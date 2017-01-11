All the Outdoor Concerts in Atlanta You Need to Hit This Summer

There’s nothing like catching a concert in one of Atlanta’s outdoor venues... unless that venue was a farm hosting a concert called TomorrowWorld, where lots of kids found out that sometimes cutely named festivals don’t work out the way organizers planned them to. Barring another great deluge, it’s looking like a great season for live music -- here’s a whole summer’s worth of outdoor shows.
Apr 17-Sep 4
Sunset Sessions Starting with electronica from Neon Indian, the weekly live show series goes all summer next to Piedmont Park.
Park Tavern
Apr 22 Fri
SweetWater 420 Fest The Roots, Ben Harper, Ludacris, Bastille, and Cypress Hill are just a few of the names rocking this year.
Centennial Olympic Park
May 3-Oct 27
Music at Noon Perfect lunchtime music (pop, rock, jazz, R&B), every Tuesday and Thursday.
Centennial Olympic Park
May 6 Fri
Disturbed & Rob Zombie Gory rock for crazy people like you!
Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 6 Fri
Ms. Lauryn Hill The ex-Fugee’s solo comeback tour continues.
Chastain Park Amphitheatre
May 7 Sat
The Avett Brothers The NC-based folk music family band gets an opener from California folkster Brett Dennen.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
May 7 Sat
Gregg Allman's Laid Back Festival You’ll probably smell weed in the air.
Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 7 Sat
A Night of Classic R&B A Mother’s Day Weekend old-school jam with Stephanie Mills, Jeffrey Osbourne, and Howard Hewett.
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
May 13 Fri
Shaky Knees Music Fest See The Decemberists, Jane’s Addiction, Deftones, and dozens of others.
Centennial Olympic Park
May 15 Sun
Styx The late-’70s hard rock outfit gets top billing after 38 Special and former Eagles member Don Felder.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
May 19 Thu
Hall & Oates Don’t even front like you don’t care, Sara. Smile, dammit!
Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 20 Fri
Willie Nelson You’re never too young, old, or high to love the outlaw Shotgun Willie.
Chastain Park Amphitheatre
May 20 Fri
Shaky Beats Music Festival Electronic music meets hip-hop, with acts from Nas to Major Lazer.
Centennial Olympic Park
May 27 Fri
Atlanta Jazz Festival The city’s annual, free, always amazing Memorial Day weekend concert.
Piedmont Park
May 28 Sat
Dave Matthews Band As much as you like hating on them, you actually love them.
Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 28 Sat
ATL Soul Life Music Fest Anthony David, the Robert Glasper Experiment, Syleena Johnson, AverySunshine, and crooners of that nature.
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Jun 3 Fri
Maze featuring Frankie Beverly Everybody should be required to see the New Orleans soul gang sing “Before I Let Go” live at Chastain at least once.
Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Jun 3 Fri
Candler Park Music & Food Festival It’s always a good time when you have (Blair Crimmins &) The Hookers performing!
Candler Park
Jun 6 Mon
Ellie Goulding The Grammy-nominated British pop songstress, if you’re into that.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
Jun 8 Wed
Journey & The Doobie Brothers Feel-good music you might have been (probably were) conceived to.
Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre
Jun 11 Sat
The Affordable Old School Concert Series Donnell Jones, Tank, El DeBarge, and Lyfe Jennings sing/beg for your GF’s love.
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Jun 11 Sat
Harry Connick, Jr. Jazz standards and smooth crooning from the blue-eyed soulman.
Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Jun 11 Sat
ripCORD World Tour Keith Urban’s got a new album to promote to your country ass.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
Jun 11 Sat
Weezer & Panic! At the Disco With special guest Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.
Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre
Jun 18 Sat
BBQ & Blues Show Clarence Carter, Betty Wright, and other legendary blues singers bring out your inner old man.
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Jun 18 Sat
Tunes From The Tombs Live music and dead people!
Oakland Cemetery
Jun 18 Sat
CROCK FEST Lynyrd Skynyrd's in the house! Or outside it. Whatever. "Sweet Home Alabama"!
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
Jun 22 Wed
Taste of Chaos Apparently a chaotic tasting of sounds from Dashboard Confessional and Taking Back Sunday.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
Jun 26 Sun
Steely Dan with Steve Winwood You deserve a night of classic jazz rock, if that’s even what it’s called anymore.
Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Jun 28 Tue
Last Summer on Earth The annual tour from Barenaked Ladies arrives in Alpharetta. The band. Not actual barenaked ladies.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
Jun 30 Thu
Vans Warped Tour A few dozen bands with weird names you may not know but will surely enjoy.
Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre
Jul 2 Sat
The Affordable Old School Concert Series Hear En Vogue, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Dru Hill, and, wow... Troop. All for $35.
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Jul 3 Sun
The String Cheese Incident The name is weird. The sound, which mixes reggae with bluegrass, rock, Latin, calypso, and more, is awesome.
Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Jul 9 Sat
Wolf Creek Old School Hip Hop Festival See Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, and more ‘80s-era rap stars.
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Jul 10 Sun
Modest Mouse Good news for people who love bad news in the form of good rock music.
Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Jul 12 Tue
Flight of the Conchords Comedy and music mashed up and delivered live.
Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Jul 14 Thu
Boyz II Men The Road will never End. "Motownphilly" is back!
Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Jul 16 Sat
I Love the '90s Salt-N-Pepa team up with Kid ‘n Play, Coolio, Biz Markie, Young MC, Tone Lōc, and whoa... All-4-One.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
Jul 16 Sat
The Wolf Creek Funk Series Con Funk Shun, Sheila E., the Mary Jane Girls, and more bring the musical stank.
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Jul 17 Sun
Josh Groban Hear his 2015 album Stages, live on an actual stage, with Sarah McLachlan opening.
Chastain Park Amphitheatre
Jul 22 Fri
The High Road Tour Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Jhené Aiko, and lots and lots of smoking things that are not tobacco.
Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre
Jul 23 Sat
Wheels of Soul Bluesy rock group Tedeschi Trucks Band brings the soul; Los Lobos does Chicano rock.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
Jul 30 Sat
A Night of Classic Soul All-White Affair You just cannot go wrong with The Isley Brothers live.
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Aug 6 Sat
Boston’s 40th Anniversary Your dad will love you for-ev-er if you cop him a ticket.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
Aug 6 Sat
The Affordable Old School Concert Series It’s old-school ATL night with performances from former rivals 112 and Jagged Edge, plus Silk, Kilo, Bobby V, and music from DJ Jelly.
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Aug 12 Fri
Def Leppard Live metal from way down memory lane.
Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug 13 Sat
Train The “American roots rock” band has, um... famous tracks like “Drops of Jupiter” to play for you.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
Aug 14 Sun
Dixie Chicks Don’t worry; George W. Bush is out of office now. It’s safe to love them again.
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
Aug 20 Sat
The Wolf Creek Funk Series MORRIS. DAY. LIVE. O-WEE-O-WEE-O!!
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Aug 26 Fri
Imagine Music Festival A three-day EDM campout with more than 25,000 kids jamming to acts like Benny Benassi, Dillon Francis, and Nero.
Location TBA
Aug 27 Sat
An Evening With STS9 The GA-based electronic instrumental band does everything from hip-hop to rock, drum & bass and psychedelic funk
Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
Aug 27 Sat
A Night of Classic R&B Joe will sing about doing things other men will not do, Eric Benet will sing like he’s still married to Halle Berry, and no doubt -- Blackstreet will sing "No Diggity."
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
A Night of Classic R&B Wolf Creek Amphitheater Joe will sing about doing things other men will not do, Eric Benet will sing like he’s still married to Halle Berry, and no doubt -- Blackstreet will sing "No Diggity."