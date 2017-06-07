Events

Every Free Outdoor Movie in Atlanta This Summer

By Published On 05/28/2015 By Published On 05/28/2015
Atlantic Station

If you were rich, you'd have, well… way more money, but also a state-of-the-art theater in your stately 30-room manor, in which alcohol-spiked kettle corn would rain down from the ceiling into your mouth, as you sit on an alpaca-furred cushion drinking the richer version of a Pimm's Cup, watching a mixed marathon of Emmanuelle and Spike Lee movies. But you're not that kind of rich, so you had better grab a lawn chair and a blanket, because there are seriously free movies being shown outdoors, all around Greater Atlanta this whole summer. And we're sympathetic enough to your love of nature and financial irresponsibility that we created a calendar of which flicks are playing where.

Walt Disney Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 8 Thu

Sing Free movies; coupons for pizza, ice cream, sandwiches and massages during day of movies

Town Brookhaven

Sing Town Brookhaven Free movies; coupons for pizza, ice cream, sandwiches and massages during day of movies

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 4 Thu

Jaws Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), romantic snuggle opportunities during shark murders.

Atlantic Station

Jaws Atlantic Station Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), romantic snuggle opportunities during shark murders.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 5 Fri

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Amenities: Concession stands, nearness to Lake Lanier, no evidence that SpongeBob has been tainted by Lake Lanier water.

War Hill Park, Dawsonville

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water War Hill Park, Dawsonville Amenities: Concession stands, nearness to Lake Lanier, no evidence that SpongeBob has been tainted by Lake Lanier water.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 5 Fri

Planes: Fire & Rescue Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain, zero Dane Cook sightings despite his voice.

Duluth Town Green

Planes: Fire & Rescue Duluth Town Green Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain, zero Dane Cook sightings despite his voice.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 5 Fri

The Lego Movie Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, figurines.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

The Lego Movie Town Center Plaza, Riverdale Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, figurines.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 6 Sat

Into the Woods Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses, murderous Disney witches.

Mall of Georgia

Into the Woods Mall of Georgia Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses, murderous Disney witches.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 6 Sat

Night at the Museum Amenities: BYO picnic, chairs allowed, Robin Williams resurrected!

Flat Shoals Park, Clayton County

Night at the Museum Flat Shoals Park, Clayton County Amenities: BYO picnic, chairs allowed, Robin Williams resurrected!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 6 Sat

Ghostbusters Amenities: Food trucks, walking trails, more Keymaster action.

Friendship Community Park, Milton

Ghostbusters Friendship Community Park, Milton Amenities: Food trucks, walking trails, more Keymaster action.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 11 Thu

Heavyweights Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), laughing with/at fat kids.

Atlantic Station

Heavyweights Atlantic Station Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), laughing with/at fat kids.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 12 Fri

Mahogany Amenities: Red carpet entrance and romantic music to honor Mahogany’s 40th anniversary; chance to be forgiven for walking in looking like Billy Dee Williams and smelling like Colt 45.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Mahogany Town Center Plaza, Riverdale Amenities: Red carpet entrance and romantic music to honor Mahogany’s 40th anniversary; chance to be forgiven for walking in looking like Billy Dee Williams and smelling like Colt 45.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 12 Fri

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: Hot dogs, cotton candy, the knowledge that Robin Williams suffers this series no more.

Hancock Park, Dahlonega

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Hancock Park, Dahlonega Amenities: Hot dogs, cotton candy, the knowledge that Robin Williams suffers this series no more.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 13 Sat

Maleficent Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses, and even hotter murderous Disney witches.

Mall of Georgia

Maleficent Mall of Georgia Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses, and even hotter murderous Disney witches.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 17 Wed

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Amenities: Ice cream cones, porous animals with bad acne being so cute and vulgar.

The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming Amenities: Ice cream cones, porous animals with bad acne being so cute and vulgar.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 18 Thu

The Lego Movie Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), making plastic connections just like in real life.

Atlantic Station

The Lego Movie Atlantic Station Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), making plastic connections just like in real life.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Fri

Maleficent Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain, Mrs. Pitt in a hot leather devil helmet.

Duluth Town Green

Maleficent Duluth Town Green Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain, Mrs. Pitt in a hot leather devil helmet.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Fri

Annie Amenities: Sporty surroundings, indoor location in case of bad weather, soft ground, hard knocks.

Hapeville Football Field

Annie Hapeville Football Field Amenities: Sporty surroundings, indoor location in case of bad weather, soft ground, hard knocks.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 19 Fri

Cirque du Soleil: Journey of Man Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, acrobatic displays of human development.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Cirque du Soleil: Journey of Man Town Center Plaza, Riverdale Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, acrobatic displays of human development.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Sat

Penguins of Madagascar Amenities: Concessions, free face painting.

Brown Park, Canton

Penguins of Madagascar Brown Park, Canton Amenities: Concessions, free face painting.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Sat

X-Men: Days of Future Past Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

X-Men: Days of Future Past Mall of Georgia Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 25 Thu

Super 8 Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), movies on movies.

Atlantic Station

Super 8 Atlantic Station Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), movies on movies.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 26 Fri

Sade and Luther Vandross Live in Concert (movie version) Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, tricking yourself into thinking you’re at a sexy concert.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Sade and Luther Vandross Live in Concert (movie version) Town Center Plaza, Riverdale Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, tricking yourself into thinking you’re at a sexy concert.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 26 Fri

The Imitation Game Amenities: Popcorn, Coke beverages, stadium status, a movie title that seems like a swipe at last year’s athletic programs at GA Tech.

Bobby Dodd Stadium

The Imitation Game Bobby Dodd Stadium Amenities: Popcorn, Coke beverages, stadium status, a movie title that seems like a swipe at last year’s athletic programs at GA Tech.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Sat

The Boxtrolls Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

The Boxtrolls Mall of Georgia Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Marvel Studios

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Wed

Maleficent Amenities: Ice cream cones, more looks at Brad’s wife in latex with the excuse that it’s all for the kids.

The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming

Maleficent The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming Amenities: Ice cream cones, more looks at Brad’s wife in latex with the excuse that it’s all for the kids.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 2 Thu

Array Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), pre-shark-jumping Will Smith/Vivica A. Fox.

Atlantic Station

Array Atlantic Station Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), pre-shark-jumping Will Smith/Vivica A. Fox.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 3 Fri

Annie Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, child stars with unspellable/unpronounceable names.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Annie Town Center Plaza, Riverdale Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, child stars with unspellable/unpronounceable names.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 4 Sat

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Mall of Georgia Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 9 Thu

Dirty Dancing Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), the time of your life.

Atlantic Station

Dirty Dancing Atlantic Station Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl), the time of your life.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 9 Thu

The Goonies Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants, opportunities to pregame like a grown Chunk.

Town Brookhaven

The Goonies Town Brookhaven Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants, opportunities to pregame like a grown Chunk.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 10 Fri

Furious 7 Amenities: Popcorn, Coke beverages, stadium status, a movie title that seems like a swipe at the number of fans that supported last year’s athletic programs at GA Tech.

Bobby Dodd Stadium

Furious 7 Bobby Dodd Stadium Amenities: Popcorn, Coke beverages, stadium status, a movie title that seems like a swipe at the number of fans that supported last year’s athletic programs at GA Tech.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 10 Fri

Brown Sugar Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, a hip-hop love story your date actually (Taye) Diggs.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Brown Sugar Town Center Plaza, Riverdale Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream, a hip-hop love story your date actually (Taye) Diggs.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 10 Fri

Home Amenities: Adult swings, pecan trees, a newly built wood/timber pavilion.

Hancock Park, Dahlonega

Home Hancock Park, Dahlonega Amenities: Adult swings, pecan trees, a newly built wood/timber pavilion.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 11 Sat

Big Eyes Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

Big Eyes Mall of Georgia Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 11 Sat

The Goonies Amenities: Food trucks, walking trails.

Friendship Community Park, Milton

The Goonies Friendship Community Park, Milton Amenities: Food trucks, walking trails.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 15 Wed

Home Amenities: Ice cream cones, ironically being outside your parent’s house on a date.

The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming

Home The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming Amenities: Ice cream cones, ironically being outside your parent’s house on a date.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 16 Thu

Casablanca Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Atlantic Station

Casablanca Atlantic Station Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 16 Thu

Dirty Dancing Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants.

Town Brookhaven

Dirty Dancing Town Brookhaven Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Fri

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain.

Duluth Town Green

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Duluth Town Green Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 17 Fri

The Avengers Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

The Avengers Town Center Plaza, Riverdale Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 18 Sat

Home Amenities: Concessions, free face painting.

Brown Park, Canton

Home Brown Park, Canton Amenities: Concessions, free face painting.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 18 Sat

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Mall of Georgia Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 23 Thu

101 Dalmatians Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Atlantic Station

101 Dalmatians Atlantic Station Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 23 Thu

Notting Hill Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants.

Town Brookhaven

Notting Hill Town Brookhaven Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 24 Fri

Boomerang Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Boomerang Town Center Plaza, Riverdale Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 25 Sat

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Mall of Georgia

Big Hero 6 Mall of Georgia Amenities: Pre-movie live bands, bounce houses.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 25 Sat

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Amenities: BYO snacks/lawn chairs... or, even better, pizza.

Rum Creek Park, Clayton County

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Rum Creek Park, Clayton County Amenities: BYO snacks/lawn chairs... or, even better, pizza.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 29 Wed

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: Ice cream concession stands.

The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb The Chill Hill at Vickery Village, Cumming Amenities: Ice cream concession stands.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 30 Thu

Airplane! Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Atlantic Station

Airplane! Atlantic Station Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 30 Thu

Grease Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants.

Town Brookhaven

Grease Town Brookhaven Amenities: Specials on food and drinks at participating TB restaurants.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 31 Fri

Cinderella Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream.

Town Center Plaza, Riverdale

Cinderella Town Center Plaza, Riverdale Amenities: BBQ food trucks, ice cream.

Walt Disney Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 1 Sat

Grease Amenities: Food trucks, walking trails.

Friendship Community Park, Milton

Grease Friendship Community Park, Milton Amenities: Food trucks, walking trails.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 6 Thu

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Atlantic Station

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Atlantic Station Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 7 Fri

The Giver Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain.

Duluth Town Green

The Giver Duluth Town Green Amenities: Amphitheater seating, a huge fountain.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 8 Sat

The Jungle Book Amenities: BYO picnic, food vendors.

Candler Park

The Jungle Book Candler Park Amenities: BYO picnic, food vendors.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 8 Sat

The Maze Runner Amenities: Nearby (man-made) beach with grilling stations, pavilions.

International Park, Clayton County

The Maze Runner International Park, Clayton County Amenities: Nearby (man-made) beach with grilling stations, pavilions.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 13 Thu

The Wizard of Oz Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Atlantic Station

The Wizard of Oz Atlantic Station Amenities: Free blanket-borrowing, lots of restaurant takeout options (including a special menu by The Pig & The Pearl).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 14 Fri

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Amenities: Adult swings, pecan trees, a newly built wood/timber pavilion.

Hancock Park, Dahlonega

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Hancock Park, Dahlonega Amenities: Adult swings, pecan trees, a newly built wood/timber pavilion.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 22 Sat

Pirates of the Caribbean Amenities: BYO picnic, food vendors.

Candler Park

Pirates of the Caribbean Candler Park Amenities: BYO picnic, food vendors.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 22 Sat

Paddington Amenities: Concessions, free face painting.

Brown Park, Canton

Paddington Brown Park, Canton Amenities: Concessions, free face painting.

