Events

All the Outdoor Concerts in Atlanta You Need to Hit This Summer

By Published On 04/11/2016 By Published On 04/11/2016
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg | Mat Hayward / Shutterstock.com

There’s nothing like catching a concert in one of Atlanta’s outdoor venues... unless that venue was a farm hosting a concert called TomorrowWorld, where lots of kids found out that sometimes cutely named festivals don’t work out the way organizers planned them to. Barring another great deluge, it’s looking like a great season for live music -- here’s a whole summer’s worth of outdoor shows.

Ludacris
Ludacris | Flickr/Pemberton Music Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 17-Sep 4

Sunset Sessions Starting with electronica from Neon Indian, the weekly live show series goes all summer next to Piedmont Park.

Park Tavern

Sunset Sessions Park Tavern Starting with electronica from Neon Indian, the weekly live show series goes all summer next to Piedmont Park.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 22 Fri

SweetWater 420 Fest The Roots, Ben Harper, Ludacris, Bastille, and Cypress Hill are just a few of the names rocking this year.

Centennial Olympic Park

SweetWater 420 Fest Centennial Olympic Park The Roots, Ben Harper, Ludacris, Bastille, and Cypress Hill are just a few of the names rocking this year.

Add
Hall & Oates
Hall & Oates | Mat Hayward / Shutterstock.com

Date

Event

Location

May 3-Oct 27

Music at Noon Perfect lunchtime music (pop, rock, jazz, R&B), every Tuesday and Thursday.

Centennial Olympic Park

Music at Noon Centennial Olympic Park Perfect lunchtime music (pop, rock, jazz, R&B), every Tuesday and Thursday.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 6 Fri

Disturbed & Rob Zombie Gory rock for crazy people like you!

Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre

Disturbed & Rob Zombie Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre Gory rock for crazy people like you!

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 6 Fri

Ms. Lauryn Hill The ex-Fugee’s solo comeback tour continues.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Ms. Lauryn Hill Chastain Park Amphitheatre The ex-Fugee’s solo comeback tour continues.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

The Avett Brothers The NC-based folk music family band gets an opener from California folkster Brett Dennen.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

The Avett Brothers Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park The NC-based folk music family band gets an opener from California folkster Brett Dennen.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

Gregg Allman's Laid Back Festival You’ll probably smell weed in the air.

Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre

Gregg Allman's Laid Back Festival Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre You’ll probably smell weed in the air.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

Scorpions German rock, with an opening set from nostalgic headbangers Living Colour.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Scorpions Chastain Park Amphitheatre German rock, with an opening set from nostalgic headbangers Living Colour.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

A Night of Classic R&B A Mother’s Day Weekend old-school jam with Stephanie Mills, Jeffrey Osbourne, and Howard Hewett.

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

A Night of Classic R&B Wolf Creek Amphitheater A Mother’s Day Weekend old-school jam with Stephanie Mills, Jeffrey Osbourne, and Howard Hewett.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 13 Fri

Shaky Knees Music Fest See The Decemberists, Jane’s Addiction, Deftones, and dozens of others.

Centennial Olympic Park

Shaky Knees Music Fest Centennial Olympic Park See The Decemberists, Jane’s Addiction, Deftones, and dozens of others.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 15 Sun

Styx The late-’70s hard rock outfit gets top billing after 38 Special and former Eagles member Don Felder.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

Styx Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park The late-’70s hard rock outfit gets top billing after 38 Special and former Eagles member Don Felder.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 19 Thu

Hall & Oates Don’t even front like you don’t care, Sara. Smile, dammit!

Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre

Hall & Oates Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre Don’t even front like you don’t care, Sara. Smile, dammit!

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 20 Fri

Willie Nelson You’re never too young, old, or high to love the outlaw Shotgun Willie.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson Chastain Park Amphitheatre You’re never too young, old, or high to love the outlaw Shotgun Willie.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 20 Fri

Shaky Beats Music Festival Electronic music meets hip-hop, with acts from Nas to Major Lazer.

Centennial Olympic Park

Shaky Beats Music Festival Centennial Olympic Park Electronic music meets hip-hop, with acts from Nas to Major Lazer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 27 Fri

Atlanta Jazz Festival The city’s annual, free, always amazing Memorial Day weekend concert.

Piedmont Park

Atlanta Jazz Festival Piedmont Park The city’s annual, free, always amazing Memorial Day weekend concert.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

Dave Matthews Band As much as you like hating on them, you actually love them.

Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre

Dave Matthews Band Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre As much as you like hating on them, you actually love them.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

ATL Soul Life Music Fest Anthony David, the Robert Glasper Experiment, Syleena Johnson, AverySunshine, and crooners of that nature.

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

ATL Soul Life Music Fest Wolf Creek Amphitheater Anthony David, the Robert Glasper Experiment, Syleena Johnson, AverySunshine, and crooners of that nature.

Add
Keith Urban
Keith Urban | Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly Everybody should be required to see the New Orleans soul gang sing “Before I Let Go” live at Chastain at least once.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly Chastain Park Amphitheatre Everybody should be required to see the New Orleans soul gang sing “Before I Let Go” live at Chastain at least once.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Candler Park Music & Food Festival It’s always a good time when you have (Blair Crimmins &) The Hookers performing!

Candler Park

Candler Park Music & Food Festival Candler Park It’s always a good time when you have (Blair Crimmins &) The Hookers performing!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Mon

Ellie Goulding The Grammy-nominated British pop songstress, if you’re into that.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

Ellie Goulding Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park The Grammy-nominated British pop songstress, if you’re into that.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 8 Wed

Journey & The Doobie Brothers Feel-good music you might have been (probably were) conceived to.

Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre

Journey & The Doobie Brothers Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre Feel-good music you might have been (probably were) conceived to.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

The Affordable Old School Concert Series Donnell Jones, Tank, El DeBarge, and Lyfe Jennings sing/beg for your GF’s love.

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

The Affordable Old School Concert Series Wolf Creek Amphitheater Donnell Jones, Tank, El DeBarge, and Lyfe Jennings sing/beg for your GF’s love.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Harry Connick, Jr. Jazz standards and smooth crooning from the blue-eyed soulman.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Harry Connick, Jr. Chastain Park Amphitheatre Jazz standards and smooth crooning from the blue-eyed soulman.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

ripCORD World Tour Keith Urban’s got a new album to promote to your country ass.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

ripCORD World Tour Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park Keith Urban’s got a new album to promote to your country ass.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Weezer & Panic! At the Disco With special guest Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre

Weezer & Panic! At the Disco Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre With special guest Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

BBQ & Blues Show Clarence Carter, Betty Wright, and other legendary blues singers bring out your inner old man.

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

BBQ & Blues Show Wolf Creek Amphitheater Clarence Carter, Betty Wright, and other legendary blues singers bring out your inner old man.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Tunes From The Tombs Live music and dead people!

Oakland Cemetery

Tunes From The Tombs Oakland Cemetery Live music and dead people!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

CROCK FEST Lynyrd Skynyrd's in the house! Or outside it. Whatever. "Sweet Home Alabama"!

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

CROCK FEST Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park Lynyrd Skynyrd's in the house! Or outside it. Whatever. "Sweet Home Alabama"!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Taste of Chaos Apparently a chaotic tasting of sounds from Dashboard Confessional and Taking Back Sunday.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

Taste of Chaos Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park Apparently a chaotic tasting of sounds from Dashboard Confessional and Taking Back Sunday.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

The Cure Joined by Scottish indie punks The Twilight Sad.

Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre

The Cure Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre Joined by Scottish indie punks The Twilight Sad.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

Steely Dan with Steve Winwood You deserve a night of classic jazz rock, if that’s even what it’s called anymore.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Steely Dan with Steve Winwood Chastain Park Amphitheatre You deserve a night of classic jazz rock, if that’s even what it’s called anymore.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Tue

Last Summer on Earth The annual tour from Barenaked Ladies arrives in Alpharetta. The band. Not actual barenaked ladies.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

Last Summer on Earth Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park The annual tour from Barenaked Ladies arrives in Alpharetta. The band. Not actual barenaked ladies.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Slipknot Horror mask rock with a little help from guest Marilyn Manson.

Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre

Slipknot Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre Horror mask rock with a little help from guest Marilyn Manson.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Vans Warped Tour A few dozen bands with weird names you may not know but will surely enjoy.

Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre

Vans Warped Tour Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre A few dozen bands with weird names you may not know but will surely enjoy.

Add
Jhené Aiko
Jhené Aiko | Flickr/Kayla Johnson

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

The Affordable Old School Concert Series Hear En Vogue, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Dru Hill, and, wow... Troop. All for $35.

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

The Affordable Old School Concert Series Wolf Creek Amphitheater Hear En Vogue, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Dru Hill, and, wow... Troop. All for $35.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Sun

The String Cheese Incident The name is weird. The sound, which mixes reggae with bluegrass, rock, Latin, calypso, and more, is awesome.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

The String Cheese Incident Chastain Park Amphitheatre The name is weird. The sound, which mixes reggae with bluegrass, rock, Latin, calypso, and more, is awesome.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Wolf Creek Old School Hip Hop Festival See Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, and more ‘80s-era rap stars.

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Wolf Creek Old School Hip Hop Festival Wolf Creek Amphitheater See Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, and more ‘80s-era rap stars.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Modest Mouse Good news for people who love bad news in the form of good rock music.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Modest Mouse Chastain Park Amphitheatre Good news for people who love bad news in the form of good rock music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Tue

Flight of the Conchords Comedy and music mashed up and delivered live.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Flight of the Conchords Chastain Park Amphitheatre Comedy and music mashed up and delivered live.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Boyz II Men The Road will never End. "Motownphilly" is back!

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Boyz II Men Chastain Park Amphitheatre The Road will never End. "Motownphilly" is back!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

I Love the '90s Salt-N-Pepa team up with Kid ‘n Play, Coolio, Biz Markie, Young MC, Tone Lōc, and whoa... All-4-One.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

I Love the '90s Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park Salt-N-Pepa team up with Kid ‘n Play, Coolio, Biz Markie, Young MC, Tone Lōc, and whoa... All-4-One.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

The Wolf Creek Funk Series Con Funk Shun, Sheila E., the Mary Jane Girls, and more bring the musical stank.

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

The Wolf Creek Funk Series Wolf Creek Amphitheater Con Funk Shun, Sheila E., the Mary Jane Girls, and more bring the musical stank.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Josh Groban Hear his 2015 album Stages, live on an actual stage, with Sarah McLachlan opening.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Josh Groban Chastain Park Amphitheatre Hear his 2015 album Stages, live on an actual stage, with Sarah McLachlan opening.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

The High Road Tour Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Jhené Aiko, and lots and lots of smoking things that are not tobacco.

Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre

The High Road Tour Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Jhené Aiko, and lots and lots of smoking things that are not tobacco.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

Wheels of Soul Bluesy rock group Tedeschi Trucks Band brings the soul; Los Lobos does Chicano rock.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

Wheels of Soul Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park Bluesy rock group Tedeschi Trucks Band brings the soul; Los Lobos does Chicano rock.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

A Night of Classic Soul All-White Affair You just cannot go wrong with The Isley Brothers live.

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

A Night of Classic Soul All-White Affair Wolf Creek Amphitheater You just cannot go wrong with The Isley Brothers live.

Add

Nero | Flickr/villunderlondon

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Boston’s 40th Anniversary Your dad will love you for-ev-er if you cop him a ticket.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

Boston’s 40th Anniversary Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park Your dad will love you for-ev-er if you cop him a ticket.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

The Affordable Old School Concert Series It’s old-school ATL night with performances from former rivals 112 and Jagged Edge, plus Silk, Kilo, Bobby V, and music from DJ Jelly.

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

The Affordable Old School Concert Series Wolf Creek Amphitheater It’s old-school ATL night with performances from former rivals 112 and Jagged Edge, plus Silk, Kilo, Bobby V, and music from DJ Jelly.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Def Leppard Live metal from way down memory lane.

Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre 

Def Leppard Aaron's Lakewood Amphitheatre  Live metal from way down memory lane.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Train The “American roots rock” band has, um... famous tracks like “Drops of Jupiter” to play for you.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

Train Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park The “American roots rock” band has, um... famous tracks like “Drops of Jupiter” to play for you.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Sun

Dixie Chicks Don’t worry; George W. Bush is out of office now. It’s safe to love them again.

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

Dixie Chicks Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park Don’t worry; George W. Bush is out of office now. It’s safe to love them again.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Sat

The Wolf Creek Funk Series MORRIS. DAY. LIVE. O-WEE-O-WEE-O!!

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

The Wolf Creek Funk Series Wolf Creek Amphitheater MORRIS. DAY. LIVE. O-WEE-O-WEE-O!!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

Imagine Music Festival A three-day EDM campout with more than 25,000 kids jamming to acts like Benny Benassi, Dillon Francis, and Nero.

Location TBA

Imagine Music Festival Location TBA A three-day EDM campout with more than 25,000 kids jamming to acts like Benny Benassi, Dillon Francis, and Nero.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

An Evening With STS9 The GA-based electronic instrumental band does everything from hip-hop to rock, drum & bass and psychedelic funk

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

An Evening With STS9 Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park The GA-based electronic instrumental band does everything from hip-hop to rock, drum & bass and psychedelic funk

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

A Night of Classic R&B Joe will sing about doing things other men will not do, Eric Benet will sing like he’s still married to Halle Berry, and no doubt -- Blackstreet will sing "No Diggity."

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

A Night of Classic R&B Wolf Creek Amphitheater Joe will sing about doing things other men will not do, Eric Benet will sing like he’s still married to Halle Berry, and no doubt -- Blackstreet will sing "No Diggity."

Add

