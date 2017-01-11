Everything You Need to Do in Amsterdam This Summer

Amsterdam is one of the hottest spots in Europe this summer thanks to a full bill of festivals, outdoor theater & films, food events, and myriad other summer happenings. There’s too many to possibly attend without some serious summer burnout, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try. Rain or shine, this is the Amsterdam action everyone will be talking about around the water cooler the following Monday.
June
Jun 1-5
Explore the Berlin art scene at KunstRAI/Art Amsterdam RAI Amsterdam The longest-running modern art fair in the Netherlands is back in its full RAI convention center-filling glory. Seventy galleries from the Netherlands and eight special guests from Berlin gather to share the bleeding edge of European creativity.
Jun 2-5
Grab a posh outdoor bite (or 20) at Taste of Amsterdam Amstelpark Amsterdam’s first major food festival is now a firm staple in the scene, featuring food-truck takes from top restaurants around the city, wine tastings, cooking demos, gourmet markets -- basically all the culinary decadence your stomach can handle, and then a few dozen bites more.
Jun 3-5
25 locations around the Red Light District & Medieval Centre
Get saxy at the Red Light Jazz Festival 25 locations around the Red Light District & Medieval Centre Amsterdam’s most infamous neighborhood gets classy (and reminds you how pretty it actually is) with one of the city’s favorite musical art forms.
Jun 4 Sat
Howl at the Full Moon Festival: New Moon at the Lake Spaarnwoude Break out your bike (to get there) and put on your dancing shoes. Get the summer of EDM started with a mix of trance, progressive, house, hardstyle, and more, under... well, the new moon at the lake.
Jun 4 Sat
Listen to some air-imported tunes from top Dutch DJ talent at The Flying Dutch festival Olympic Stadium Ten of the biggest Dutch DJs (meaning 10 of the world’s biggest DJs) gather for what festival organizers claim is the biggest outdoor dance fest in the Netherlands (because it’s happening in three cities -- including Eindhoven and Rotterdam -- at the same time). The DJs travel between the locations by helicopter to get in all three gigs in one night.
Jun 4-5
Air out your dancing moves at Amsterdam Open Air Gaasperpark AIR nightclub’s summer outdoor party has become the place to be for all the pretty people looking for some deep house, disco, eclectic, hip-hop, house, and techno grooves.
Jun 4-5
Knock your own socks off at the Shoeless Weekender Ruigoord The final closing festival of this barefoot movement again takes over Amsterdam’s artists’ village with barefoot dancing and open-air gezelligheid.
Jun 4-26
Various locations
Inject a mega-dose of culture at the Holland Festival Various locations Established way back in 1947 (otherwise known as the "Yay, freedom!" days), this is the Netherlands’ first and foremost performing arts festival. Events run the gamut, from theater, opera, and dance, to live music gigs, film screenings, and art exhibitions.
Jun 7-Aug 30
Play film geek at Noord’s most popular beach bar with the Films with a View Summer Screenings Pllek As if Pllek weren’t mobbed enough by the 20/30-something boating/ferry-riding hordes during the sunnier months, the city’s favorite beach bar (sorry, Blijberg, it’s a location thing) gives you a reason to come by around sundown on Tuesdays, too, with a different film gem on the big outdoor screen every week.
Jun 9-12
Dig into some waterside street food delicacies at Het Hoofdgerecht Het Stenen Hoofd “The Main Course” food festival is one of the worthier outdoor food truck-type fests to pop up in the past few years and challenge de Rollende Keukens for foodie festival supremacy -- or at least a portion of its audience on the rebound, with many of the same trucks standing by.
Jun 10-12
Groove to McCartney and Major Lazer at PINKPOP Megaland, Landgraaf It’s the Netherlands biggest music festival celebrating a random Catholic holiday (Pentecost, or Whitsun) that we, for some reason, still get the day off for! Seriously though, it’s really big: other top-billed names include Lionel Richie, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rammstein. Camping tickets are all sold out (unless you have TicketSwap), but day tickets are still going for about $95 a (pink)pop.
Jun 11 Sat
From Amsterdam Central Station to Pampus Island
Set sail with the Voor Pampus Bootrave From Amsterdam Central Station to Pampus Island It’s a party on a boat... to an island with the ruins of a fort. There’s no way this won’t be epic. (But you’ll have to watch TicketSwap if you hope to get on board.)
Jun 11 Sat
Feel good at the Happy Feelings Festival Contactweg 60/Thuishaven This one is for the fans of classic house, ‘90s, and 2000s tunes, R&B, and hip-hop, who also don’t want to blow their whole bank on one summer fest.
Jun 11 Sat
Go back to The Promised Land Open Air Spaarnwoude Remember how popular we said the Open Air festival had gotten? Naturally they decided to do another one a week later, this time for the more nostalgic crowd. Expect house classics from the ‘90s to dominate.
Jun 12 Sun
Rebel against your stove at the Dutch Raw Food & Lifestyle Festival Boerderij Langerlust Embrace the raw movement, or just dabble for a day, with fresh food, demos, and workshops (some in English) on a pretty farm a world away from the busy city center.
Jun 12 Sun
Bijlmer Sportpark, Nelson Mandela Park
Let nature take your breath away during the Gaasperplasrun Bijlmer Sportpark, Nelson Mandela Park Keep the healthy theme going with the summer’s only major run. Choose your own adventure: one, two, five, or 10km around one of the (barely in the) city’s most beautiful lakes.
Jun 17-19
25 locations in Central Amsterdam
Peep behind the gates of the rich and historic during the Open Garden Days 25 locations in Central Amsterdam Twenty-five of the coolest, most historic, and most beautiful private gardens throw open their gates to the city’s peeping Toms and Tinas. Forget cramming in with the tourist masses at the Begijnhof this weekend, and get ready for some seriously herbaceous luxury.
Jun 18 Sat
Party along the IJ at Festifest Noorderlicht Despite the confetti cannons, the organizers bill this popular relative newcomer as “the smallest festival of the summer”... meaning TicketSwap beckons once again!
Jun 18 Sat
Sloterpark
Lose yourself to the beat (or something) at the Mystic Garden Festival Sloterpark Celebrating its five-year anniversary, this festival knows exactly what it likes: deep house, house, techno, and tech house. We are definitely not not not telling you to bring party favors. We’re simply letting you know that everyone else most definitely will be.
Jun 18-19
Get weird at the Solstice Festival Ruigoord Goa and psytrance come out to play at Amsterdam’s favorite artistic community. Also on site: an exhibition about “psychedelic art and science.”
Jun 18-19
Various locations
Get the full story on Amsterdam’s look at Architecture Day Various locations Actually two days (cheaters), Amsterdam’s ARCAM architecture “museum” gathers up architects and enthusiasts around town for lectures, landmark (bike) tours, and, this year, ultra-modern self-built projects (40 of ‘em) in the city’s newest neighborhoods.
Jun 18-19
Reclaim your inner zen at YogaFest Amsterdam Westergasfabriek As described on the tin.
Jun 22-30
Locations around town
Scope out Europe’s freshest stage talent at the ITs Festival Amsterdam Locations around town “ITs” stands for “international theater school,” and that’s exactly what this festival is: a roundup of the best work from new graduates of theater schools around Europe, with a heavy focus on Amsterdam’s and the Netherlands’ own offerings. Shows, often either wordless, in English, or subtitled in English, cover acting, dancing, singing, and miming. Yeah, miming is still a thing (and a lot cooler than what you’re thinking of).
Jun 25 Sat
Get funky with jazz at the Wicked Jazz Sounds Festival Noorderlicht The popular Sunday night party at the Sugarfactory brings live jazz, funk, soul, hip-hop, groove, and swing to the open NDSM air.
Jun 25 Sat
Make like Aladdin at the Nomads Festival Sportpark Riekerhaven Does Amsterdam have enough summer music festivals? Never! Expect the favored mix of house and dance classics, this time against a vaguely Arabian backdrop.
Jun 25-30
Go craft at the WESTwaARTS festival Erasmuspark Podium Mozaïek takes over Erasmuspark for this free, family-friendly (but also alcohol-friendly) mix of music, art, and activities.
Jun 26 Sun
Experiment with new tunes at the Strange Sounds From Beyond festival Noorderlicht And now for something a little different: this brand new fest is for fans of experimental electronica.
Jun 29-Jul 3
Melkweg, Tolhuistuin, Bimhuis, North Sea Jazz Club
Dance around the world at the Roots Indoor Melkweg, Tolhuistuin, Bimhuis, North Sea Jazz Club This international music festival, 19 years strong, features modern world music in concerts around town.
Jun 30-Jul 7
Various locations
Watch dancing at a Julidans event Various locations Top-level talent in modern and experimental dance from around the world descends upon some of the city’s coolest indoor and outdoor venues.
July
Jul 1 Fri
Celebrate freedom at the Keti Koti Festival Oosterpark July 1, 1863 marked the end of slavery in the former Dutch colony of Surinam. The city’s huge Surinamese population and tons of others who appreciate their food and music take over Oosterpark on this date to celebrate at the “Broken Chains” Festival.
Jul 1-3
Dance with the EDM-loving masses at PITCH Festival Westergasfabriek Probably in large part due to its indoor-outdoor Westerpark location (not to mention the top talent it pulls in), this has become the single most must-attend summer festival for the EDM kids (er, adults!).
Jul 1-11
Around town
Get posh for Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam Around town Twice a year, the fashionistas take over the town. This being Amsterdam, expect some boundary-pushing mode du jour, plus plenty of parties full of really, really good-looking people.
Jul 1-Aug 31
Het (Koninklijk) Concertgebouw
Rediscover classical music at the Robeco SummerNights Het (Koninklijk) Concertgebouw The SummerNights program also covers jazz and pop, and is often paired with special meal deals and/or behind-the-scenes tours. One of the best bits for even less highbrow fans is the “SummerNight at the Movies” concerts July 15 and August 19, where the music of James Bond, Indiana Jones, Frozen, Schindler’s List, and other films is made larger than life by a full orchestra.
Jul 2 Sat
Gear up in white or black for Sensation Amsterdam ArenA The all-white dress code has been broken: this year’s Sensation will ask half its attendees to come in head-to-toe black for an “Angels and Demons” theme… and a whole lotta makin’ gray on the dance floor, we guess.
Jul 2 Sat
Keep the Ruigoord going at the Manifestival Ruigoord With dance, theatre, and visual arts, think of it as a “best of the Ruigoord.” Proceeds go toward preserving the artists’ village.
Jul 2 Sat
Eat and be merry at the Japies Hof Festival Jaap Edenhal Amsterdam’s biggest ice-skating rink gets some exercise in its offseason with this all-ages festival of food and live music.
Jul 2 Sat
Dance some more at Verknipt Festival Sportpark Riekerhaven House, techno, and everything in between are snipped together to inspire a dancing frenzy at Verknipt.
Jul 3 Sun
Down banana beer and roti at Roots Open Air Oosterpark By far the most popular event of the Amsterdam Roots Festival -- so popular it’s really a festival of its own -- Roots again takes over the (recently renovated) Oosterpark for a mash-up of people, drinks, snacks, and sounds in the open air. No gates, no entrance fees.
Jul 6-Aug 6
Laugh your ass off at the Comedytrain International Summer Festival Toomler For one month, top-level English-language stand-up comics alternately delight and humiliate frequently sold-out audiences at the Toomler. 2016 names includes Natasha Legerro and Andrew Schulz.
Jul 6-10
Be a lazy ass at the 2016 European Athletics Championships Olympic Stadium, Museumplein Taking place once every two years, this mini-Olympics for European track & field talent is happening in Amsterdam this time around. Some events will even happen right smack in the middle of the city in Museumplein... just to, you know, make you feel bad for not going to the gym.
Jul 8-17
You’ll find poetry, theater, music, and visual art outside and inside NDSM’s iconic shipping containers.
NDSM
You’ll find poetry, theater, music, and visual art outside and inside NDSM’s iconic shipping containers.
Jul 9 Sat
Various locations
Step into a fairy tale during the Amsterdam Night Ride Various locations One night every summer, all the carriage owners of the greater Amsterdam area (about 55, apparently) take a brisk ride through the central and Jordaan areas of the city in a parade of everything horse-drawn, from carts to elaborate stagecoaches.
Jul 9 Sat
Explore Georgie’s Wundergarten Ruigoord Expect DJs, live music, performance art, and all the usual Ruigoord whimsy.
Jul 16 Sat
Engage in some whimsy in the woods during A Day at the Park Amsterdamse Bos House, techno, and tech house come together in a forested setting full of random WTF surprises that keep all the kids on their toes and cameras snapping.
Jul 16 Sat
Nieuwe Meer
Get intimate at the lake with The Social Garden Nieuwe Meer Hip-hop and disco take the lead at this slightly-more-laid-back outdoor dance fest put on by, amongst others, Thrillist favorites Chicago Social Club and Waterkant.
Jul 16 Sat
Ouderkerkerplas, Ouderkerk aan de Amstel
Cross Amsterdam boundaries for Buiten Westen Ouderkerkerplas, Ouderkerk aan de Amstel Technically not in Amsterdam, but along a lake in the village almost swallowed up by Amsterdam, Buiten Westen is where you can get more of the city’s favorite house and trance summer sounds in a rural-lite setting with carnival rides.
Jul 16-Aug 8
Nelson Mandela Park
Get multicultural at the Kwaku Summer Festival Nelson Mandela Park Named for a statue celebrating the abolition of slavery in Suriname and the Dutch Antilles, this festival packs in four weekends of outdoor music and dance, plus sports, food, and drink, on expansive festival grounds that play host to 300,000+ partiers of all ages.
Jul 21-Aug 25
Hortus Botanicus
Sing to the plants at the Hortus Festival Hortus Botanicus Classical music concerts -- early 19th century chamber music, to be exact -- come to not only Amsterdam’s Hortus Botanicus (the city’s historical and totally-worth-visiting botanical gardens) but also the “horti” of Leiden, Utrecht, and Haren. This year’s theme: “Night song, a journey through the night…”
Jul 23 Sat
Diemerbos
Sample 22 genres at 22fest Diemerbos 22tracks does what it does best: put together a curated list of the best upcoming DJs and music acts from 22 genres... in this case, to dance in the forest at the edge of Diemen.
Jul 23 Sat
Find new tunes at Welcome to the Future Het Twiske, Oostzaan Just above Amsterdam, the freshest electro is aired out to thousands of dancing (and lounging) maniacs. If you’re looking to learn about the latest electro, be one of them.
Jul 23 Sat
Forge new family at the Electronic Family Amsterdamse Bos After all, if your real family doesn’t like outdoor trance, who needs them anyway?
Jul 23-Aug 7
All over town
Let it all hang out at EuroPride All over town Though most people pour into the city for the main event -- the canal parade on August 6th -- there are actually events all around the city in the weeks leading up to it, like open-air film screenings, concerts, and street parties targeted to different groups in the LGBT crowd. Easily the biggest fan favorite: the Drag Queen Olympics on Friday, Aug 5th. (Just go see, as the event has been designated this year’s official EuroPride event).
Jul 24 Sun
Diemerbos
Rock the rhythm at the Liquicity Festival Diemerbos Drum & bass fans finally get their due with a massive outdoor festival, now in year two, that is dedicated 100% to them.
Jul 30-31
Westerpark
Show your pride at the Milkshake Festival Westerpark This gay-friendly (and hetero-friendly) outdoor danceathon has sort of been absorbed by the expanding Pride festivities -- which is fantastic. Break out the rainbow dancing shoes.
Jul 30 Sat
Tell “The Man” where to stick it at the CRAFT Festival NDSM CRAFT = Can’t Remember a Fucking Thing. Punk lives in Amsterdam. The stuff you won’t be remembering: seven stages of hardstyle tuned to the theme “lose your mind.”
Jul 30 Sat
Do things you normally wouldn’t at DLDK Music Festival Olympic Stadium Another memorable abbreviation, this one stands for “Don’t Let Daddy Know”... that you’re at the first Amsterdam edition of this Ibiza-spawned global EDM movement.
Jul 30 Sat
Rembrandtpark
Hang with the cool crowd at the EdelWise Festival Rembrandtpark When after-work drinks get out of control (as in lines-around-the-block out of control), you get the monthly EdelWise party. When you take that madness outdoors and add a bunch of capacity, food, drinks, and other treats, you get the EdelWise Festival.
Jul 30-31
Diemerbos
Get your ears dirty at the Vunzige Deuntjes weekender Diemerbos The “filthy tunes” this regular party’s first weekender is named after (oh yeah, that’s what the name means) include R&B, dancehall, and hip-hop.
Jul 31 Sun
NDSM
Discover up-and-comers at the Damaris Festival NDSM Pile onto the ferry and load up on music, comedy, food, theater, art, and more entertainment from new names.
August
Aug 3-13
Seize the night at Pluk de Nacht Het Stenen Hoofd A cultural institution on the Amsterdam social calendar, the mixed bag of international films (with English subtitles) offered on the big screen next to the water is almost beside the point. Most come for the view, a date (event organizers themselves even set up blind dates in a special folding chair for two up front), or to mix and mingle with friends, and post-screening parties go into the night.
Aug 6 Sat
Prinsengracht
Embrace the insanity of the EuroPride Canal Parade Prinsengracht This is what the Pride events are all leading up to: a parade of colorful boats shaking with the clashing bass systems and gyrating revellers packed on board. Even on land, it’s a marvelous madhouse of impromptu food stands, pockets of live music, and -- most of all -- crazy costumes. Find your freak flag and fly it.
Aug 6 Sat
Indulge in daydreams at the Dagdromen Festival Dok Amsterdam Art, music, and entertainment intertwine in a surreal atmosphere on Amsterdam’s most water-free beach.
Aug 10-15
Discover artistic treasures at the Landjuweel festival Ruigoord The Ruigoord’s biggest festival of the year covers all the usual music, art, and dance on a bigger scale. The “land jewel” name refers to the group that runs this artists’ colony... and, of course, the little village itself.
Aug 12-21
On and around Amsterdam’s canals
Slip into something more classical during the Grachtenfestival On and around Amsterdam’s canals Over 10 days, classical concerts take place in some of central Amsterdam’s most gorgeous venues -- most notably on or next to the canals. Many events are free.
Aug 12-28
Martin Luther Kingpark
Dive into the weird at Parade Martin Luther Kingpark After parading through three other Dutch cities, Parade lands in southern Amsterdam with a carnival take on indoor/outdoor (often experimental) theater.
Aug 13 Sat
Keep the festival tradition going at Dance Valley Spaarnwoude Twenty-year-old stalwart Dance Valley fulfills the promise of its name with a solid lineup of big-name techno, electro, hardstyle, and Goa dance.
Aug 13 Sat
Sloterpark
Live and let love at the Loveland Festival Sloterpark Another one of Amsterdam’s massive classic summer dance fests, this one narrows its focus to techno and house.
Aug 13 Sat
Flevopark
Get both fresh and funky at the Appelsap Fresh Music Festival Flevopark For a change in tune, head east for some hip-hop, electro, funk, and other urban sounds at another summer festival favorite.
Aug 13 Sat
Gaasperplas
Celebrate a decade of Gaasper Pleasure Gaasperplas The formerly illegal fest celebrates its 10th anniversary with a laid-back mix of house, minimal, tech house, and techno... plus food, games, and other entertainment -- all (now) legal, of course.
Aug 14 Sun
Gaasperplas
Sing along at Guilty Pleasure Festival Gaasperplas It’s a massive sing-along of hits (according to the Dutch) of the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s.
Aug 18-27
Rialto Filmtheater, De Balie, Vondelpark Open Air Theatre, Marie Heinekenplein, Q-Factory
Travel the world through film during World Cinema Amsterdam Rialto Filmtheater, De Balie, Vondelpark Open Air Theatre, Marie Heinekenplein, Q-Factory The seventh year of indoor and outdoor cinema from Africa, Asia, and Latin America will this year focus on Turkey, with the usual coveted prizes awarded at the end of the competition.
Aug 20 Sat
Forget about your day job at STRAF_WERK Festival Sportpark Riekerhaven Dedicated stages of different house sounds, shopping, and a food court will ensure that you’re anything but “punished” and “work” is the last thing you’re thinking about.
Aug 20 Sat
Prinsengracht canal
Get trapped on a boat at the Prinsengracht Concert Prinsengracht canal This free concert set on the Prinsengracht canal is so big it’s its own one-event festival, broadcast live on Dutch TV, that just so happens to coincide with the penultimate night Grachtenfestival. Attendees come by foot, bike, and especially boat, often with their own wine & cheese in tow.
Aug 20 Sat
Go full Dutch at Dutch Valley Spaarnwoude The biggest Dutch-dedicated music festival by the Dutch for the Dutch, spanning pop, rock, hip-hop, and dance.
Aug 21 Sun
Dance like you’re Latin at the LatinVillage Festival Spaarnwoude Look out for a mix of Latin house, Afrobeats, and salsa-lounge music. Don’t know the moves? Don’t worry, there are also workshops and demonstrations.
Aug 26-27
Go indie at the Amsterdam Woods Festival Amsterdamse Bos The Amsterdam Forest closes out its festival season with this second-edition grab bag of indie, pop, rock, electro, and singer-songwriter acts.
Aug 26-28
Appeltjesmarkt
Give in to tradition at the Jordaan Festival Appeltjesmarkt Want to see the city go full Dutch? Stop by for this oversized sing-along of a festival around the streets of the Jordaan, Amsterdam’s most traditional (music) neighborhood.
Aug 26-28
Around town
Pack your weekend full of culture during Uitmarkt Around town The country’s largest cultural festival (including 450 performances by 2,000 artists) dominates the city for one weekend, marking the opening of the new cultural season. In addition to all the stuff going on in the city’s theaters, the main events will take place at outdoor stages set up in Museumplein, Leidseplein, and Vondelpark, and shows are free.
Aug 27 Sat
Treat yo' self at Voltt Loves Summer NDSM A massive electro and techno fest with vintage shopping, organic dining, and plenty of space to chill.
Aug 27-28
Haarlemmermeer Floriadeterrein
Dance with the best of them at the original Mysteryland Haarlemmermeer Floriadeterrein Possibly the oldest dance music festival in the Netherlands, Mysteryland is so popular it has even spawned a cousin overseas on the old Woodstock stomping grounds.
Aug 28 Sun
Get in the urban groove at Encore Festival NDSM Hip-hop, R&B, and soul sounds take over NDSM.
Aug 30-Sep 4
Go window shopping for a boat at the HISWA Amsterdam Boat Show Amsterdam Marina Boats -- and everything to do with boats -- are available to browse to buy, but namely browse. Boats are insanely expensive.
