The Best New Year’s Eve Events in Atlanta This Year

After conquering 2019 -- and this holiday season alone -- you deserve to end the year on a high note, so take a step back, breathe, and prepare for the final night of the decade. Atlanta’s signature Peach Drop is sadly missing in action this year, and its absence now has the city teeming with events vying for your attention. Don’t let the information overload get to you though. That’s what we’re here for.
Here is a guide to New Year’s Eve in Atlanta, a comprehensive cheat-sheet to the coolest events to bring 2020 in with. This list covers all the bases, so whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly family outing, a unique way to celebrate, or a lavish night out with friends, there’s bound to be something in here for you. Scope out what interests you and end 2019 with a bang.
See fireworks at The Battery
Cobb
New Year’s Eve celebrations, as you’re about to see, can get really pricey. Save yourself a headache and slide over to The Battery for a night that won’t break the bank. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly outing or a late-night move for the gang, the New Year’s Eve Bash has got you covered.
Cost: Free to attend
Enjoy a food-fueled night at STK
Midtown
In addition to their New Year’s Eve dinner specials, STK Steakhouse is hosting a party of their own. There will be an open bar of top-shelf brands as well as a midnight shot show, but the real attraction here is the food. Attendees can expect a variety of STK signature bites throughout the night, making for a delicious holiday celebration.
Cost: $119
Suit up in your best 1920s attire
West End
For the first time in years, the Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens is throwing a shindig to commemorate another year down in the books. Inspired by the quickly approaching decade ahead of us, the theme for the night will be the Roaring ‘20s. Travel back in time by sporting lavish vintage garbs, and get ready for a fun night of music, booze, and unforgettable photo ops.
Cost: $10-$20
Dance to nonstop R&B
Buckhead
Those opting out of the alcohol escapades of New Year’s Eve can look forward to a night of music at Buckhead Theatre. R&B dance party The Groove is a 21-and-up event dedicated to those with soul in their hearts, so usher in the new year by moving your body to your favorite sultry standards.
Cost: $30-$150
Swing the night away at Topgolf
Midtown
Don’t let the price scare you -- Topgolf may be one of the most economical moves for families and friend groups this New Year’s Eve. From 9pm to 1am, parties of six can enjoy unlimited game-play, live entertainment, and fireworks at the glow-in-the-dark-themed party. VIP options that include sparkling wine and access to a premium buffet are available as well.
Cost: $270-$450 per bay
Do your last bar crawl of the decade
Downtown
It’s the last night of the decade -- a momentous occasion -- so it’s cool if you don’t want to spend it stuck at one location. For a modest price, hit up a bevy of Downtown bars without worrying about cover charges, and bring your friends with you because groups of 10 or more receive free limo/shuttle service.
Cost: $30-$35
Experience the NYEAV Rooster Drop
East Atlanta Village
As odd as it sounds, East Atlanta Village’s yearly fireworks celebration does, in fact, feature a rooster-themed ball drop. The fifth annual NYEAV festival has grown over the years, and with the Peach Drop not happening this year, it appears that this will be the year of the rooster.
Cost: Free entry
Step into a live theatrical performance
Poncey Highlands
Frankenstein’s Ball is the immersive theater party that you never knew you needed. The lines between party and play are blurred as attendees become a part of the production, a 19th-century drama about Mary Shelley, the famed author of Frankenstein. A night of games, drinks, and entertainment awaits.
Cost: $110-$175
End the year laughing your ass off
Midtown
Ten of the city’s most promising comedians are coming to the Laughing Skull Lounge for an evening of nonstop laughs, with each jokester trying to get their best material off within a span of 10 minutes. Keeping in line with the holiday festivities, the final show at 10:30pm offers complimentary champagne to commemorate the arrival of the New Year.
Cost: $60-$70
Party until the disco ball drops
Brookhaven
ARNETTE’S Chop Shop is hosting a dinner and disco extraordinaire. Starting at 5:30pm, you can enjoy a delicious steak or seafood dinner before moving outdoors to the illuminated infinity dance floor around 11:30pm. While dinner reservations are recommended, feel free to just show up to the party, ready to boogie until the disco ball drops at midnight.
Cost: Free entry
Have a bottomless countdown
Downtown
Return to the Georgia Freight Depot for a New Year’s celebration rooted in brews. The latest installment of Atlanta Brew Year’s Eve boasts a five-hour open bar, live DJs, and party favors for a pocket-friendly price. Sure, there are lavish VIP options, but a general admission ticket still gives you access to a nice selection of beers, reds, and whites to guzzle while you count down to 2020.
Cost: $49-$399
Sign up here for our daily Atlanta email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the ATL has to offer.