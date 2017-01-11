It’s technically not winter yet, since the winter solstice isn’t until December 21st. But let’s be real -- no one really knows just what the hell a “solstice” is anyway. Instead of flexing with weird astrological words, let’s just go old-school: December through February is winter. And ATL doesn’t wait for any ridiculous celestial technicalities to spend three months eating, drinking, and getting cold-weather-crazy. All you’ve really gotta know to keep a warm soul this winter is what’s in the frequently updated events roundup below. Bookmark it and follow its sagacious direction, and you’re guaranteed to stay lit like the North Star.
Events
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Atlanta This Winter
December
Thursday
Dec 1
Spend winter at a pop-up ski lodge
The coastal South African restaurant becomes Yebo Ski Haus until March 1st, 2017, with new decor, a heartier winter menu, new cocktails, and a take-home pouch of “hausmade” hot cocoa.
Thursday
Dec 1
Indie Craft Experience
The ICE holiday pop-shop’s open until December 23rd. Shop for local gifts today, and you’ll get free Red Brick beer and cotton candy for your trouble.
Thursday
Dec 1
Experience a Christmas drinking Miracle
Miracle on Monroe is a one-month holiday pop-up bar with gift-season-inspired cocktails served in Santa-Claus-head mugs.
Sunday
Dec 4
Corner Tavern Little Five Points
It starts with a tree-lighting. Then all December long enjoy shenanigans like weekday afternoon Bad Santa Happy Hour, a Krampus Krawl, an ugly sweater competition, and holiday fishbowl specials.
Friday
Dec 9
The Fox Theatre
It’s opening night for The Nutcracker. Pre-game at Livingston where there’s a special theatre menu and silent charity auction before the curtain opens at 7:30pm.
Sunday
Dec 11
SweetWater Brewing Company
Cyc Fitness is leading SweetWater’s first-ever spin class. Beer will immediately follow the fitness, naturally.
Sunday
Dec 11
The Southern Gentleman
Help the swanky Buckhead bar celebrate two years with free passed apps, live music, and photos of you looking tacky as hell.
Saturday
Dec 17
Venkman’s
That new, unwrapped toy you bring will be given to an underserved Atlanta kid thanks to Saved by the Band. Bar and patio seating are first come, first served, so get there early.
Saturday
Dec 17
Sing holiday songs with The Whiskey Gentry
RSVP to go caroling outside the Ponce City Market boot store with ATL’s bluegrass band and get free cookies, hot drinks, and custom embroidery.
Saturday
Dec 31
Dad’s Garage Theatre Company
DGTC's added a second show this year, so come drink Champagne and watch crazy improvisation comedy live on NYE.
Saturday
Dec 31
Ponce City Market
Skyline Park, Nine Mile Station, and Tower Terrace host the “Roaring Rooftop Bash” with unlimited Champagne, food, games, and those awesome ATL views of Atlanta’s skylines.
Saturday
Dec 31
Park Tavern
Be there, with an open bar and mad food, including a Krispy Kreme b’fast buffet, as ATL’s favorite cover band rocks us gently into 2017.
January
Sunday
Jan 1
Brookhaven MARTA Station
Do Resolution Run and get 2017 -- and your health -- off to a running start. There will be a 4 mile option, a 1 mile option, and a 50 meter dash.
Sunday
Jan 8
880 Woodrow St SW
Seriously, it’s #BonfireATL. It’s a big ass bonfire. In Atlanta! And cool people come to it, like you. It's BYOB and 21 and up. Party starts at 10pm sharp.
Sunday
Jan 8
Joystick Gamebar
Nerdlanta Live! happens every second and fourth Sunday. The live show features nerdy news, trivia, interviews, and special guests.
Saturday
Jan 21
GRAIN
You and someone you think is sexy will learn how to make boozy drinks with tea and coffee, and you’ll leave with a pastry. A sexy pastry.
Tuesday
Jan 24
Various
Until February 15th you can see dozens of great movies all around town during the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. In total, seven venues around town are participating.
Saturday
Jan 21
5 Seasons Brewing Sandy Springs
The 13th-annual Atlanta Cask Ale Tasting lets you “sample” more than 50 cask-conditioned real ales from the US and the UK... plus, you get to take home a souvenir glass.
Saturday
Jan 28
Georgia Dome
See Alabama A&M and seven other innovative HBCU bands battle it out with music and dancing for major bragging rights.
February
Saturday
Feb 4
Atlantic Station
The Atlanta Winter Beer Fest will have over 150 beers for you to guzzle. Get there at 1pm, stay 'til 6pm and make sure to have that DD ready when you head home.
Monday
Feb 6
Sweet Auburn Curb Market
Buy tickets (only available at check-in locations for $30 cash) and join an estimated 1,500 folks drinking and stopping at various bars along the Streetcar’s route.
Friday
Feb 10
Aurora Theater
This stage show is like a live graphic novel featuring ladies with broomsticks trying to sweep away stuff that’s gone wrong throughout history.
Saturday
Feb 11
Big Sky
Cupid’s Undie Run is a one-mile marathon for people who run in underwear. Join them. The party starts at noon and goes until you finish the mile. Or 3:30pm. Whichever comes first.
Monday
Feb 13
Oakland Cemetery
It sounds creepy, but it’s kinda sweet. Tour our famous in-town burial ground and see/hear examples of everlasting love just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Sunday
Feb 19
SweetWater Brewing Company
Celebrate Sweetwater’s 20th anniversary with rare brews, casks, souvenir take-home beer, anniversary stemware, and a bunch of great food.
Friday
Feb 24
Monday Night Brewing
There’ll be live blues, an amateur ‘cue contest for a chance to win $100, and beer at the Winter Blues Fundraiser.
Saturday
Feb 25
The Foundry at Puritan Mill
It’s called Nuit Belge, and it includes a gang of Belgium-made beers and snacks that are all paired by ATL chefs.
Monday
Feb 27
Steamhouse Lounge
Eat a ton of roasted oysters and listen to a ton of live music for two days at Oysterfest. Twenty dollars will buy you in for the whole weekend -- if you purchase NOW.
