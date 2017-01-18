The Best Weekend Trips Within Driving Distance of DC

Baltimore, MD

1 hour, 38 miles

Baltimore gets a bad rap from people who only know it through the context of The Wire -- and while David Simon’s HBO show is brilliant, it casts an unfair, outdated perception of Charm City as decrepit and dilapidated. The reality is that Baltimore is a thriving town with a vibrant arts and live music scene, incredible food, and plenty of fun neighborhoods, each with its individual character.

Where to stop:

Chef Spike Gjerde’s Woodberry Kitchen gets a lot of acclaim -- and rightfully so -- for being one of the regional pioneers of the farm to table movement, and they continue to serve up extraordinary quality food that celebrates the culinary traditions of the Chesapeake Bay. If you aren’t one to plan that far ahead, swing by Verde Pizza in Canton for Neapolitan style eats in a low-key, rustic setting or hit up Lexington Market for authentic Maryland eats: We hear you can get the city’s best crab cakes at Faidley’s Seafood, and Berger’s makes some pretty famous cookies...