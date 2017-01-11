Everything You Need to Do in Amsterdam This Summer

Let it all hang out at EuroPride Though most people pour into the city for the main event -- the canal parade on August 6th -- there are actually events all around the city in the weeks leading up to it, like open-air film screenings, concerts, and street parties targeted to different groups in the LGBT crowd. Easily the biggest fan favorite: the Drag Queen Olympics on Friday, Aug 5th. (Just go see, as the event has been designated this year’s official EuroPride event).

Let it all hang out at EuroPride All over town Though most people pour into the city for the main event -- the canal parade on August 6th -- there are actually events all around the city in the weeks leading up to it, like open-air film screenings, concerts, and street parties targeted to different groups in the LGBT crowd. Easily the biggest fan favorite: the Drag Queen Olympics on Friday, Aug 5th. (Just go see, as the event has been designated this year’s official EuroPride event).