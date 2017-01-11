must-dos
Everything You Have to Do This Fall in Atlanta

By Published On 08/29/2016 By Published On 08/29/2016
Alpharetta Brew Moon Festival
Alpharetta Brew Moon Festival | Flickr/Alpharetta CVB

Fall is coming. And unless you want to fall out of your social circle, you should read this extensive calendar of events happening during Atlanta’s most beautiful season… and then go show your friends how dialed in you are to Atlanta's burgeoning events scene. You'll be "that friend." Everyone loves "that friend."

The Atlanta Attractions You Need to See Before You Die
Dragon Con
September
Dragon Con | Flickr/Pat Loika
September
Friday - Sunday
Sep 2-4
Be a bookworm at Decatur Book Festival
Decatur Square
Become a better writer -- or read stuff written by phenomenal writers -- and meet some of them.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 2-4
Be a dragon
Be a dragon
Hyatt Regency
... or anything else your cosplaying imagination can think up -- it’s Dragon Con time!
... or anything else your cosplaying imagination can think up -- it’s Dragon Con time!
Tuesday
Sep 6
Dance to house music in the park
Dance to house music in the park
Grant Park
There’s really no other way to describe House in the Park. Simple is often best.
There’s really no other way to describe House in the Park. Simple is often best.
Saturday
Sep 10
Comfort yourself with endless soul food
Comfort yourself with endless soul food
Historic Westside Village
The Taste of Soul will have you eating fried chicken, collard greens, mac & cheese, and more until you actually feel your soul glowing. Or maybe it's indigestion.
The Taste of Soul will have you eating fried chicken, collard greens, mac & cheese, and more until you actually feel your soul glowing. Or maybe it's indigestion.
Saturday
Sep 10
See your favorite hip-hop and soul acts live
See your favorite hip-hop and soul acts live
Lakewood Amphitheatre
ONE Musicfest returns with Ice Cube, Erykah Badu, the Dungeon Family (yeet), and a lot more amazing artists.
ONE Musicfest returns with Ice Cube, Erykah Badu, the Dungeon Family (yeet), and a lot more amazing artists.
Saturday
Sep 17
Put Smyrna in your mouth
Put Smyrna in your mouth
Village Green
Discover that Smyrna actually has 30 restaurants by eating something from all of them.
Discover that Smyrna actually has 30 restaurants by eating something from all of them.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-18
See if Sandy Springs can out-festival other Atlanta suburbs
See if Sandy Springs can out-festival other Atlanta suburbs
Heritage Green
There’ll be a 5K, a 10K, and plenty of stuff you can eat, buy, and hear at the Sandy Springs Festival.
There’ll be a 5K, a 10K, and plenty of stuff you can eat, buy, and hear at the Sandy Springs Festival.
Friday
Sep 23
Do ATL’s craziest haunted house
Do ATL’s craziest haunted house
6624 Dawson Blvd; Norcross
If you want to scare the everloving shit out of yourself, go to NETHERWORLD. That is all.
If you want to scare the everloving shit out of yourself, go to NETHERWORLD. That is all.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 24-25
See badass military fighter jets
See badass military fighter jets
DeKalb-Peachtree Airport
Atlanta Warbird Weekend is your chance to salute veterans and see reenactments of WWII action.
Atlanta Warbird Weekend is your chance to salute veterans and see reenactments of WWII action.
Thursday - Thursday
Sep 29-Oct 6
Spend a week worshipping Japanese animation
Spend a week worshipping Japanese animation
Cobb Galleria
If you love anime, or love someone who does, you’ve got to attend Anime Weekend Atlanta.
If you love anime, or love someone who does, you’ve got to attend Anime Weekend Atlanta.
World Kite Festival
October
World Kite Festival | BluIz60 / shutterstock
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Learn that Chamblee is not just a highway exit
Learn that Chamblee is not just a highway exit
Downtown Chamblee
Twenty of the little-city-that-could’s best restaurants invite you to walk around with a Styrofoam cup, eating samples and drooling over the classic car show.
Twenty of the little-city-that-could’s best restaurants invite you to walk around with a Styrofoam cup, eating samples and drooling over the classic car show.
Saturday
Oct 1
Attend a ridiculously charged concert
Attend a ridiculously charged concert
East Atlanta Village (Flat Shoals & Glenwood)
Run The Jewels and Mastodon are headlining Project Pabst. You didn’t expect to drink margaritas, did you?
Run The Jewels and Mastodon are headlining Project Pabst. You didn’t expect to drink margaritas, did you?
Saturday
Oct 1
Find out if Alpharetta has street cred
Find out if Alpharetta has street cred
Alpharetta
Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest is a street festival where you can hang out at night drinking beer and wine while hearing live old-school music and trying food from some of the city’s best restaurants.
Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest is a street festival where you can hang out at night drinking beer and wine while hearing live old-school music and trying food from some of the city’s best restaurants.
Sunday
Oct 2
Win cash in a scavenger hunt race
Win cash in a scavenger hunt race
TBD
Atlanta Challenge is a 5K that also makes you search for clues and find stuff while discovering lesser-known parts of the city. Winners get cash and “immortal glory!”
Atlanta Challenge is a 5K that also makes you search for clues and find stuff while discovering lesser-known parts of the city. Winners get cash and “immortal glory!”
Wednesday - Sunday
Oct 5-9
Immerse yourself in hip-hop culture
Immerse yourself in hip-hop culture
Old 4th Ward
A3C, ATL’s three-coast-repping concert/conference/festival, returns with five days of pretty much every rapper that matters.
A3C, ATL’s three-coast-repping concert/conference/festival, returns with five days of pretty much every rapper that matters.
Thursday - Thursday
Oct 6-13
See staged African-American life
See staged African-American life
Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center
The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival gives you a chance to spend 48 hours seeing 40 plays for just over $100.
The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival gives you a chance to spend 48 hours seeing 40 plays for just over $100.
Saturday
Oct 8
Beer yourself to infinity
Beer yourself to infinity
Turner Field
The Great Atlanta Beer Fest is $40 before Sept 29th. Get a ticket and drink 150 beers on the field of dreams, which will soon become Georgia State’s football field -- the opposite of a field of dreams.
The Great Atlanta Beer Fest is $40 before Sept 29th. Get a ticket and drink 150 beers on the field of dreams, which will soon become Georgia State’s football field -- the opposite of a field of dreams.
Saturday
Oct 8
Eat stupid amounts of everybody's favorite guilty pleasure
Eat stupid amounts of everybody's favorite guilty pleasure
Walker Park
The Atlanta Mac & Cheese Festival has finally arrived, and some heavy hitters -- Empire State South, Fox Bros., Wahoo! Grill -- are ALL involved.
The Atlanta Mac & Cheese Festival has finally arrived, and some heavy hitters -- Empire State South, Fox Bros., Wahoo! Grill -- are ALL involved.
Saturday
Oct 8
Experience death by chili
Experience death by chili
Brookhaven Park
Along with over 75 restaurants bringing their best meat soup for you to taste, there’ll be craziness like a fried pork skin eating competition. Seriously, if you really aren’t dead by Oct 9th, you are immortal.
Along with over 75 restaurants bringing their best meat soup for you to taste, there’ll be craziness like a fried pork skin eating competition. Seriously, if you really aren’t dead by Oct 9th, you are immortal.
Saturday
Oct 8
Drink wine with wild animals
Drink wine with wild animals
Zoo Atlanta
No, not your actual friends -- actual animals! Sippin’ Safari is an evening of fine wine samplings, live music, food, and animal viewing.
No, not your actual friends -- actual animals! Sippin’ Safari is an evening of fine wine samplings, live music, food, and animal viewing.
Saturday
Oct 8
Beer and chalk, united
Beer and chalk, united
Marietta Square
More than a hundred local and regional craft beers, plus a hell of a lot of chalk art, equals Chalktoberfest. It makes no sense, but neither do you after more than a hundred beers.
More than a hundred local and regional craft beers, plus a hell of a lot of chalk art, equals Chalktoberfest. It makes no sense, but neither do you after more than a hundred beers.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 8-9
Get your LGBTQ on
Get your LGBTQ on
Various
The city comes alive like nothing else when Atlanta Pride happens. Show your love; have a fabulous time!
The city comes alive like nothing else when Atlanta Pride happens. Show your love; have a fabulous time!
Thursday - Saturday
Oct 13-15
See lots of scary movies
See lots of scary movies
Plaza Theatre
The Atlanta Horror Film Festival is back for its 10th year of films sure to freak you out.
The Atlanta Horror Film Festival is back for its 10th year of films sure to freak you out.
Saturday
Oct 15
Catch the weirdest parade ever
Catch the weirdest parade ever
Austin & Euclid Ave
The Little 5 Points Halloween Festival starts at noon, then a parade goes from L5P to Freedom Parkway starting at 4pm. It’ll be beautifully weird.
The Little 5 Points Halloween Festival starts at noon, then a parade goes from L5P to Freedom Parkway starting at 4pm. It’ll be beautifully weird.
Saturday
Oct 15
Beerify yourself in Decatur
Beerify yourself in Decatur
Decatur Square
Eighty breweries are taking part in the Decatur Craft Beer Festival, and there’ll be bands to make her/you/him/everyone dance.
Eighty breweries are taking part in the Decatur Craft Beer Festival, and there’ll be bands to make her/you/him/everyone dance.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 15-16
Keep Ponce de Leon funky
Keep Ponce de Leon funky
Olmsted Linear Park
There’ll be 125 displays of fine local art and a plethora of food and drinks for the buying at the fall version of Festival on Ponce.
There’ll be 125 displays of fine local art and a plethora of food and drinks for the buying at the fall version of Festival on Ponce.
Friday
Oct 21
See a traveling art show’s homecoming
See a traveling art show’s homecoming
Soho (Compound)
Art Beats + Lyrics is on its 12th year of curating a free show with amazing local art, musical performances, and free Jack Daniel's cocktails.
Art Beats + Lyrics is on its 12th year of curating a free show with amazing local art, musical performances, and free Jack Daniel's cocktails.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 21-22
Attend a hot air balloon festival
Attend a hot air balloon festival
Kennesaw State University Sports + Entertainment Park
If hot air balloons aren’t enough, all the crazy owl shrines and LED light performers at Owl-O-Ween will be.
If hot air balloons aren’t enough, all the crazy owl shrines and LED light performers at Owl-O-Ween will be.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 21-23
Find out how Atlanta tastes
Find out how Atlanta tastes
Tech Square
More than 90 restaurants will showcase their very best food at the 15th annual Taste of Atlanta. Get you some tickets now.
More than 90 restaurants will showcase their very best food at the 15th annual Taste of Atlanta. Get you some tickets now.
Saturday
Oct 22
Go fly a kite
Go fly a kite
Piedmont Park
Seriously, go fly a kite. Or watch kite-flying masters do it at the Atlanta World Kite Festival.
Seriously, go fly a kite. Or watch kite-flying masters do it at the Atlanta World Kite Festival.
Saturday
Oct 22
Travel the world through whiskey
Travel the world through whiskey
InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta
You’ll possibly drink over 200 pours of Scotch, bourbon, Irish, Canadian, and other whiskies from around the globe, attend seminars, enjoy food pairings, smoke cigars, and feel super.
You’ll possibly drink over 200 pours of Scotch, bourbon, Irish, Canadian, and other whiskies from around the globe, attend seminars, enjoy food pairings, smoke cigars, and feel super.
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 27-30
Keep playing games
Keep playing games
Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center
Hundreds of board games and people who are ready to whoop your ass playing them. Rise!
Hundreds of board games and people who are ready to whoop your ass playing them. Rise!
Friday - Saturday
Oct 28-29
Get your "Walking Dead" on
Get your "Walking Dead" on
Georgia World Congress Center
Ain’t no zombie festival like Walker Stalker Con.
Ain’t no zombie festival like Walker Stalker Con.
Saturday
Oct 29
Hit a beery costume party
Hit a beery costume party
The Masquerade
There’ll be live music, DJs, and lots of beer for you to drink while dressed up as some ridiculous cartoon character at Boos and Brews.
There’ll be live music, DJs, and lots of beer for you to drink while dressed up as some ridiculous cartoon character at Boos and Brews.
Sunday
Oct 30
Eat BBQ from ATL's best chefs
Eat BBQ from ATL's best chefs
The Stave Room
Your favorite Atlanta chef or restaurant is on the list of participants at this year's Cochon 555 Heritage BBQ competition, in which Hector Santiago, Terry Koval, Ford Fry, Nick Melvin and Kevin Rathbun will cook a 200lb pig for the title of "BBQ King." And you get to sample everything.
Your favorite Atlanta chef or restaurant is on the list of participants at this year's Cochon 555 Heritage BBQ competition, in which Hector Santiago, Terry Koval, Ford Fry, Nick Melvin and Kevin Rathbun will cook a 200lb pig for the title of "BBQ King." And you get to sample everything.
Monday
Oct 31
Go to a big crazy Halloween party in Buckhead
Go to a big crazy Halloween party in Buckhead
Buckhead Theatre
There’ll be more than 2,000 people in costumes, drinking, listening to ‘80s bands, and watching laser light shows. Wear a mask so nobody remembers you the next day.
There’ll be more than 2,000 people in costumes, drinking, listening to ‘80s bands, and watching laser light shows. Wear a mask so nobody remembers you the next day.
King of Pops Field Day
November
King of Pops Field Day | JTrav/King of Pops
November
Saturday
Nov 5
Heal yourself with chili
Heal yourself with chili
Cabbagetown
You’ll have no trouble finding Chomp & Stomp, ATL’s greatest chili cook-off. You may have trouble walking, and not-farting, when it’s over.
You’ll have no trouble finding Chomp & Stomp, ATL’s greatest chili cook-off. You may have trouble walking, and not-farting, when it’s over.
Saturday
Nov 5
Romance someone/yourself with jazz brunch at Atlanta Botanical Garden
Romance someone/yourself with jazz brunch at Atlanta Botanical Garden
Linton's
Starting at 11am every first Sat and Sun, Linton's Jazz Brunch series gives you and Boo a floral backdrop to complement classic brunch, Champagne cocktails and live performances by local musical outfits Bonaventure Quartet, David Frackenpohl and Robert Dickerson. Call 404.585.2061for reservations.
Starting at 11am every first Sat and Sun, Linton's Jazz Brunch series gives you and Boo a floral backdrop to complement classic brunch, Champagne cocktails and live performances by local musical outfits Bonaventure Quartet, David Frackenpohl and Robert Dickerson. Call 404.585.2061for reservations.
Saturday
Nov 5
Drink wine like it's water
Drink wine like it's water
Decatur Square
Atlanta’s largest outdoor wine festival gives you 500 wines to “sample.”
Atlanta’s largest outdoor wine festival gives you 500 wines to “sample.”
Saturday
Nov 5
Run while wearing a cape
Run while wearing a cape
Brook Run Park
Seriously; they’ll provide the cape, you just provide the legs and do the Super Run marathon.
Seriously; they’ll provide the cape, you just provide the legs and do the Super Run marathon.
Saturday
Nov 12
Attend the strangest, crunkest annual party ever
Attend the strangest, crunkest annual party ever
TBD
Mothball is so crazy. There’s a table-dressing contest, a dance-off, a gender-neutral Miss Mothball competition, and more we can't even talk about right now.
Mothball is so crazy. There’s a table-dressing contest, a dance-off, a gender-neutral Miss Mothball competition, and more we can't even talk about right now.
Saturday
Nov 12
Learn that vegetables can actually be delicious
Learn that vegetables can actually be delicious
Cobb County Civic Center
You didn’t know this, but vegans aren’t completely insane. There’s great vegetarian/vegan food, and you can discover it at Atlanta Veg Fest.
You didn’t know this, but vegans aren’t completely insane. There’s great vegetarian/vegan food, and you can discover it at Atlanta Veg Fest.
Monday
Nov 14
Spend a day seeing even more scary movies
Spend a day seeing even more scary movies
7 Stages Theatre
Buried Alive Film Fest. Because there’s no such thing as too many horror movie festivals.
Buried Alive Film Fest. Because there’s no such thing as too many horror movie festivals.
Monday
Nov 14
Spend a day with your inner child
Spend a day with your inner child
The Masquerade
King of Pops’ annual Field Day is all about live bands, food trucks, games, races, face-painting, and competitive popsicle-eating.
King of Pops’ annual Field Day is all about live bands, food trucks, games, races, face-painting, and competitive popsicle-eating.
Friday
Nov 18
Drink like J.K. Rowling is your mom
Drink like J.K. Rowling is your mom
Diesel Filling Station
The second annual Potter Pub Crawl will make you feel very Harry. Slytherin to the website and snag tickets.
The second annual Potter Pub Crawl will make you feel very Harry. Slytherin to the website and snag tickets.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 19-20
Get your holiday shopping done
Get your holiday shopping done
Georgia Freight Depot
The Indie Craft Experience ICE Holiday Shopping Spectacular will have lots of unique local gifts for sale.

Mike Jordan will update this calendar with events if you ask nicely and make sure the event isn't wack or something with more children than beer vendors. Let him know on Twitter if you're doing something dope; he's at @michaelbjordan.

