The Best Things to Do in Amsterdam This Spring

Relive the past during Remembrance Day Various locations Although it doesn’t usually mean a day off work (only once every five years, if your company is willing to play nice), Holland remembers its liberation from the Nazis in both solemn and festive style. The serious part takes place on May 4th, when the king comes to the Dam square to give a (very well-attended) speech and lay flowers, while the mayor leads a silent march through town. The evening closes with the WWII-themed Theater Na de Dam festival on the Nes.