must-dos
Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Atlanta This Winter

By Published On 12/01/2016 By Published On 12/01/2016
Indie Craft Experience
Bonnie J Heath Photography and Revelry Photo House

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Atlanta This Winter

By Published On 12/01/2016 By Published On 12/01/2016

It’s technically not winter yet, since the winter solstice isn’t until December 21st. But let’s be real -- no one really knows just what the hell a “solstice” is anyway. Instead of flexing with weird astrological words, let’s just go old-school: December through February is winter. And ATL doesn’t wait for any ridiculous celestial technicalities to spend three months eating, drinking, and getting cold-weather-crazy. All you’ve really gotta know to keep a warm soul this winter is what’s in the frequently updated events roundup below. Bookmark it and follow its sagacious direction, and you’re guaranteed to stay lit like the North Star.

related

The Atlanta Cheat Codes You Need to Know to Hack the City
Indie Craft Experience
December
Indie Craft Experience | Bonnie J Heath Photography and Revelry Photo House
December
Thursday
Dec 1
Spend winter at a pop-up ski lodge
Spend winter at a pop-up ski lodge
Yebo Beach Haus
The coastal South African restaurant becomes Yebo Ski Haus until March 1st, 2017, with new decor, a heartier winter menu, new cocktails, and a take-home pouch of “hausmade” hot cocoa.
The coastal South African restaurant becomes Yebo Ski Haus until March 1st, 2017, with new decor, a heartier winter menu, new cocktails, and a take-home pouch of “hausmade” hot cocoa.
Add  
Thursday
Dec 1
Get your funky holiday shopping done early
Get your funky holiday shopping done early
Indie Craft Experience
The ICE holiday pop-shop’s open until December 23rd. Shop for local gifts today, and you’ll get free Red Brick beer and cotton candy for your trouble.
The ICE holiday pop-shop’s open until December 23rd. Shop for local gifts today, and you’ll get free Red Brick beer and cotton candy for your trouble.
Add  
Thursday
Dec 1
Experience a Christmas drinking Miracle
Experience a Christmas drinking Miracle
Miracle on Monroe
Miracle on Monroe is a one-month holiday pop-up bar with gift-season-inspired cocktails served in Santa-Claus-head mugs.
Miracle on Monroe is a one-month holiday pop-up bar with gift-season-inspired cocktails served in Santa-Claus-head mugs.
Add  
Sunday
Dec 4
Take your month of miracles drinking to L5P
Take your month of miracles drinking to L5P
Corner Tavern Little Five Points
It starts with a tree-lighting. Then all December long enjoy shenanigans like weekday afternoon Bad Santa Happy Hour, a Krampus Krawl, an ugly sweater competition, and holiday fishbowl specials.
It starts with a tree-lighting. Then all December long enjoy shenanigans like weekday afternoon Bad Santa Happy Hour, a Krampus Krawl, an ugly sweater competition, and holiday fishbowl specials.
Add  
Friday
Dec 9
Carry on tradition by seeing Atlanta Ballet’s famous Christmas show
Carry on tradition by seeing Atlanta Ballet’s famous Christmas show
The Fox Theatre
It’s opening night for The Nutcracker. Pre-game at Livingston where there’s a special theatre menu and silent charity auction before the curtain opens at 7:30pm.
It’s opening night for The Nutcracker. Pre-game at Livingston where there’s a special theatre menu and silent charity auction before the curtain opens at 7:30pm.
Add  
Sunday
Dec 11
Take a spin class at a brewery
Take a spin class at a brewery
SweetWater Brewing Company
Cyc Fitness is leading SweetWater’s first-ever spin class. Beer will immediately follow the fitness, naturally.
Cyc Fitness is leading SweetWater’s first-ever spin class. Beer will immediately follow the fitness, naturally.
Add  
Sunday
Dec 11
Eat, drink, and stunt in your ugly holiday sweater
Eat, drink, and stunt in your ugly holiday sweater
The Southern Gentleman
Help the swanky Buckhead bar celebrate two years with free passed apps, live music, and photos of you looking tacky as hell.
Help the swanky Buckhead bar celebrate two years with free passed apps, live music, and photos of you looking tacky as hell.
Add  
Saturday
Dec 17
Donate toys to kids while jamming to '80s & '90s hits
Donate toys to kids while jamming to '80s & '90s hits
Venkman’s
That new, unwrapped toy you bring will be given to an underserved Atlanta kid thanks to Saved by the Band. Bar and patio seating are first come, first served, so get there early.
That new, unwrapped toy you bring will be given to an underserved Atlanta kid thanks to Saved by the Band. Bar and patio seating are first come, first served, so get there early.
Add  
Saturday
Dec 17
Sing holiday songs with The Whiskey Gentry
Sing holiday songs with The Whiskey Gentry
The FRYE Company
RSVP to go caroling outside the Ponce City Market boot store with ATL’s bluegrass band and get free cookies, hot drinks, and custom embroidery.
RSVP to go caroling outside the Ponce City Market boot store with ATL’s bluegrass band and get free cookies, hot drinks, and custom embroidery.
Add  
Saturday
Dec 31
Improv your way into 2017
Improv your way into 2017
Dad’s Garage Theatre Company
DGTC's added a second show this year, so come drink Champagne and watch crazy improvisation comedy live on NYE.
DGTC's added a second show this year, so come drink Champagne and watch crazy improvisation comedy live on NYE.
Add  
Saturday
Dec 31
Go black tie for NYE at the top of PCM
Go black tie for NYE at the top of PCM
Ponce City Market
Skyline Park, Nine Mile Station, and Tower Terrace host the “Roaring Rooftop Bash” with unlimited Champagne, food, games, and those awesome ATL views of Atlanta’s skylines.
Skyline Park, Nine Mile Station, and Tower Terrace host the “Roaring Rooftop Bash” with unlimited Champagne, food, games, and those awesome ATL views of Atlanta’s skylines.
Add  
Saturday
Dec 31
Do Yacht Rock Revue’s NYE party
Do Yacht Rock Revue’s NYE party
Park Tavern
Be there, with an open bar and mad food, including a Krispy Kreme b’fast buffet, as ATL’s favorite cover band rocks us gently into 2017.
Be there, with an open bar and mad food, including a Krispy Kreme b’fast buffet, as ATL’s favorite cover band rocks us gently into 2017.
Add  
Honda Battle of the Bands
January
Honda Battle of the Bands
January
Sunday
Jan 1
Start the year running like you resolved you would
Start the year running like you resolved you would
Brookhaven MARTA Station
Do Resolution Run and get 2017 -- and your health -- off to a running start. There will be a 4 mile option, a 1 mile option, and a 50 meter dash.
Do Resolution Run and get 2017 -- and your health -- off to a running start. There will be a 4 mile option, a 1 mile option, and a 50 meter dash.
Add  
Sunday
Jan 8
Join a big creative bonfire in the city
Join a big creative bonfire in the city
880 Woodrow St SW
Seriously, it’s #BonfireATL. It’s a big ass bonfire. In Atlanta! And cool people come to it, like you. It's BYOB and 21 and up. Party starts at 10pm sharp.
Seriously, it’s #BonfireATL. It’s a big ass bonfire. In Atlanta! And cool people come to it, like you. It's BYOB and 21 and up. Party starts at 10pm sharp.
Add  
Sunday
Jan 8
Discuss geek culture at a live talk show
Discuss geek culture at a live talk show
Joystick Gamebar
Nerdlanta Live! happens every second and fourth Sunday. The live show features nerdy news, trivia, interviews, and special guests.
Nerdlanta Live! happens every second and fourth Sunday. The live show features nerdy news, trivia, interviews, and special guests.
Add  
Saturday
Jan 21
Take a cocktail-making class with your sexy lover
Take a cocktail-making class with your sexy lover
GRAIN
You and someone you think is sexy will learn how to make boozy drinks with tea and coffee, and you’ll leave with a pastry. A sexy pastry.
You and someone you think is sexy will learn how to make boozy drinks with tea and coffee, and you’ll leave with a pastry. A sexy pastry.
Add  
Tuesday
Jan 24
Celebrate great Jewish filmmaking
Celebrate great Jewish filmmaking
Various
Until February 15th you can see dozens of great movies all around town during the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. In total, seven venues around town are participating.
Until February 15th you can see dozens of great movies all around town during the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. In total, seven venues around town are participating.
Add  
Saturday
Jan 21
Drink rare beer, call it “tasting”
Drink rare beer, call it “tasting”
5 Seasons Brewing Sandy Springs
The 13th-annual Atlanta Cask Ale Tasting lets you “sample” more than 50 cask-conditioned real ales from the US and the UK... plus, you get to take home a souvenir glass.
The 13th-annual Atlanta Cask Ale Tasting lets you “sample” more than 50 cask-conditioned real ales from the US and the UK... plus, you get to take home a souvenir glass.
Add  
Saturday
Jan 28
Be wowed by amazing college marching bands
Be wowed by amazing college marching bands
Georgia Dome
See Alabama A&M and seven other innovative HBCU bands battle it out with music and dancing for major bragging rights.
See Alabama A&M and seven other innovative HBCU bands battle it out with music and dancing for major bragging rights.
Add  
SweetWater Brewing Company
February
SweetWater Brewing Company
February
Saturday
Feb 4
It’s deep into winter: drink good beers
It’s deep into winter: drink good beers
Atlantic Station
The Atlanta Winter Beer Fest will have over 150 beers for you to guzzle. Get there at 1pm, stay 'til 6pm and make sure to have that DD ready when you head home.
The Atlanta Winter Beer Fest will have over 150 beers for you to guzzle. Get there at 1pm, stay 'til 6pm and make sure to have that DD ready when you head home.
Add  
Monday
Feb 6
Turn the Atlanta Streetcar into Mardi Gras
Turn the Atlanta Streetcar into Mardi Gras
Sweet Auburn Curb Market
Buy tickets (only available at check-in locations for $30 cash) and join an estimated 1,500 folks drinking and stopping at various bars along the Streetcar’s route.
Buy tickets (only available at check-in locations for $30 cash) and join an estimated 1,500 folks drinking and stopping at various bars along the Streetcar’s route.
Add  
Friday
Feb 10
Watch a hilarious play about cleaning up the world’s mistakes
Watch a hilarious play about cleaning up the world’s mistakes
Aurora Theater
This stage show is like a live graphic novel featuring ladies with broomsticks trying to sweep away stuff that’s gone wrong throughout history.
This stage show is like a live graphic novel featuring ladies with broomsticks trying to sweep away stuff that’s gone wrong throughout history.
Add  
Saturday
Feb 11
Run in public, in your drawers
Run in public, in your drawers
Big Sky
Cupid’s Undie Run is a one-mile marathon for people who run in underwear. Join them. The party starts at noon and goes until you finish the mile. Or 3:30pm. Whichever comes first.
Cupid’s Undie Run is a one-mile marathon for people who run in underwear. Join them. The party starts at noon and goes until you finish the mile. Or 3:30pm. Whichever comes first.
Add  
Monday
Feb 13
Hear romantic stories of dead love
Hear romantic stories of dead love
Oakland Cemetery
It sounds creepy, but it’s kinda sweet. Tour our famous in-town burial ground and see/hear examples of everlasting love just in time for Valentine’s Day.
It sounds creepy, but it’s kinda sweet. Tour our famous in-town burial ground and see/hear examples of everlasting love just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Add  
Sunday
Feb 19
Celebrate 20 years of heady beers
Celebrate 20 years of heady beers
SweetWater Brewing Company
Celebrate Sweetwater’s 20th anniversary with rare brews, casks, souvenir take-home beer, anniversary stemware, and a bunch of great food.
Celebrate Sweetwater’s 20th anniversary with rare brews, casks, souvenir take-home beer, anniversary stemware, and a bunch of great food.
Add  
Friday
Feb 24
Enjoy a pro/am BBQ competition at a brewery
Enjoy a pro/am BBQ competition at a brewery
Monday Night Brewing
There’ll be live blues, an amateur ‘cue contest for a chance to win $100, and beer at the Winter Blues Fundraiser.
There’ll be live blues, an amateur ‘cue contest for a chance to win $100, and beer at the Winter Blues Fundraiser.
Add  
Saturday
Feb 25
Drink and eat yourself Belgian
Drink and eat yourself Belgian
The Foundry at Puritan Mill
It’s called Nuit Belge, and it includes a gang of Belgium-made beers and snacks that are all paired by ATL chefs.
It’s called Nuit Belge, and it includes a gang of Belgium-made beers and snacks that are all paired by ATL chefs.
Add  
Monday
Feb 27
Eat oysters until you become one
Eat oysters until you become one
Steamhouse Lounge
Eat a ton of roasted oysters and listen to a ton of live music for two days at Oysterfest. Twenty dollars will buy you in for the whole weekend -- if you purchase NOW.
Eat a ton of roasted oysters and listen to a ton of live music for two days at Oysterfest. Twenty dollars will buy you in for the whole weekend -- if you purchase NOW.
Add  

Sign up here for our daily Atlanta email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the ATL has to offer.

Mike Jordan’s winter wardrobe is lit, so expect to see him drinking strong seasonal beers and getting pudgier but still looking exceptionally cute at the same damn time. For proof, check his Instagram at @mikejordanatl, and follow his tweets at @michaelbjordan.

Related

related

The Atlanta Cheat Codes You Need to Know to Hack the City

related

10 Things I Will Never Understand About Atlanta

related

Atlanta's 30 Most Beloved Attractions, Ranked