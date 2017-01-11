11 Things You'd Better Do in DC This Spring

Spring in DC is all about those blossoms, 'bout those blossoms, 'bout those blossoms. But there’s more than that! Really, there is. Like dessert. And Bloody Mary battles. And crawfish boils. And Nats opening day...
Mar 25-Apr 8
Union Market’s Test Kitchen Union Market’s free demo series (yes, FREE), helps you up your culinary skills by learning from top talent, Wednesdays from 6-8pm. Spring classes include smoking meat with The BBQ Joint on March 25; knife skills with DC Sharp and Bidwell on April 1; and "something fishy" with District Fishwife on April 8. Reserve a spot, because they fill up.
Apr 4 Sat
Braustomp II Hit DC Brau for its fourth anniversary party, featuring food trucks and the DC Brau tapwagon, from 4-8pm. Of course while you’re there, you can fill up a growler, sip some pints, and go on a brewery tour. Pietasters and Frum the Hills will provide live music. Tickets are $15 and sell out quickly.
Northeast, DC
Apr 6 Mon
Washington Nationals Home Opener Everyone’s undefeated on opening day, so show up at the ballpark ready to officially welcome spring and a ball club full of hope. The home team takes on the New York Mets at 4:05pm. In other words, the Nats are guaranteed to go 1-0. Check out the full schedule for April.
Apr 9 Thu
Best of D.C. 2015 Washington City Paper’s big blow-out celebration is back. Party at the Carnegie Library by visiting stations from more than 50 restaurants, plus 20 breweries and mixologists. Six entertainment stages will liven things up from 6-10pm. VIP tickets are $100; general admission $65.
Mt. Vernon Square
Apr 11 Sat
Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival For one day only, Pennsylvania Ave gets transformed into a sprawling Japanese street festival, complete with two beer gardens. Don’t miss your chance to pound chicken yakitori and takoyaki to the tune of J-POP and Taiko drumming while ogling Americans dressed up the Harajuku girls. Show up between 10:30am-6pm.
Downtown
Apr 13 Mon
Taste the Nation Elastic waistbands are a must, because your goal is to try a dish from all 80 restaurants represented. Bid on silent auction items before your sobriety gets more serious than a buzz, which will be challenging given 20 hot mixologists will be slinging cocktails. Tickets start at $120, and the party kicks off at 6pm for VIP ticket holders; 7pm for general admission. The event benefits No Kid Hungry.
Chinatown
Apr 16 Thu
Sugar Showdown The region's top pastry chefs will engage in a dessert battle using root vegetables -- think beets, parsnips, and ginger. For $25 you can try them all paired with sparkling wine from 6-8pm. There will be representation from host restaurant, Poste, plus 2941 Restaurant, RareSweets, Pearl Dive Oyster Bar and more. Tickets are $25 and benefit Brainfood DC. They’ll be available to purchase on the Poste website.
Chinatown
Apr 19 Sun
Crawfish Boil on the Bayou Get to Pearl Dive Oyster Palace to throw down some sea critters at its Lowcountry crawfish boil house-party. Go back for seconds and thirds of Louisiana crawfish, suckling pig, grilled oysters, crawfish hushpuppies, pulled pork sammies, and Southern desserts from Chef Colleen Conrad. Tickets are $55 for unlimited food; $90 for unlimited food and drinks, like Abita beer, Hurricanes punch, and wine. The party runs 12-5pm.
14th St
May 2 Sat
Virginia Gold Cup The Virginia Gold Cup brings people together who pretend to like steeplechase racing so they can toss on wild hats and drink juleps in Virginia horse-country. The fun runs from 10am-7pm. And yes, in addition to horses, Jack Russell terriers will also take to the track (sort of). Tickets are $85 (includes parking).
The Plains, VA
May 3 Sun
The Bloody Mary Festival Let’s start by pointing out that something called "The Bloody Mary Liberation Party" exists. It's hosting The Bloody Mary Festival at Blind Whino, bringing together the DC-area’s top Bloodys. Think Range, Del Campo, Founding Farmers, and more. This is the perfect opportunity to party in a technicolor church. Tickets are $50 and include three hours of unlimited tastes (1-4pm), lunch, and live music.
SW Waterfront
May 25 Mon
Oyster Shuckfest City Tap House’s first ever oyster bonanza focuses on the cool pairing of oysters and mead (booze made from honey) such as Charm City Mead mignonettes and mead shooters. There will also be $1 raw oysters, fried oyster po' boys, and grilled oysters on the patio. In between slurps, take in the bluegrass band and play some corn hole from 2-6pm.
Downtown
