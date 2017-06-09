A movie theater for grown-ups

Seeing a film at the Angelika Film Center is essentially the exact opposite movie-going experience of seeing Battleship at the multiplex: the glass-filled building's as artful as the indie & foreign flicks screened inside, and the place is stocked with high-end eats and craft beer, which sadly, was so much more desperately necessary at showings of Battleship.
With three stories of angular glass, it looks like the set from a dream in a movie even artier than Inception, and the eight auditoriums (opening with titles like fish doc Jiro Dreams of Sushi and quirk-com Safety Not Guaranteed) boast floor-to-ceiling screens, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and stadium seating with "plush velour" chairs, so even the Juiciest butts'll be comfortable.
And there's edible goodness on each level: Intelligentsia Coffee on the ground floor, a high-end concession counter (with stuff like tandoori yogurt-flavored popcorn and kimchi slaw-topped hot dogs) on the second, and on the mezzanine, a lounge pouring wine and craft beer (Port City Optimal Wit, Bell's Amber, etc), perfect for heady post-movie discussions.
Now, they don't technically open until this weekend, but for you, attractive Thrillist reader, tomorrow night they're holding absolutely free pre-screenings of Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Friends with Kids, Savages, and Bernie, and they'll even comp you soda & popcorn. Go anywhere else tomorrow, and it's your night that's sunk.