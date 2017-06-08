Enjoy the great outdoors with some great big pours, and get thee to the first Virginia Craft Brewers Fest (also, get thee's friends there, by forwarding this to thee-m asap). With camping set up next to the Devils Backbone concert grounds, the Fest's an end-of-Summer-worthy trip with beer from over 20 of VA's finest suds-factories, multiple bike races, five bands, and food provided by "The Rock Barn", a place in which no one has ever requested more cowbell. Each ticket nabs you 10 4oz tastes, but there are 20oz tickets also available, and you really ought to use those ones when gobbling up some lesser-known/-available crafts like Richmond's Hardywood Park, Blacksburg's Bull & Bones, and Roanoke's Big Daddy, more than capable of turning you into Frankenstein. Some of the eats're also getting drizzed themselves (like beer-poached bratwurst, and pretzels with "Munich malt salt" & porter fondue), and then there's just good ole-fashioned drinking food, like the chorizo/ black bean chili cheddar-jack “Tachos by Fardowners”, which'll make you sound tipsy even before you actually are. Sunday morning, there'll even be a camper brunch with a build-your-own bloody mary bar -- so tasty that you won't even mind that it gets away from the whole "beer fest" thee-me.
