’ll be feasting on oysters and ribs during class.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 19 Mon
Winter Restaurant Week The bargain binge-fest known as Restaurant Week is back. Three-course prix-fixe meals will be available at some of the area’s best restaurants for $35.14 at dinner and $20.15 at lunch. Check out who’s participating and make a reservation as fast as you can.
Throughout DC
Winter Restaurant Week Throughout DC The bargain binge-fest known as Restaurant Week is back. Three-course prix-fixe meals will be available at some of the area’s best restaurants for $35.14 at dinner and $20.15 at lunch. Check out who’s participating and make a reservation as fast as you can.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 24 Sat
That's Amaro Learn a little more about the ingredient you see on just about every cocktail menu. Urbana bartender Lee Carrell will walk you through how amaro amplifies a cocktail, the different styles, and some of the top brands. The class runs from 3-4pm for $35 (which includes some take-home swag). Call for reservations.
That's Amaro Urbana Learn a little more about the ingredient you see on just about every cocktail menu. Urbana bartender Lee Carrell will walk you through how amaro amplifies a cocktail, the different styles, and some of the top brands. The class runs from 3-4pm for $35 (which includes some take-home swag). Call for reservations.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 25 Sun
Wake 'N' Bake finals Stop by City Tap House to try samples of baked goods made with Terrapin’s Wake 'N' Bake Imperial Stout. You’ll vote to help determine the winner of the month-long competition that requires bakers to incorporate the beer into a confection. Cast your vote for your favorite from 12-2pm. Your $20 entrance fee gets you samples of all the baked goods, a Terrapin’s mug, and a pint of the Wake 'N' Bake.
Wake 'N' Bake finals City Tap House Stop by City Tap House to try samples of baked goods made with Terrapin’s Wake 'N' Bake Imperial Stout. You’ll vote to help determine the winner of the month-long competition that requires bakers to incorporate the beer into a confection. Cast your vote for your favorite from 12-2pm. Your $20 entrance fee gets you samples of all the baked goods, a Terrapin’s mug, and a pint of the Wake 'N' Bake.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 31 Sat
Super Bowl party cocktail class Sign up for Southern Efficiency’s "Up Your Cocktail Game for the Big Game" class on January 31st. You’ll learn tailgating techniques and tips on kegging cocktails, all while snacking on Super Bowl bites. Class starts at 3pm.
Super Bowl party cocktail class Southern Efficiency Sign up for Southern Efficiency’s "Up Your Cocktail Game for the Big Game" class on January 31st. You’ll learn tailgating techniques and tips on kegging cocktails, all while snacking on Super Bowl bites. Class starts at 3pm.