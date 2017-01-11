11 Things You'd Better Do in DC This Spring

Mon

Taste the Nation Elastic waistbands are a must, because your goal is to try a dish from all 80 restaurants represented. Bid on silent auction items before your sobriety gets more serious than a buzz, which will be challenging given 20 hot mixologists will be slinging cocktails. Tickets start at $120, and the party kicks off at 6pm for VIP ticket holders; 7pm for general admission. The event benefits No Kid Hungry.

Chinatown

Taste the Nation Chinatown Elastic waistbands are a must, because your goal is to try a dish from all 80 restaurants represented. Bid on silent auction items before your sobriety gets more serious than a buzz, which will be challenging given 20 hot mixologists will be slinging cocktails. Tickets start at $120, and the party kicks off at 6pm for VIP ticket holders; 7pm for general admission. The event benefits No Kid Hungry.